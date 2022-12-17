A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit around 2:40 a.m. and was centered 22.7 miles southwest of the city of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. It was followed by several aftershocks, one as strong as 4.0.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO