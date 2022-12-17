A body found in the summer of 2020 has been identified as an Alabama woman who went missing around the same time, the local sheriff said. The body was found in Flint Creek in Morgan County on July 31, 2020, by a fisherman, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputies said. Police at the time were unable to identify the body and list her as a Jane Doe case.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO