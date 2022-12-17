REDDING, Calif. — — Redding City Council voted 3-1 Tuesday night to establish the first pallet shelter village in Redding, and some city leaders say it’s time. This will create the Market Street Emergency Housing site at 3211 Mark Street. It will consist of eight single-occupancy pallet shelters. Vise Mayor Mark Mezzano said the city is paying $150,000 for the shelters but they will be staffed and run by United Way.

