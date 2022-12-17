ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbles in West Texas

By Bryan Still
 5 days ago

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — An earthquake was recorded in the western part of Texas at 5:35 pm Friday evening. The United State Geological Survey (USGS) measured the 5.4 magnitude earthquake just to the north of Midland, Texas in neighboring Martin County.

Reports for how far away the earthquake was felt are coming in from as far north as Amarillo, as far east as Abilene, as far south as Del Rio and as far west as Roswell, New Mexico.

The USGS says that the earthquake occurred within the interior of the North America plate, far from any tectonic plate boundaries and is therefore considered an intraplate earthquake.

UTRGV holds first graduation ceremony for fall semester

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there is a 66 percent chance the area will feel aftershocks of a magnitude 3 or above and a 30 percent chance of aftershocks of a magnitude 4 or above over the next week.

A 3.6 magnitude aftershock has already registered in the same area.

This earthquake is currently tied for third strongest in Texas history.

ValleyCentral

