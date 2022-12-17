Read full article on original website
Ed Thibodeaux
4d ago
that's why I have my concealed weapons permit and carry with me everywhere! good guy with the gun can stop a lot of Chaos!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County declares state of emergency with deadly low temperatures in the forecastEmily ScarviePortland, OR
In 2010, a mom said she dropped her 7-year-old stepson off at school. He missed his classes and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: City's pedestrian deaths reach 70-year high, I-84 eastbound closed between Troutdale and Hood RiverEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local group using preventative graffiti to ward off vandals, spark conversationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Multnomah County commissioners vote for rental assistance over city homeless campsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland man accused in pick ax attack, fire at sister’s house
A Portland man is facing felony charges after allegedly attacking a man with a pick ax, trying to slit his own throat and setting a fire at his sister’s Northwest Portland home that killed her cat Monday night. Donovan Anthony Wood, 26, was released from a hospital and booked...
kptv.com
PPB investigating deadly shooting in Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died after a shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at Southeast 9th Avenue and Southeast Market Street. Police said a robbery occurred and a person had been shot. Officers arrived and began to provide the victim medical aid, which included applying a chest seal.
Man shot by police in southwest Washington dies
A southwest Washington man has died at a hospital after Kelso police shot him over the weekend while responding to a call reporting he was armed, “suicidal and homicidal.”. Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday that 38-year-old Joseph Coons died at a hospital, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. The sheriff’s...
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
Chronicle
Officer Who Shot Man Saturday in Cowlitz County Named
Clark County officials announced Tuesday the Kelso officer who fatally shot a man Saturday is Austin Foley, 25. Police were called at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 2400 block of Mulberry Avenue in Longview because a man with a gun was reported to be suicidal and homicidal with his wife and children inside a home, according to officials. Joseph R. Coons, 38, died after being transferred to a hospital.
PPB: Man dies after reported shooting during SE Portland robbery attempt
A man has died after a reported shooting in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Wednesday during an attempted robbery, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Suspected Shroom House owner pleads not guilty to 40 felony charges; Portland store manager admits guilt
A Canadian man accused of owning an illegal magic mushroom shop in downtown Portland pleaded not guilty on Monday to 40 felony charges in Multnomah County Circuit court. Portland police arrested the owner of Shroom House, Steven Tachie Jr., 32, of British Columbia, on Dec. 8. Police arrested the store’s manager, Jeramiahs Geronimo, 42, of Portland, the same day.
Felon arrested after guns found during Portland traffic stop: PPB
Portland police said a convicted felon was arrested during a traffic stop after he was allegedly caught with multiple guns.
Shroom House owner, manager face 40 drug charges
On Dec. 16, a grand jury formally charged alleged Shroom House owner Steven Tachie and alleged store manager Jeramiahs Geronimo with a slew of drug charges after the West Portland storefront was raided by the Portland Police Bureau on Dec. 8 for the suspected illegal sale of psychedelic mushrooms.
64 arrested in ‘astonishing’ shoplifting sting in Portland
The Portland Police Bureau ran a shoplifting sting over the weekend which officers said had "astonishing" results.
Investigation underway after 1 found dead outside Woodburn
Traffic is slowed outside Woodburn after police discovered someone dead from a gunshot wound.
actionnews5.com
Police: Woman recovering after husband shoots her, their child and himself
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Police in Washington State said a woman and her child were shot by her husband before he shot himself earlier this month. The husband and child both died while the woman is now recovering. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a Salmon...
Dozens of stolen car cases dismissed in Portland area amid public defender shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — In Multnomah County, a shortage of public defense attorneys has forced judges to dismiss hundreds of felony cases, including car thefts, assaults, robberies, gun possession, and eluding police. Oregon's lack of public defenders has been well-documented in recent months. KGW's series 'Injustice' shared the stories of...
Portland landlord who killed one tenant, wounded another sentenced to life in prison
A Portland man who gunned down two tenants he was trying to evict from an RV parked at his Cully neighborhood home was sentenced to life in prison Monday with the possibility of parole in 32½ years. Multnomah County Circuit Judge Benjamin Souede handed down the sentence after a...
KATU.com
Shooting suspect caught in SW Portland with gun and drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they arrested a man with drugs in Southwest Portland on Saturday night. Officers were first called out shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting near Southwest 1st Avenue and Ankeny Street. While heading to the area, a witness told 911 dispatchers that...
‘Suicidal and homicidal’ Kelso man shot by police has died
A Longview man died at a hospital after he was shot over the weekend by Kelso police responding to a call that he was armed and described as “suicidal and homicidal,” Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday. Joseph Coons, 38, was taken to a trauma hospital after...
Gunfire shatters glass doors at Legacy Emanuel ER
A shooting just outside a hospital in Portland shattered a glass entrance door at the facility on Monday afternoon, police and the hospital said.
Man injured in shooting on Eastbank Esplanade
A man was shot and wounded Tuesday on the Eastbank Esplanade, Portland police said. Officers responded to the shooting around 1:20 p.m. on the pedestrian and bike path near Southeast Salmon Street. They found a man injured when they arrived and he was taken to a nearby hospital. He is expected to live, said Portland police spokesperson David Baer.
KDRV
FBI is looking for other possible victims for former Oregon-based anesthesiologist
PORTLAND, Ore. -- Federal law enforcement and prosecutors are looking for sexual abuse victims for a former Oregon-based anesthesiologist. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the United States Attorney for the District of Oregon (USAO) say today they are working to identify anyone who believes they could have been victims of sexual abuse by Andrew Davoodian.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED THEFT AND FOR WARRANTS
A Portland man was jailed for an alleged theft and for warrants by Roseburg Police early Monday. Information from RPD said at 5:45 a.m. officers contacted the 34-year old after he was caught by construction workers allegedly stealing gas cans from a worksite in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway.
