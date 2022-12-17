ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS 42

12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Three people of interest are in custody. They were detained in a police pursuit. ORIGINAL: A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Help needed to find suspects who allegedly injured puppy in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — Your assistance is needed to help find two people who are suspected of injuring a puppy at a restaurant in Center Point. According to a news release from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a small puppy by a tether in a McDonald's parking lot on the night of Dec. 19.
CENTER POINT, AL
Alabama Now

Missing Alabama 6-year-old found safe, police say

A 6-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found and is safe, police said. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, of St. Clair County was found safe on Tuesday night, Springville police said. Campbell was reported missing early Sunday morning, prompting state police to issue an emergency alert...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
AL.com

36-year-old man shot dead in north Alabama, authorities say

A 36-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said. Brodrick Keith, 36, of Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Elkins Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
GRANT, AL
AL.com

Man shot to death Sunday in Marshall County

Marshall County authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road in Grant. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The body...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior

A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
HANCEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested

WINSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion on Dec. 13 resulted in the homeowner shooting and killing of one of the intruders. The invasion happened at a home off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male dead in the home.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

One dead, two injured in shooting in downtown Birmingham location Monday night

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: December 20: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported one person has died from this shooting incident. The JCCMEO identified the deceased person as DeAnthony Samuels, 21, of Birmingham. Samuels died at UAB Hospital just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, said the coroner's office.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Former Jefferson County Constable indicted on ethics, tax charges

A former constable in Jefferson County has been indicted and arrested on ethics and tax charges. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release that Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville, was indicted after a joint investigation with the Alabama Department of Revenue. If convicted, Barbee faces a maximum...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

