Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville police release suspect’s name in 14th St. NW shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding 28-year-old Anthony Paige. CPD says Paige is wanted in connection with the shooting that occurred in the 14th Street NW area early Sunday, December 18. A man was transported to the UVA Medical Center for the treatment of a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginian Review

12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman)

On Friday, December 16, 2022, the Virginia State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Field Office, arrested Richard Keith Hartman, 60, of Buena Vista, VA. Hartman turned himself in to Special Agents with the Virginia State Police. Hartman has been charged under the Code of Virginia, 18.2-112, for one felony count of Misuse of Public Assets. Hartman was released on a secured bond, and the investigation remains on-going at this time. The post 12-16-22 Rockbridge County Arrest (Richard Keith Hartman) appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Police Respond to Shooting

Police responded to a shooting at roughly 2:20 a.m. on 14th St. NW. Police say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound, and that person was taken to the hospital. Police say they will have more officers in the area as they investigate. There is no information about any arrests, or the condition of the victim. Stay with CBS19 News for updates as the story develops.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Hit-and-run and Assault in Augusta County

Virginia State Police are asking for help with locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run and assault in Augusta County Friday night. VSP says the victim was driving east on Tinkling Springs Road around 7 p.m. when a gold or light brown Dodge pickup truck stopped in front of the victim’s Toyota Highlander. The male driver of the pickup reportedly got out of the truck, approached the Highlander and after opening the driver’s side door, began punching the victim. State police say the driver then intentionally backed into the Highlander and sped away southbound on Route 340.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

3 Gang Members Convicted in MS-13 Killing of Virginia Teen

A jury convicted three men in the brutal killing of a teenager in Maryland in March 2019, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office. Jose Domingo Ordonez-Zometa, 33, of Landover Hills, Maryland; Jose Rafael Ortega-Ayala, 30, of Greenbelt, Maryland; and Jose Henry Hernandez-Garcia, 29, of Annandale, Virginia, were convicted of murder and racketeering charges.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WHSV

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
wsvaonline.com

Woodstock man’s case delayed

The Woodstock man charged in last summer’s shooting in Shenandoah County was supposed to be arraigned last week. However, online records showed that Friday’s hearing for Edgar Uriel Padron Rodriguez was continued until March 17th of next year in General District Court. It is the second time that his preliminary hearing has been delayed.
WOODSTOCK, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Shot fired into Smitty’s

December 16, 1965 — Smitty’s Restaurant on Virginia Avenue in Shenandoah was shot into Sunday night about 11:30 o’clock by a party or parties unknown. No one was injured as the restaurant was closed at the time. It was formerly known as Grace’s Lunch. S.A. Smith,...
SHENANDOAH, VA
wsvaonline.com

Two injured in Staunton house fire

A house fire early Sunday morning in Augusta County. Crews responded for a reported structure fire on Berkeley Place just before 4 a.m. and found fire burning through the rear of the house. Staunton Fire and Rescue says two occupants were able to escape and were transported by Staunton-Augusta Rescue...
STAUNTON, VA
schillingshow.com

VIDEO: Violent hallway brawl at Albemarle County High School

Another day, another fight at Albemarle High School (AHS). While most such incidents are suppressed by Albemarle County Public Schools’ (ACPS) administration, occasionally, the truth gets out. This fight took place in the hallway of Albemarle County High School leading into the cafeteria, at approximately 12:55 PM on December...
WSET

Storm advice from Lynchburg Public Works, VDOT, AEP

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The incoming storm may produce slick road conditions and could lead to power outages. Lynchburg public works, VDOT, and AEP have already taken steps to prepare to keep you safe. Lynchburg Public Works:. Lynchburg Public Works said that they'll be hitting the roads around midnight...
LYNCHBURG, VA

