Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Twins Abducted By Stranger With Delayed Amber Alert And No National News Coverage. One Twin Is Still MissingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
White Castle Permanently Closes - 50 Year Old Restaurant ShuttersTy D.Columbus, OH
Longstanding White Castle Location Permanently Closing After 50-Plus YearsJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Police Department hosts Toys For Tots for 75th anniversary, sets record number of collectionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
TFF analyst Ben Buchanan provides insight on how the Buckeyes are gearing up for Georgia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst Ben Buchanan sat for an in-depth discussion with ABC 6 content producer Cantly Elliott to discuss some hot topics for Buckeye fans. The pair discussed the Big Ten versus the SEC this football season and which conference is the best. The...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addresses media on 2023 football recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addressed the media on Wednesday regarding national letter of intent signing day. Coach Day spoke at 12:30 p.m. and his press conference can be watched below. Over a dozen players have signed letters.
myfox28columbus.com
The Football Fever: Mike Doss is the latest Ohio State College Hall of Famer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — His Mom wanted him to return for his senior season at Ohio State. Mike Doss would make Diane Dixon's dream come true. Doss graduated, which was Dixon's dream, and also collected a National Championship for the football Buckeyes. One of just eight three-time All-Americans in...
myfox28columbus.com
The Peach Bowl unveils its first mascot; meet Huddles
Brutus Buckeye and Uga, the University of Georgia mascot, will have company at the College Football Playoff Semifinal. The Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl unveiled its first-ever mascot, Huddles. Huddles is green like the turf on the field, wears a football for a helmet and has a nose that squeaks. He will...
myfox28columbus.com
Fans line DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse to meet Buckeyes' Stroud, Smith-Njigba
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fans lined the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse in Polaris Sunday evening, waiting to meet their favorite Buckeyes and capture a moment that will last a lifetime. Deborah Bellinder of Hilliard and her family waited around two hours to meet quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver...
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Looking back on a year of highlighting Ohio's women warriors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This holiday season we are looking back on a year of highlighting the service of Ohio's women warriors. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. One of the Marines helping with the ABC 6 Toys for Tots toy drive was Staff Sergeant Mallory Green who is back home in Ohio for the holidays for the first time after several years of serving overseas.
myfox28columbus.com
Best burgers in Columbus: Where are they?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Wednesday is National Hamburger Day, so we're doing the important work to help you get ready. Do you prefer a $20 gourmet burger? Or are you cool with something a little messier that you might find at your favorite local dive?. Either way, it's all...
myfox28columbus.com
3 young men shot at party in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shooting at a Vrbo rental near Ohio State’s campus injured three young men early Monday morning, Columbus police said. Officers responded to the home at 2026 North 4th Street after 12:30 a.m. and found two men with serious injuries. Paramedics rushed both victims to OSU Wexner Medical Center in critical condition. One of those victims is not expected to survive, police said.
myfox28columbus.com
Kason Thomas: Parents take search for missing baby boy to Dayton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of 5-month-old Kason Thomas told ABC 6 on Wednesday that they are living a nightmare. Chez and Wilhelmina spent the afternoon and evening driving from Columbus to Dayton and all around the city, looking for their little boy after he and his twin brother Kyair were abducted when the car they were in was stolen in the Short North area Monday night.
myfox28columbus.com
No injuries in early Tuesday morning Hilltop fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire in the Hilltop early Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a house fire located along South Eureka Avenue around 1 a.m. According to investigators, it's too early to determine the cause of the fire. Everyone was able to...
myfox28columbus.com
Buyer for former Columbus problem property Colonial Village hopes to close in weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former problem property in Columbus could have a new owner within the next few weeks. Court paperwork indicates buyer ARDG Capital and First Choice Investments plan to close on Colonial Village Apartments by the end of January. In May of this year, a Franklin...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Last day of quiet Wednesday before potentially dangerous storm arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Enjoy a couple of quiet days before we have to deal with a winter storm. We continue to refine the forecast and expect more updates as new data becomes available throughout the week. Travel is likely to be very difficult on Friday. Check Radar |...
myfox28columbus.com
Central Ohio preparing for treacherous travel ahead of the holidays
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The weather outside may be frightful on the busiest travel days this holiday season. Crews in central Ohio are gearing up for the upcoming winter storm as 91 % of people in the state are planning to drive to their destinations this year. Department of...
myfox28columbus.com
Body of Columbus woman found in Kentucky identified 32 years after disappearance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Kentucky State Police say they have identified the body of Linda Bennett, whose body was found in Kentucky in 1988. In May of that year, a couple in Owenton found an unresponsive woman while on a walk. Detectives determined her death was a homicide,...
myfox28columbus.com
Stolen car crashes into Giant Eagle near Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are investigating after a reported stolen car crashed into a grocery store near Grandview Heights Monday morning. A driver smashed through the entrances of the Giant Eagle located along West 3rd Avenue. Police said the silver Dodge Journey crashed into the doors just after...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Holiday travel could get tricky with possible winter storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The first half of the week is relatively quiet. We are watching a large storm just in time for Christmas. Stay weather aware this week as more of the forecast and the impacts come into better focus. Here’s what we know so far:. Live...
myfox28columbus.com
Man struck, killed by car in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers are investigating after a man was hit by a car and killed in east Columbus Sunday. The accident happened along East Livingston Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Police say a woman was driving west on East Livingston Avenue at Bairsford Drive in a 2023...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium closing Dec. 23, 24 and 25 due to severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that it will be closed this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday due to severe winter weather. Central Ohio is expected to see a severe temperature drop early Friday morning that will last through Christmas Day. A Winter Storm Watch has...
myfox28columbus.com
Holiday shows to experience in Central Ohio including The Trans-Siberian Orchestra
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gives Good Day Columbus a Holiday Preview of all the shows coming to Columbus over the next couple of weeks. Dave also serves up the scoop on being backstage with Reba before her recent show. Dave also talks about how Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus neighbors hold prayer vigils for kidnapped baby boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Communities across Columbus now holding prayer vigils for the safe return of a five-month-old boy who was kidnaped from the Short North Monday night. "Whether it's north, east, west, south, we are all part of a community," said Meagan Thomas, after attending a prayer vigil for Kayson Thomas, Wednesday afternoon at the Linden Community Center.
Comments / 0