Redding Park Rangers nab wanted parolee at Nur Pon Open Space on Tuesday
A wanted parolee-at-large was caught by officers with the Redding Police Department's Park Rangers unit during their patrol of the Nur Pon Open Space Area on Tuesday. Officials with the Redding Police Department (RPD) said Park Rangers Jason Rhoads and Eddy Gilmette found 38-year-old Stephen Ashe of Shasta Lake, Calif. They learned Ashe had been wanted for absconding from his parole registration in Red Bluff since Nov. 18, 2022.
Mail theft in Shingletown becoming real issue for residents
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Mail theft has become a real problem in the town of Shingletown. What was initially reported as 300 units has now grown to over 500 mail units hit by thieves. Roger Ross was quite surprised when he saw a few boxes were left open when...
High-speed motorcycle pursuit ends with arrest at The Home Depot in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 20, 5:25 PM:. Officials with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed additional details regarding the arrest of a pursuit suspect at The Home Depot in Redding on Tuesday night. CHP Sergeant John Murphy said the incident began at 4:34 p.m. on Tuesday when a...
Investigation into narco sales within the City of Redding leads to two arrests
REDDING, Calif. — Two local men were arrested at a home in Redding on Wednesday following an investigation into narcotics trafficking within the city. The Redding Police Department (RPD) said their Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) and Bike Team officers began investigating large amounts of narcotics being distributed throughout the area back in November.
DUI/Driver's License checkpoint planned in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Planning on driving through Redding this Thursday? Then you should make sure your driver's license is up to date. And, most importantly, make sure you are sober. The Redding Police Department (RPD) announced on Wednesday that their officers will be setting up a DUI/Driver's License checkpoint...
Redding police find stolen loaded handgun during traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. — Just after midnight on Wednesday, Redding Police conducted a traffic stop which led to a vehicle search. After the search, police said they found a loaded handgun under the front passenger seat. The passenger, 19-year-old Naomi Melendez of Redding, said she claimed ownership of the gun.
Redding City Council approves micro-shelter off S. Market Street
REDDING, Calif. — — Redding City Council voted 3-1 Tuesday night to establish the first pallet shelter village in Redding, and some city leaders say it’s time. This will create the Market Street Emergency Housing site at 3211 Mark Street. It will consist of eight single-occupancy pallet shelters. Vise Mayor Mark Mezzano said the city is paying $150,000 for the shelters but they will be staffed and run by United Way.
BREAKING: Firefighters respond to house fire in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — BREAKING, DEC. 21, 6 PM:. Firefighters are currently responding to a residential structure fire in the Happy Valley area. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said their crews are working on a fully-involved residential structure fire on the 1600 block of Scout Street in the Happy Valley area. They said there are possible fire exposures from the main structure.
Good News Rescue Mission to hold memorial for homeless who passed away in 2022
REDDING, Calif. — Redding's Good News Rescue Mission (GNRM) will hold a memorial on Wednesday morning honoring homeless in the community who have passed away in 2022. It will be held at 11 a.m. at the missions at 2842 South Market Street in Redding. The ceremony lines up with...
Suspect in deadly 2019 DUI crash pleads guilty for 30 year prison term
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A man involved in a deadly wrong-way crash in 2019 pled guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges on Monday for a 30-year prison term. According to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office, Sadiel Ramon Martinez, originally from Miami, Fla., appeared in court on Monday and pled guilty to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of over 0.08% causing great bodily injury.
Redding Police crack down on illegal homeless camps in the city
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police have cracked down on the illegal homeless camps in the city. Officers were out Monday on the seemingly endless process of cleaning trash and debris left behind by those unhoused and camped out in hidden or secluded areas or public spaces. One of the...
Camper trailer destroyed in early morning Shasta County fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE DEC. 19, 8:20 A.M.:. As of this morning, Cal Fire dispatch revealed to KRCR that a heating unit caused the fire. Crews with Cal Fire were on the scene of a camper fire early Monday morning in western Shasta County on Keswick Dam Road near Iron Mountain Road.
Anti-Semitic flyers pop up in Redding again as Hanukkah begins
REDDING, Calif. — Anti-Semitic flyers have been distributed in neighborhoods throughout Redding again. The flyers last popped up in the area about a month ago—and again a few months before that. Now, they've appeared again just as the local Jewish community began celebrating Hanukkah. Temple Beth Israel Board...
Casino controversy: Redding City Council and Redding Rancheria's casino request
REDDING, Calif. — Redding City Council members could decide, Tuesday night, whether to weigh in on a request by the Redding Rancheria to the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) to move forward on a plan to build a casino next to Interstate 5, just south of the City of Redding.
Local mom raising money for inclusive playground in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A local mother is teaming up with other mothers and city leaders to help raise money to build an inclusive playground in Corning. Justine Reddish says it's a project dear to her heart as her four-year-old son has cerebral palsy. Reddish has an autoimmune disease and...
Cottonwood man faces federal methamphetamine distribution charges
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Cottonwood man was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of being a felon in possession ammunition, the Department of Justice announced Friday. A federal grand jury returned the indictment...
Bethel responds to neighbors' concerns over new campus
REDDING, Calif. — A bit of a controversial topic lately has been the expansion of the Bethel campus off of Collyer Drive. Before Bethel’s campus expansion was approved last week by the planning commission, we heard concerns from residents that live across the street from the construction site.
Inmate recently released from prison arrested in Redding, asks to be locked up
REDDING, Calif. — An inmate recently released from state prison was arrested in Redding after police say he broke several windows on West Street on Sunday. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to reports of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Street in downtown Redding. They saw several broken windows, including on a car and at Empire Outpatient Services, according to the RPD.
Temporary free parking in downtown Redding ahead of new parking program
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding says metered parking downtown will be free of charge starting on Monday, ahead of the launch of a new parking program, which is set to start in early 2023. The first pay stations for the new program arrived and will be installed...
Shasta Meadows Elementary School Opens Newly Remodeled Playground
REDDING, Calif. — A new state-of-the-art playground was revealed Monday morning at Shasta Meadows Elementary School in Redding. Enterprise Elementary School District (EESD) Superintendent, school board members, and students attended the short opening ceremony in front of the playground. We’re so happy to be able to allow our students...
