ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

Old Phoenix Inn to begin renovations, transforming into facility for homeless seniors

PHOENIX — More than double the number of people experiencing homelessness have died on the streets of Maricopa County this year than last. Last December, Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS) reported that approximately 500 individuals had died on the streets, but the number this year is tragically already more than 1,000 as of November, and the year is not even over.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Arizona among the states with the largest increase in homelessness. Experts explain why

ARIZONA, USA — More people are experiencing homelessness in Phoenix and Arizona than two years ago, while some other major cities have seen a decrease. According to data compiled from point-in-time counts of people experiencing homelessness across the country by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the Phoenix metro area has increased by 21% since 2020.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gas station employee, suspect dead after alleged murder-suicide in Phoenix

Dozens of family and friends came out to honor Army veteran David Navidad-Parra, who was reportedly killed while trying to sell his father-in-law's car. The cancellations come as a large portion of the U.S. braces for severe winter weather, bringing high winds, snow, and ice. Two dead in reported murder-suicide...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold at north Phoenix grocery store

PHOENIX — Last night's Mega Millions drawing has made one Phoenix winner $1 million richer this Christmas season!. The Mega Millions lottery announced Wednesday morning that a winning ticket had been sold Tuesday at the Fry's Food Stores near 43rd Avenue and West Cactus Road. The winning numbers for...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix father killed while seeing Christmas lights with family

Salvation Army volunteers are busy bagging up thousands of toys for Christmas, but more donations are still needed. Under state law, brain cancer is presumed to be occupational cancer for firefighters, but officials confirm Mark Fowl's claim has not been covered yet. App helps Arizona workers find side gigs during...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nursery that helps babies exposed to opioids recover and go through their withdrawal process is seeking nurses. Arizona is in the top five for states experiencing nurse staffing shortages in the nation. Tara Sundem, founder of Hushabye Nursery, said that women struggling with opiate use give birth to infants who go through withdrawal symptoms and need some extra help.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man allegedly killed father looking at Christmas lights with family in Arizona

PHOENIX — A man allegedly killed a father who was looking at Christmas lights with his family earlier this month in Phoenix, Arizona. On Dec. 8, Phoenix Police Department officers were called out to a shooting at Sunridge Park near 63rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. When officers arrived, they located a gun, shell casing, a cellphone, a rifle and blood on McKinley Street,which is near the park, according to KTVK.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley

Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year

The only two claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. ASU partners with AeroGuard training center for pilot program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. AeroGuard is set to start training ASU students this coming...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people

PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Historic basement bowling alley unearthed in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — A construction project in central Phoenix has recently allowed a century-old piece of Valley history to be uncovered. "We knew it was there," Marshall Shore, the Valley's "Hip Historian" said looking at a hole in downtown Phoenix. "We didn't know how big it was. There was kind of these myths about where it was, what it was."
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy