ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Judge dismisses Borrelli election suit for failure to serve defendants

By Caitlin Sievers
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSzLR_0jlcKFKo00

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, speaks in a 2017 Senate committee hearing. Borrelli did not attend a hearing Friday on his suit challenging the results of the governor's race in Maricopa County. Photo by Gage Skidmore | Flckr / CC BY-SA 2.0

An election lawsuit brought by Lake Havasu Republican Sonny Borrelli that challenged the election of Katie Hobbs as Arizona governor was dismissed late Friday afternoon.

But the Mohave County judge hearing the case is allowing the portion of the suit pertaining to ballot signature verification in Maricopa County to continue as a civil case, with a much more relaxed timeline than election challenges, which are expedited.

Borrelli filed the suit Monday, on behalf of Mohave County voters, who he claimed were disenfranchised by the unlawful use of artificial intelligence to verify signatures on ballot envelopes in Maricopa County in the 2022 midterm.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In the suit, Phoenix lawyer Ryan Heath, representing Borrelli and Mohave County voters, wrote that the use of third party artificial intelligence software to make initial scans and give a verification ranking to voter signatures in Maricopa County led untrained workers to accept bad signatures. He argues that the number of ballots with unmatching signatures accepted in Maricopa County because of the AI disenfranchised Mohave County voters by “diluting” the impact of their votes.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer refuted this in a statement to the Arizona Republic.

“Maricopa County has never used artificial intelligence to verify signatures on early ballot envelopes. All signatures are verified by humans — both at the initial review level and at the manager level,” Richer said in the statement .

Heath wrote that the impact of the allegedly wrongly accepted signatures was so large that it swayed the results of the governor’s race. Republican Kari Lake lost that race to Democrat Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.

Heath is the president and CEO of The Gavel Project , which describes itself as an “anti woke nonprofit legal organization.”

Hobbs and the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, along with other county officials who were named defendants in the suit, haven’t had a chance to officially refute the claims because they still haven’t been served with summonses in the suit.

No one from the Board of Supervisors attended Friday’s hearing and Andy Gaona, an attorney representing Hobbs as secretary of state, said he only learned of the court date because a reporter told him about it.

“This is a fundamental failure of the plaintiffs to comply with the statutes,” Gaona said.

Heath blamed his failure to serve the defendants in a timely manner on an automatically created court summons that incorrectly gave the defendants 20 days instead of five to respond. Heath said it took several days to correct the error, and advised the judge not to worry about defendants not being served.

Gaona called that “ridiculous” and asked for the case to be dismissed, especially considering that Heath made no effort to reach out to any of the defendants to inform them of the case and explain the delay in serving them with summonses.

Heath said he wanted to ensure that the summonses included the correct time frame to respond, because he believed if they didn’t, the defendants would take the opportunity to drag out the case.

Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen responded that Heath was wrong, because Gaona had been served with a summons in another elections contest case that also had the incorrect number of days for response listed, and responded to it expeditiously, Jantzen said.

“It’s a mistake on your part to think that’s what would have happened,” Jantzen told Heath.

Jantzen also pointed out that the plaintiffs in other election cases in his courtroom had the same issue with their summonses, but still served them anyway.

Heath asked for a five-day extension of the elections contest timeline, to give him time to serve the defendants, but Jantzen denied it, saying there just wouldn’t be enough time under state law to see the case through.

Jantzen planned to be out of the office next week, and has no expertise in artificial intelligence, he said, meaning there would have to be lengthy testimony from experts on the subject before he could make an informed decision in the case.

In Arizona, suits challenging election results can’t be filed until the results are certified by the state, and this year that happened Dec. 5. The cases are expedited in the courts, with tightly prescribed deadlines, since newly elected officials take office in January.

“I’m finding specifically that we cannot process a contested election case within this timeframe,” Jantzen said. “It’s no longer possible to get this done before the end of the year.”

Jantzen added that removing the portion of the suit regarding election practices in Maricopa County from the portion contesting the results of the governor’s race would give Heath and Borrelli more time to properly serve the defendants with summonses and otherwise prepare their case.

In the portion of the case not tied to the governor’s race, Heath asked for a jury trial; demanded the court declare the use of third-party software in signature verification on Arizona ballot affidavits illegal; asked the the court to enjoin Maricopa County from “using unproven third party software vendors and AI to determine the validity of ballot affidavit signatures;” and mandate that Arizona extend the time allowed after elections for signature verification.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Judge dismisses Borrelli election suit for failure to serve defendants appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Mirror

Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence

Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2022 election and re-do voting will be swiftly thrown out because the claims it makes aren’t supported by any evidence and are overly generic, according to legal experts.  “It is poorly written, frankly,” Jim Barton, a Democratic election attorney and partner at Barton Mendez Soto in Tempe, told the […] The post Legal experts: Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn the election is ‘poorly written,’ lacking details and evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories

In a filing riddled with errors and new evidence-free claims of forgery and election malfeasance, the attorney for failed GOP secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem says there are no grounds for a judge to dismiss the challenge to the election results without conducting a hearing on the claims.  Finchem is seeking to overturn his […] The post Finchem response to motion to dismiss rife with errors, evidence-free theories appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence

Kari Lake is demanding that the courts overturn Katie Hobbs’ victory in last month’s midterm and instead declare the former television news anchor governor-elect or, barring that, entirely throw out the 2022 election and re-do it. In a sprawling lawsuit that claims the election in Maricopa County was irredeemably flawed by “intentional misconduct,” including the […] The post Kari Lake seeks to overturn her election loss citing ‘intentional misconduct,’ but provides no evidence appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Mayes’ attorney slams Hamadeh’s election challenge as speculation, says it should be dismissed

A lawsuit from Abraham Hamadeh seeking to overturn the election he lost should be thrown out of court for its complete lack of evidence, attorneys for his opponent say.  Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for attorney general, challenged his 511-vote loss last week, alleging that election misconduct across the state cost him a victory. Dan Barr, […] The post Mayes’ attorney slams Hamadeh’s election challenge as speculation, says it should be dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed

Kari Lake wants to overturn her loss in last month’s election, but has failed to identify even one illegal ballot cast, point out a single person who was denied the right to vote or identify any specific instances of fraud, meaning the election challenge must be dismissed, the secretary of state and Maricopa County officials […] The post Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County: Kari Lake’s election challenge should be swiftly dismissed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona GOP candidates’ lawsuits were a grab bag of flimsy claims

After hearing a hodgepodge of claims from three losing GOP candidates alleging inaccuracies in the midterm election, Arizona judges rejected many of the most far-reaching and unsubstantiated claims, but are allowing other claims to move forward. While judges in Maricopa and Mohave counties this week shot down most of gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s claims and […] The post Arizona GOP candidates’ lawsuits were a grab bag of flimsy claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts

A judge dismissed eight of 10 counts in Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit that challenges the outcome of her race, setting a high bar for what she’ll have to prove at trial to win the suit.  The case is set for a two-day trial, to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.  Through the suit, Lake, […] The post Lake election suit will go to trial: Judge dismisses eight of 10 counts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Mark Finchem’s ‘frivolous’ bid to overturn the election is booted from court

A Maricopa County Court Superior Judge rejected Mark Finchem’s attempt to overturn his election loss by more than 120,000 votes, ruling Friday that opened the door for possible sanctions against the Republican’s attorney.  Finchem had been seeking to overturn his loss last month to Adrian Fontes, who won by about 5 percentage points. Finchem said […] The post Mark Finchem’s ‘frivolous’ bid to overturn the election is booted from court appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss

The defendants in Kari Lake’s lawsuit seeking to overturn her loss in the midterm election plan to ask for the case to be dismissed, they told a Maricopa County Superior Court judge Tuesday morning.  Those defendants include Secretary of State and Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, as well as the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and Maricopa […] The post Hobbs, Maricopa County will ask a judge to dismiss Kari Lake’s bid to overturn her election loss appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Maricopa County says Hamadeh’s lawsuit logic is flawed

Abraham Hamadeh’s reason for his request to inspect ballots — which he hopes will turn up some evidence of misconduct in the race he lost — is fatally flawed and should be dismissed by the court, according to attorneys for Maricopa County.  Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for attorney general, filed a lawsuit claiming that a […] The post Maricopa County says Hamadeh’s lawsuit logic is flawed appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

County supervisors in Arizona face intense public pressure to reject election results, but most certify anyway

Lydia Abril placed a Bible on the podium, adjusted the microphone, and told the elected officials in front of her that she wanted to pass along a message from God. “Justice? You high and mighty politicians don’t even know the meaning of the word,” Abril read aloud from Psalm 58. The crowd behind her raised […] The post County supervisors in Arizona face intense public pressure to reject election results, but most certify anyway appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Fontes and Hobbs file motions to dismiss Finchem election suit

Democratic Secretary of State-elect Adrian Fontes and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs have filed motions to dismiss Republican Mark Finchem’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss in the secretary of state race.  Last week, Finchem and failed congressional candidate Jeff Zink filed a suit demanding the courts overturn Fontes’ and Rueben Gallego’s midterm election wins, […] The post Fontes and Hobbs file motions to dismiss Finchem election suit appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race

Republican Abe Hamadeh, who lost the office of attorney general by just 511 votes, filed a lawsuit against election officials across the state, claiming, without proof, that a combination of uncounted votes for him and illegal votes for his opponent cost him the election. “At 511 votes out of 2.5 million, our race is the […] The post Abe Hamadeh challenges election results, says election issues across the state cost him the race appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

When you tell voters to ‘get the hell out,’ prepare to lose embarrassingly

Kari Lake performed historically badly in her bid to be governor. And there’s no debate about why she and her merry band of MAGA extremists lost all of the top statewide races this year: Republican voters abandoned them. Not that they could ever admit that, of course, as Lake and her allies have spent the […] The post When you tell voters to ‘get the hell out,’ prepare to lose embarrassingly appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected

Republican Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit requesting that the election he lost be overturned has no leg to stand on and should be rejected by the court, said Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. “(This) election contest is little more than a claim in search of a factual basis,” Hobbs’ attorney, Andy Gaona, wrote in a motion asking […] The post Hobbs: Hamadeh’s lawsuit lacks evidence and facts, should be rejected appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Majority of Arizonans trust elections, despite persistence of election denialism

An overwhelming majority of Arizona voters trust elections and don’t want to see baseless challenges to their outcomes, according to a recent poll. Secure Democracy Foundation, a nonpartisan election policy advocacy group based in Washington D.C., conducted polls in five battleground states ahead of the midterms. Despite persistent and baseless allegations that elections in the […] The post Majority of Arizonans trust elections, despite persistence of election denialism appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge lawsuit moves forward, for now

A Maricopa County judge gave a tentative go-ahead to a lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of the attorney general’s race, amid criticism that it lacked sufficient evidence and was filed prematurely based on statutory guidelines, though he warned he may yet dismiss the legal challenge.  Last week, Abe Hamadeh, the Republican candidate for attorney […] The post Abe Hamadeh’s election challenge lawsuit moves forward, for now appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Hobbs’s office flagged election conspiracy tweets months before she launched her campaign, undercutting GOP claims

Arizona Republicans are in an uproar over a request from the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office to censor two tweets in the immediate aftermath of the January 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.  The Arizona Republican Party is calling for the attorney general to investigate what it claims might be […] The post Hobbs’s office flagged election conspiracy tweets months before she launched her campaign, undercutting GOP claims appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abraham Hamadeh lawsuit will go to trial, request to inspect ballots approved

Abraham Hamadeh got the green light from a Mohave County Superior Court judge to go to trial over an election he says was compromised by misconduct.  Earlier this month, Republican Hamadeh filed a lawsuit alleging that his 511-vote loss to Democrat Kris Mayes in the race for Arizona attorney general was the result of election […] The post Abraham Hamadeh lawsuit will go to trial, request to inspect ballots approved appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit challenging election results, citing Maricopa County problems

Abe Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for attorney general, filed a lawsuit late Tuesday alleging that Maricopa County officials bungled Election Day so severely that it cost him a victory in the race, which he lost by just 510 votes.  “Arizonans demand answers and deserve transparency about the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the General Election […] The post Abe Hamadeh files lawsuit challenging election results, citing Maricopa County problems appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy