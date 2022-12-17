ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 3

Ed Thibodeaux
4d ago

that's why I have my concealed weapons permit and carry with me everywhere! good guy with the gun can stop a lot of Chaos!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

PPB investigating deadly shooting in Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street. Police said a robbery occurred and a person had been shot. Officers arrived and began to provide the victim medical aid, which included applying a chest seal.
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest

Man shot by police in southwest Washington dies

A southwest Washington man has died at a hospital after Kelso police shot him over the weekend while responding to a call reporting he was armed, “suicidal and homicidal.”. Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday that 38-year-old Joseph Coons died at a hospital, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The sheriff’s...
KELSO, WA
kptv.com

Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
Chronicle

Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named

Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Suspected Shroom House owner pleads not guilty to 40 felony charges; Portland store manager admits guilt

A Canadian man accused of owning an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty on Monday to 40 felony charges in Multnomah County Circuit court. Portland police arrested the owner of Shroom House, Steven Tachie Jr., 32, of British Columbia, on Dec. 8. Police arrested the store’s manager, Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, of Portland, the same day.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Shroom House owner, manager face 40 drug charges

On Dec. 16, a grand jury formally charged alleged Shroom House owner Steven Tachie and alleged store manager Jeramiahs Geronimo with a slew of drug charges after the West Portland storefront was raided by the Portland Police Bureau on Dec. 8 for the suspected illegal sale of psychedelic mushrooms.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Man injured in shooting on Eastbank Esplanade

A man was shot and wounded Tuesday on the Eastbank Esplanade, Portland police said. Officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 p.m. on the pedestrian and bike path near Southeast Salmon Street. They found a man injured when they arrived and he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to live, said Portland police spokesperson David Baer.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

FBI is looking for other possible victims for former Oregon-based anesthesiologist

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Federal law enforcement and prosecutors are looking for sexual abuse victims for a former Oregon-based anesthesiologist. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney for the District of Oregon (USAO) say today they are working to identify anyone who believes they could have been victims of sexual abuse by Andrew Davoodian.
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANTS

A Portland man was jailed for an alleged theft and for warrants by Roseburg Police early Monday. Information from RPD said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 34-year old after he was caught by construction workers allegedly stealing gas cans from a worksite in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy