Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Break up After 3 Months Together
JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus have called it quits. Cyrus confirmed she and the Dance Moms alum had split in a TikTok over the weekend, which shows the exes enjoying a vacation aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, enjoying time with their friends and each other while they take in all the amenities of the ship.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Sparks Marriage Trouble Rumors After 'Ruined' Birthday
There may be trouble in paradise between Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and David Eason, again. According to The Sun, Evans and Eason may be on the outs based on the reality star's latest social media activity. The ordeal revolves around Evans' birthday, which she said was "ruined" by her husband.
Popculture
LaNisha Cole Shades Nick Cannon for 'Fake Photo Ops' With His Other Kids and Their Moms
LaNisha Cole appeared to throw shade at Nick Cannon over the weekend. Cole, who shares 3-month-old daughter Onyx with The Masked Singer host, wondered why she has not been featured on Cannon's social media pages lately. Bre Tiesi, who shares 5-month-old son Legendary with Cannon, defended the Drumline star, insisting that he always supports his children.
Popculture
Alex Rodriguez Goes Official With His New Girlfriend
Alex Rodriguez and his girlfriend are now official. The couple announced they are together via Instagram on Dec. 18 when the former MLB star posted a photo of himself alongside Jac Cordeiro and his two daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, at a Christmas party. And at the caption, Rodriguez wrote, "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas."
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Popculture
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's Daughter Rumer Is Pregnant, Reveals Baby Bump Photos
Rumer Willis had some exciting news to share just days before Christmas. She and her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, are expecting their first baby together. This will be the first grandchild for Willis' parents, actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Willis, 34, and Thomas published a joint Instagram post Tuesday,...
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Woman devastated to learn her husband left her for another woman because she owned a vacation cabin by the water
Cabin by the waterPhoto byIan Keefe/UnsplashonUnsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. For many years I’ve worked in a women’s ministry group in a local church. Recently one of the participants came to me in tears and related this event to me. Jodie had been married for almost 15 years when her husband made this particular statement to her.
Popculture
Duggar Couple Expecting Again Just 7 Months After Welcoming First Baby
Jedidiah Duggar and his wife Katelyn (Nakatsu) Duggar are expecting baby number two! The Counting On alum and his wife announced this week that they were adding another member to the family just seven months after Katey gave birth to their firstborn son, Truett Oliver Duggar. "We have some news,...
Popculture
Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Reportedly Break Up
Katie Holmes is a single woman once more. Us Weekly reported that Holmes and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, have broken up. The pair reportedly went their separate ways after eight months of dating. An insider said that Holmes and Wooten's relationship recently came to an end. They told Us...
Popculture
Jamie Lopez, Reality TV Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the star of WE tv's Super Sized Salon, has died. She was 37. Lopez was hospitalized in Las Vegas over the weekend due to heart complications, sources close to her told TMZ Monday. Her show tracked her weight loss journey, losing over 400 lbs before the show's first season.
Woman Tells Youngest Brother That He Was Conceived to Be His Older Brother's "Replacement"
Many parents naturally want the best for their children; however, when it comes down to actions, favoritism can often be observed. Therefore, is it up to parents to create an equal playing field between their offspring? In other words, should children receive equal love and attention from their parents?
Popculture
'Sons of Anarchy' Actress Reveals She Almost Died
Kristen Renton is counting her blessings after her husband, Nick Manning, saved her life. The Sons of Anarchy alum took to Instagram Monday to recount her near-death experience after she began choking, Renton crediting her husband's quick actions with saving her as she dubbed him her "Man Crush Monday." Renton...
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Health After On-Set Emergency, Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, is giving an update after his mother suffered a medical emergency while filming an episode of his TV show, Night of Terror, in California. On Saturday, Jack posted an Instagram Story that said his mother was in the "all clear" by her doctors and she had returned home to recover. "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," Jack said. "As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready." Sharon became unwell while shooting the paranormal show at the Glen Tavern Inn, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told The New York Post.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Star Kai Caster Floats His Theory About Rip Murdering Rowdy
The most recent episode of Yellowstone unveiled some major secrets that shocked fans. Now, series star Kai Caster has floated a theory he has about the big revelation. Please note: Yellowstone Season 5 spoilers are below. In a flashback scene, it was revealed that Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) accidentally murdered...
Popculture
'The Young & the Restless' Superstar Eric Braeden Undergoes Surgery
The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is on the mend after he recently underwent surgery. Braeden, best known to fans as the actor who portrays Victor Newman on the long-running CBS soap opera, revealed in a Thursday, Dec. 15 tweet from his hospital room that he underwent knee surgery.
Popculture
Craig Melvin's 'Today' Co-Hosts Totally Embarrassed Him Live on Air
The Today Show team embarrassed co-anchor Craig Melvin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by once again reminding viewers that he once played the violin for National Violin Day. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had fun mocking their colleague, who has admitted in the past that he was not a good violinist. The revelation that Melvin once played violin isn't news to longtime Today viewers, who showed off the embarrassing photo of him with the instrument back in 2019.
Popculture
JoJo Siwa's Ex Avery Cyrus Claps Back After Siwa Claims She 'Used' Her
JoJo Siwa's ex-girlfriend is speaking out after the Dance Moms alum claimed she was "used" for "views and for clout" after news of their breakup made headlines. TikTok creator Avery Cyrus, who was the first to share on Dec. 17 that she and Siwa had split, told E! News in a statement that she was "saddened and confused" by the situation now.
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Finds New Love 6 Years After Divorcing Co-Star
Congratulations are in order for Brandon Barash! Six years after his divorce from Kristen Storms, the Days of Our Lives star is once again a married man after he said "I do" with fiancée Isabella Devoto in a Great Gatsby-inspired ceremony on Dec. 17, the actor calling himself "the luckiest man on the planet."
Popculture
Kelly Clarkson Recreates Beloved 'White Christmas' 'Sisters' Scene
Kelly Clarkson perfected a holiday classic with her "Kellyoke" tribute to White Christmas on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson and her backup singer Jessi Collins recreated the "Sisters" number made famous by Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen in the beloved 1954 movie musical during Monday's episode of the daytime show – complete with the matching blue gowns and elegant feather fans.
Comments / 0