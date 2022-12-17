Read full article on original website
EverydayHealth.com
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Teens and young adults who are treated for sleep issues with benzodiazepines, a class of medication sometimes prescribed to treat anxiety and insomnia, may be at a higher risk of overdose, according to a new study, published November 22 in JAMA Network Open. Benzodiazepines, or "benzos," are a class of...
You Should Never Take Vitamin B12 With This Heartburn Medication
There is evidence that certain heartburn medications can affect how the body absorbs vitamin B12. Unless it's caught early, it can have far-reaching effects.
What Does It Mean To Be Neurodivergent?
Neurodivergent is a term being used more and more lately, but what does it mean? And why is the term becoming more and more popular as of late?
Potatoes are a powerful cure for many diseases
Potatoes are one of the most popular vegetables in the world, as they contain many nutrients that make them a staple on any dining table. person carving potatoesPhoto byPhoto by Daisy Anderson.
When Does Shortness of Breath Signal a Potential Heart Problem?
It’s pretty well-known that chest pain is a possible sign of heart trouble—but it’s far from the only sign. Shortness of breath—which can feel like you’re exerting yourself more than you’re used to—is another big one to pay attention to, because it can signal heart valve disease, heart attack, and heart failure, among other cardiovascular issues.
Orange is a good cure for some diseases
Orange has a lot of health benefits and it is one of the most popular fruits worldwide, Some people think that oranges are just a regular friut, but this belief is wrong. Orange should be on your dining table every day because of its many benefits to the body.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
verywellmind.com
Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences
Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
How much memory loss is normal with ageing?
You’ve driven home from work along the same route for the past five years. But lately, you’ve been stopping at the same intersection, struggling to remember if you need to turn left or right. Many occasions in everyday life can make us question whether lapses in memory are normal, a sign of cognitive decline, or even the beginning of dementia. Our first instinct might be that it’s due to deterioration in our brains. And it’s true that like the rest of our body, our brain cells shrink when we get older. They also maintain fewer connections with other neurons and store...
psychologytoday.com
The Pain of Rejection
Rejection is like pain in the brain and the same area in the brain gets triggered when we experience both physical and emotional pain. Self-imposed isolation is often the result when an experience with rejection becomes a full-blown fear of it. Our bodies experience isolation as threatening and this can...
Women's Health
New experiments raise important questions on what it means to die
On December 9, 2013, 13-year-old Jahi McMath was checked in to Oakland Children’s Hospital in California for a routine tonsillectomy. She had sleep apnea and her parents believed that having her tonsils removed would improve her life, her sleep, and her relationships with her classmates. Each year, more than half a million people in the United States get this procedure. The vast majority have no complications. McMath was not so fortunate. About an hour after waking from the surgery, she started spitting up blood. In the middle of the night, her oxygen-saturation levels plummeted. Medical staff started working frantically to intubate her, but McMath’s heart stopped. As Rachel Aviv reported in a chilling 2018 New Yorker story, it would take several more hours to restore her heartbeat and breathing.
What Is 'Hairy Tongue' And How Can You Prevent It?
What prompts the development of hairy tongue, or coated tongue? Here's everything you need to know about what causes the condition and how to prevent it.
Can A Handful Of Almonds A Day Keep The Weight Gain Away?
Recent research has studied a possible correlation between eating almonds and appetite regulation. Here's exactly what the research has found.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify feature of early stage colorectal cancer tumors that signals aggressiveness
An international research team has identified "born to be bad" colorectal tumors in people with early stage cancer, which could help medical experts pinpoint and better treat aggressive tumors. The team from Monash University, CRUK Beatson Institute in Glasgow and Queens University in Belfast found a feature of early stage...
sciencealert.com
Snot Comes in Many Colors, And It Can Tell You About Your Health
Very few people talk about these things, but let's break that taboo. The mucus in your nose serves many functions. Its color can tell you and your doctor a lot about what's going on in your body – especially when it's been an abnormal shade for a long time.
What Short Bursts Of Physical Activity Can Do For Your Long-Term Health
The holidays may have your time so scattered that exercise is not a priority. But, researchers say even short bursts of activity can improve your health.
WebMD
Long COVID Risk Makes It Worth Avoiding Second Infections
Dec. 19, 2022 -- Alexander Truong, MD, has been seeing long COVID patients for more than 2 years but thought the numbers would have significantly dwindled by now. Instead, a steady flow of patients still shows up at the Emory Executive Park post-COVID clinic he and a colleague launched in fall 2020 in Atlanta. And among patients infected more than once, the symptoms appear worse.
Ménière's Disease: A Comprehensive Guide
Have you ever heard of Ménière's disease? Well, it's a thing. And we've got the symptoms, causes, and common treatments right here.
What Can Happen When You Consume High Amounts Of Salt And Not Enough Potassium
Sodium and potassium are vital for your health, but they must be balanced. Here's what happens when you consume too much sodium and not enough potassium.
Health Digest
