NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Lottery Players Combine for $8 Million in Scratchers Winnings
Three lucky lottery players in the Bay Area recently won huge jackpots totaling a collective $8 million on Scratchers tickets, according to the California Lottery. In Fremont, William McGee won a whopping $5 million playing a West Coast Winnings Scratchers ticket he bought at Super Station Car Wash on South Grimmer Boulevard.
NBC Bay Area
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit around 2:40 a.m. and was centered 22.7 miles southwest of the city of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. It was followed by several aftershocks, one as strong as 4.0.
NBC Bay Area
Earthquake Preparedness: What to Do Before the Next Big One
As officials in Northern California continue to assess the damage following Tuesday morning's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, authorities in the Bay Area say the temblor should have everyone checking to make sure they're prepared for the next big one. "A really important thing is build an emergency kit, something that includes...
NBC Bay Area
Fog Advisory Issued for East Bay, Sacramento Valley
Drivers headed east out of the Bay Area are being advised to drive with caution as a dense fog warning was issued by the National Weather Service. Visibility will be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less towards the eastern areas of Contra Costa and Alameda Counties, especially east of the Altamont Pass.
