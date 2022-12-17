Sharon Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, is giving an update after his mother suffered a medical emergency while filming an episode of his TV show, Night of Terror, in California. On Saturday, Jack posted an Instagram Story that said his mother was in the "all clear" by her doctors and she had returned home to recover. "She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," Jack said. "As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready." Sharon became unwell while shooting the paranormal show at the Glen Tavern Inn, Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar told The New York Post.

SANTA PAULA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO