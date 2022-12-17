Read full article on original website
Related
12news.com
Police pursuit ends with rolled car on I-10, suspect in custody
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An Interstate 10 police chase ended with a rolled car early Wednesday morning, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Early in the morning, troopers tried to stop a possibly stolen vehicle speeding westbound on I-10 near milepost 188. The driver, identified as 20-year-old Duncan...
KOLD-TV
Bicyclist hit, killed by ambulance near Craycroft, Glenn in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was hit and killed by an ambulance near a Tucson hospital early Wednesday morning. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it happened in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road, which is south of East Glenn Street. The TPD confirmed a man on...
KOLD-TV
Authorities working crash on I-19
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a crash on I-19 near Tucson’s south side on Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 21. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash had initially blocked the left lanes of both directions near Valencia Road. The road has...
KOLD-TV
RAW VIDEO: DPS chase involving stolen SUV ends in crash south of Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A chase involving DPS troopers ended in a crash on Interstate 10 south of Phoenix Wednesday morning. It began south of Eloy in Pinal County around 7 a.m. when troopers ran the license plate of an SUV and it came back as stolen. When troopers tried to pull 20-year-old Duncan Shepard over, he sped away northbound toward Maricopa County. At times during the chase, speeds were over 100 miles per hour. Around 7:30, a trooper tried to perform a PIT maneuver, but Shepard lost control and rolled over near the Gila River Reservation.
Police: Deadly wreck involving bike and vehicle on Craycroft Wednesday
Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck involving a bike and a vehicle Wednesday morning. Police say the crash was in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road. Craycroft was closed.
KOLD-TV
Pima County raises pay for corrections officers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve a salary increase for all corrections staff in the county. The board voted to increase pay by 7.5%, effective Jan. 1. The raises will cost $1.7 million and county officials hope they will improve...
Arizona woman accused of resisting arrest after speeding
A woman is accused of speeding on the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and refusing to sign a citation on Friday, police said. Danielle M. Smith was arrested and booked into Pinal County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest and exceeding the speed limit by 15 mph, according to the probable-cause statement.
KOLD-TV
Man killed in hit and run while fighting with deputy
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A human smuggling suspect has died after he was hit by a vehicle while fighting with a Cochise County deputy who was trying to detain him. According to authorities, a deputy stopped the man’s 2018 Nissan Altima around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on Highway 92, near Anderson Street, just south of Sierra Vista. The man was found to be carrying undocumented immigrants in his car, and U.S. Border Patrol was also called to the scene.
KOLD-TV
Baby found dead near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A baby was found dead near Grant and Oracle in Tucson on Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to the 600 block of West Alturas Road around 1 p.m. The TPD said authorities tried to treat the infant, but...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian killed in crash near Flowing Wells, Roger in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after getting hit near Flowing Wells and Roger in Tucson early Tuesday, Dec. 20. The Tucson Police Department said it happened in the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road. The accident was reported around 7 a.m. and the roadway was...
Trial set for man accused of killing UArizona professor
Murad Dervish, the man accused for killing a University of Arizona professor in October, has their trial date set for 2023.
KOLD-TV
Crash involving semi closes I-10 westbound in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of Interstate 10 in Tucson is closed after a wreck took place on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place near milepost 264. Authorities say an Amazon semitruck was headed east, near Craycroft, on I-10...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: I-10 reopens after crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of Interstate 10 in Tucson is has reopened after a wreck took place on Monday afternoon, Dec. 19. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place near milepost 264. Authorities say an Amazon semitruck was headed east, near Craycroft, on...
KOLD-TV
Pima County leases new space for asylum seekers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 in favor of leasing a 63,000 square foot big box store at Drexel and Interstate 19 to house an overflow of migrants and asylum seekers expected to flood the county when Title 42 is lifted. Title...
KOLD-TV
Sahuarita man arrested after barricading himself in home
SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On December 16, 2022, the Sahuarita Police Department received a 911 call reference a report of shots fired at a residence in the 15200 Block of S. Via Rancho Grande. Officers were able to make contact with the male suspect, who was later identified as 36-year-old Sahuarita resident Stephen Kalberloh.
KOLD-TV
Missing Pinal County man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County man reported missing from the Eloy area on Friday has been found safe. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 75-year-old Craig Hansen is safe. Hansen, from Arizona City, went missing after he told a friend he had crashed his vehicle.
thisistucson.com
The family behind The Wishing Tree in Winterhaven has kept every wish from the last 23 years
Editor's note: This story was first published in 2019, after Liz Baker-Bowman told a version of it at the Arizona Daily Star's Tucson Storytellers "Holiday Stories" event. We're republishing this story in 2022 to let curious readers know what The Wishing Tree, which is up for another year at the Winterhaven Festival of Lights, is all about. And we have an update on what Baker-Bowman is up to now:
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Woman charged with fatal stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. Terri Sides, 58, faces a second-degree murder charge and was booked into the Pima County jail. The Pima County Sheriff’s...
KOLD-TV
“It would change my life”: Section 8 waitlist in Tucson to open in two weeks
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People across Tucson have waited years for the Section 8 waitlist to open and in just two weeks, they will be able to finally apply for assistance. It’s been about five years since the waitlist for the City of Tucson public housing and Section...
Potential new casino near downtown Tucson
There could be a new casino for Tucson, closer to downtown than any of the other local gaming sites.
Comments / 13