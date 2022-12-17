ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases

Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
SELF

When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?

It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
Devo

Orange is a good cure for some diseases

Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
verywellmind.com

Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences

Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
TheConversationAU

How much memory loss is normal with ageing?

You’ve driven home from work along the same route for the past five years. But lately, you’ve been stopping at the same intersection, struggling to remember if you need to turn left or right. Many occasions in everyday life can make us question whether lapses in memory are normal, a sign of cognitive decline, or even the beginning of dementia. Our first instinct might be that it’s due to deterioration in our brains. And it’s true that like the rest of our body, our brain cells shrink when we get older. They also maintain fewer connections with other neurons and store...
psychologytoday.com

The Pain of Rejection

Rejection is like pain in the brain and the same area in the brain gets triggered when we experience both physical and emotional pain. Self-imposed isolation is often the result when an experience with rejection becomes a full-blown fear of it. Our bodies experience isolation as threatening and this can...
Women's Health

New experiments raise important questions on what it means to die

On December 9, 2013, 13-year-old Jahi McMath was checked in to Oakland Children’s Hospital in California for a routine tonsillectomy. She had sleep apnea and her parents believed that having her tonsils removed would improve her life, her sleep, and her relationships with her classmates. Each year, more than half a million people in the United States get this procedure. The vast majority have no complications. McMath was not so fortunate. About an hour after waking from the surgery, she started spitting up blood. In the middle of the night, her oxygen-saturation levels plummeted. Medical staff started working frantically to intubate her, but McMath’s heart stopped. As Rachel Aviv reported in a chilling 2018 New Yorker story, it would take several more hours to restore her heartbeat and breathing.
sciencealert.com

Snot Comes in Many Colors, And It Can Tell You About Your Health

Very few people talk about these things, but let's break that taboo. The mucus in your nose serves many functions. Its color can tell you and your doctor a lot about what's going on in your body – especially when it's been an abnormal shade for a long time.
WebMD

Long COVID Risk Makes It Worth Avoiding Second Infections

Dec. 19, 2022 -- Alexander Truong, MD, has been seeing long COVID patients for more than 2 years but thought the numbers would have significantly dwindled by now. Instead, a steady flow of patients still shows up at the Emory Executive Park post-COVID clinic he and a colleague launched in fall 2020 in Atlanta. And among patients infected more than once, the symptoms appear worse.
