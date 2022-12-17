ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Coast News

Ask Anthony: Several complaints from parents against All Florida Safety Institute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several parents have emailed First Coast News about a statewide driving school called All Florida Safety Institute. It opened in Northeast Florida in 2016. There are locations in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra, Fleming Island and St. Augustine. Parents say they paid hundreds of dollars, some more than a $1,000, in order for their children to get driving lessons. They say the driving school took the money and they got nothing in return.
Teacher of the Week: Ms. Shayla Baylock

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Congrats to our Teacher of the Week who also celebrated a birthday Tuesday!. She’s from Raines High School and she teaches Honors English!. Ms. Shayla Baylock is not only a great educator, but many of the students say she’s a role model and friend.
