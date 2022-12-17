Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Old Phoenix Inn to begin renovations, transforming into facility for homeless seniors
PHOENIX — More than double the number of people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets of Maricopa County this year than last. Last December, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) reported that approximately 500 individuals had died on the streets, but the number this year is tragically already more than 1,000 as of November, and the year is not even over.
Latest City of Phoenix bulk trash pickup dates for the end of 2022, 2023
As the City of Phoenix continues to deal with staffing issues and a backlog of late bulk trash pickups, the city has released the latest schedule for service.
fox10phoenix.com
Holiday vandalism leaves north Phoenix neighborhood feeling deflated
Video taken by a home surveillance camera shows two suspects jumping out of a van and destroying inflatable holiday decorations by slashing them. Dozens of inflatables were damaged as a result. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
kjzz.org
Maricopa County's largest emergency shelter looking for warm clothing donations
As the first day of winter approaches on Wednesday, the Valley is getting colder, and thousands of people remain unsheltered and on the streets. Maricopa County’s biggest emergency shelter is asking for help. Central Arizona Shelter Services, or CASS, is looking for warm clothing donations as desert nights start...
Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why
ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
In One Arizona County, Child Protective Services Will Eventually Investigate Two-Thirds of Black Children
In Maricopa County, Arizona, 63 percent of black children are investigated by the Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) by the time they turn 18, according to a joint report published this month by ProPublica and NBC News. For white children, the number is only 33 percent. One black mother...
KTAR.com
Developers break ground on luxury senior living community in north Phoenix
PHOENIX — Developers of an upscale senior living community in north Phoenix broke ground on Monday. Liv+ Union Peak, with an anticipated 145 units, will be located on the northeast corner of Happy Valley Road and Norterra Parkway, developers said in a press release. Leasing for residents ages 55...
Valley man seriously injured by less-lethal bean bags, AZ departments stop use
Multiple Arizona police agencies are permanently discontinuing their use of less-lethal bean bags and stun-bag shotguns.
'It was a nightmare': Valley family reunited with father who spent months in Mexican prison for accidentally bringing gun on vacation
GLENDALE, Ariz. — It happens more often than you may think. Families driving south to Mexico for a fun vacation end up behind bars for accidentally bringing a firearm with them. That's what happened to Ira Beavers and his family. “This can absolutely destroy your life," says Francine Nicholson,...
AZFamily
Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix
Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
Wednesday will be the longest night of the year as we welcome the winter solstice
PHOENIX — Wednesday night will be the longest night of the year in Arizona. That's because Dec. 21 is the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere. It also marks the beginning of winter, which officially began at 2:48 p.m. Arizona time on Wednesday. Since the summer solstice back on...
Police: 2 dead after suspect shoots convenience store worker then himself in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Police said a convenience store employee and a suspected shooter are dead after a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road Wednesday evening. Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the store; the shooting suspect had already left the scene. Authorities said witnesses told officers the...
12news.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at north Phoenix grocery store
PHOENIX — Last night's Mega Millions drawing has made one Phoenix winner $1 million richer this Christmas season!. The Mega Millions lottery announced Wednesday morning that a winning ticket had been sold Tuesday at the Fry's Food Stores near 43rd Avenue and West Cactus Road. The winning numbers for...
AZFamily
Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family
Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
AZFamily
Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses. Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.
Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona
PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
AZFamily
Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley
Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
AZFamily
Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year
The only two claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. ASU partners with AeroGuard training center for pilot program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. AeroGuard is set to start training ASU students this coming...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
Historic basement bowling alley unearthed in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX — A construction project in central Phoenix has recently allowed a century-old piece of Valley history to be uncovered. "We knew it was there," Marshall Shore, the Valley's "Hip Historian" said looking at a hole in downtown Phoenix. "We didn't know how big it was. There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
