NBC 29 News
Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 28-year-old Anthony Paige. CPD says Paige is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 14th Street NW area early Sunday, December 18. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One wounded in early Sunday morning shooting on 14th Street NW
Charlottesville Police are offering only bare details about another shooting in the city, this one reported early Sunday morning on the 100 block of 14th Street NW. According to police, officers responded at 2:20 a.m. for a shots fired report. One male victim was transported to the University of Virginia...
UVA shooting survivor speaks out for first time since 3 football teammates killed on bus: 'Brothers I lost'
UVA shooting victim Mike Hollins sad he spoke out for the "brothers I lost," sharing that he "never cried like that before' when he learned his three teammates were dead.
cbs19news
One person shot on North Berkshire Rd. Charlottesville Police are investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – One female was shot 2300 Block of North Berkshire Rd. and was transported to the University of Virginia medical center. Charlottesville Police Department responded to a reported shots fired call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The victim is receiving treatment for a...
Man shot near University of Virginia in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.
12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)
On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
Augusta Free Press
Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 37-year-old Dustin Cody Butler. Butler was last heard from by his sister via text on Dec. 2 last seen at a residence on Glasgow Mountain on Dec. 5. It is said that Butler got into...
Call for help leads police to man wanted for murder in Glen Allen
A man wanted on murder and a slew of other charges was arrested after a nearly four-hour standoff at a Glen Allen apartment complex Saturday, according to authorities.
cbs19news
Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting
Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
wsvaonline.com
Hit-and-run and Assault in Augusta County
Virginia State Police are asking for help with locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night. VSP says the victim was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7 p.m. when a gold or light brown Dodge pickup truck stopped in front of the victim’s Toyota Highlander. The male driver of the pickup reportedly got out of the truck, approached the Highlander and after opening the driver’s side door, began punching the victim. State police say the driver then intentionally backed into the Highlander and sped away southbound on Route 340.
NBC Washington
3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen
A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
'Shawshank Redemption' Escape Attempt Recreated By Virginia Trespasser — Kind Of
Authorities say that a wanted suspect did his best "Shawshank Redemption" impression to avoid being apprehended in Virginia after crawling through more than 150 feet of drainage pipe before being taken into custody. Wadah Mahgoub, 22, who has no fixed address, is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit that...
WHSV
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
wsvaonline.com
Woodstock man’s case delayed
The Woodstock man charged in last summer’s shooting in Shenandoah County was supposed to be arraigned last week. However, online records showed that Friday’s hearing for Edgar Uriel Padron Rodriguez was continued until March 17th of next year in General District Court. It is the second time that his preliminary hearing has been delayed.
pagevalleynews.com
Shot fired into Smitty’s
December 16, 1965 — Smitty’s Restaurant on Virginia Avenue in Shenandoah was shot into Sunday night about 11:30 o’clock by a party or parties unknown. No one was injured as the restaurant was closed at the time. It was formerly known as Grace’s Lunch. S.A. Smith,...
wsvaonline.com
Two injured in Staunton house fire
A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
schillingshow.com
VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School
Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
Two arrested after being found with 500 grams of fentanyl in Culpeper
Two people are in custody after police say they were found with 500 grams of fentanyl during a Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force investigation in Culpeper County.
WSET
Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
