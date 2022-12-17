Read full article on original website
12-year-old shot and killed in Center Point identified
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Three people of interest are in custody. They were detained in a police pursuit. ORIGINAL: A 12-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Center Point. According to Birmingham Police, the shooting happening around 2:00 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue Northwest. Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to […]
Help needed to find suspects who allegedly injured puppy in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — Your assistance is needed to help find two people who are suspected of injuring a puppy at a restaurant in Center Point. According to a news release from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society (GBHS), witnesses reported seeing a man dragging a small puppy by a tether in a McDonald's parking lot on the night of Dec. 19.
Missing Alabama 6-year-old found safe, police say
A 6-year-old Alabama girl who was reported missing on Sunday has been found and is safe, police said. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, of St. Clair County was found safe on Tuesday night, Springville police said. Campbell was reported missing early Sunday morning, prompting state police to issue an emergency alert...
21-year-old man dead following shooting in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- A 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
36-year-old man shot dead in north Alabama, authorities say
A 36-year-old man was identified Monday as the victim of a deadly shooting Sunday afternoon in north Alabama, authorities said. Brodrick Keith, 36, of Grant, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 4:15 p.m. Sunday on Elkins Road in Grant, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
Man shot to death Sunday in Marshall County
Marshall County authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday afternoon. The coroner’s office said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that happened around 4:15 p.m. on Elkins Road in Grant. The victim’s name has not yet been released. The body...
‘It’s different when it’s an innocent child’: Woodfin addresses death of 12-year-old girl in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During a press conference Wednesday morning, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin became emotional while talking about the latest homicide in the city: a 12-year-old girl. Audriana Pearson was shot as she slept in her bedroom at her home in Center Point at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police report that the shooting was part […]
Hanceville man dies following I-65 crash near Warrior
A Hanceville man died Tuesday from injuries in a crash on Interstate 65. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Joseph Scott Varner, 40, of Hanceville, was involved in a crash on Interstate 65 South at mile marker 283 near Warrior, at about 12:07 p.m. He died shortly after at...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office prepares for permitless concealed carry starting Jan. 1
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County sheriff's deputies are training for a loosening of gun laws in the new year as gun rights groups celebrate what they believe is long overdue. Starting Jan. 1, Alabamians will no longer need a permit to carry a concealed handgun. The law was...
Homeowner shoots, kills intruder, second suspect arrested
WINSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office says a home invasion on Dec. 13 resulted in the homeowner shooting and killing of one of the intruders. The invasion happened at a home off County Road 21 in the Poplar Springs area. Deputies arrived on scene and found a male dead in the home.
Body found by fisherman in 2020 identified as missing Alabama woman, sheriff says
A body found in the summer of 2020 has been identified as an Alabama woman who went missing around the same time, the local sheriff said. The body was found in Flint Creek in Morgan County on July 31, 2020, by a fisherman, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. Police at the time were unable to identify the body and list her as a Jane Doe case.
Authorities searching for 6-year-old girl missing from St. Clair County since early Sunday morning
State authorities issued an emergency missing child alert Monday for a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from St. Clair County early Sunday morning. Joslyn Marie Campbell, 6, was last seen around 6 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of U.S. 11 in Springville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which issued the alert.
One dead, two injured in shooting in downtown Birmingham location Monday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: December 20: The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office (JCCMEO) reported one person has died from this shooting incident. The JCCMEO identified the deceased person as DeAnthony Samuels, 21, of Birmingham. Samuels died at UAB Hospital just before 1:00 a.m. Tuesday, said the coroner's office.
Florence pair arrested, charged with stealing vehicle from Walmart
Two people were arrested in Florence Friday in connection to a vehicle stolen from the Walmart located on Hough Road.
Sunday morning homicide under investigation in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of 4th Street. The incident happened on Sunday, Dec. 18 around 10 a.m. according to BPD. Officers were called to the location where they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and...
‘Armed & dangerous’ robber at large in Madison County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person they say has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint.
Former Jefferson County Constable indicted on ethics, tax charges
A former constable in Jefferson County has been indicted and arrested on ethics and tax charges. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a news release that Jonathan Barbee, 43, of Trussville, was indicted after a joint investigation with the Alabama Department of Revenue. If convicted, Barbee faces a maximum...
Arrest made after motorist shot on I-65 in Vestavia Hills during suspected road rage incident
A person was shot this morning on Interstate 65 in Vestavia Hills, and authorities said they have arrested a suspect in the incident.. Police responded about 7 a.m. to a call of a person shot on I-65 northbound near the U.S. 31 exit leading to Hoover and Vestavia Hills. Capt....
Minor injury to firefighter reported in commercial building fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A commercial building appeared to be destroyed after a large fire Monday in Birmingham. A spokesperson with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to the 1400 block of 19th Avenue North at about 12:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and...
