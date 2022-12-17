Read full article on original website
Army Times
San Francisco mandates paid military leave for Guardsmen, reservists
Last week, the city of San Francisco became one of the first corners of the United States to require some private employers to provide a form of paid military leave to their employees who serve as part-time members of the National Guard or other reserve components of the military. Federal...
Army Times
Congress moves to ban TikTok from US government devices
TikTok would be banned from most U.S. government devices under a spending bill Congress unveiled early Tuesday, the latest push by American lawmakers against the Chinese-owned social media app. The $1.7 trillion package includes requirements for the Biden administration to prohibit most uses of TikTok or any other app created...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Army Times
GI Bill fix for vets enrolled in defunct schools heads to White House
Student veterans looking to get their education benefits restored after an unexpected school closure would get clearer guidelines from the Department of Veterans Affairs under legislation finalized by Congress this week. The Veterans Eligible to Transfer School Credit Act was approved by House lawmakers in May and finalized by the...
Army Times
Are housing conditions causing medical problems? DoD doesn’t know.
Defense officials don’t have enough information to be able to link mold, lead paint and other known issues in privatized housing to residents’ medical problems, according to DoD auditors. Because this information hasn’t been available, DoD officials “were unable to effectively monitor and ensure the health and safety...
Army Times
All WWII vets would get VA medical benefits under budget bill
All living World War II veterans would be eligible for Veterans Affairs medical services and nursing home care under language included in the federal budget bill expected to be approved by lawmakers this week. The provision is one of numerous changes to VA policies included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus...
Army Times
Lawmakers mull making VA home loans transferable to vets’ families
Lawmakers and Veterans Affairs officials are considering plans to allow veterans to share unused home loan benefits with immediate family members or other descendants, as a way to bring the loans in line with other veterans benefits and make up for past racial discrimination within the program. The proposal, sponsored...
Army Times
Afghan refugee bill sidelined again, dashing advocates’ hopes
Advocates pushing for Congress to help Afghan refugees with new immigration legislation were hopeful in recent weeks that they were inching closer to a legislative victory. Instead, that optimism was crushed on Tuesday after lawmakers unveiled plans for a massive federal budget bill — likely the last piece of legislation to pass this Congress — without the provisions to help Afghan allies.
Army Times
VA to get $300B, its biggest budget ever, under federal spending deal
The Department of Veterans Affairs budget would top $300 billion for the first time ever in fiscal 2023 under the federal government appropriations plan unveiled by congressional negotiators on Tuesday. The $1.7 trillion omnibus appropriations bill that lawmakers hope to finalize later this week includes $303.8 billion in VA funding...
Army Times
Tell us: What do you think of the Navy ship name, the USS Fallujah?
The Navy’s new America-class amphibious assault ship LHA-9 will be named “Fallujah” to remember 2004′s first and second Battles of Fallujah during the Iraq War, Navy Times recently reported. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said Dec. 13 during the announcement, “The name selection follows...
Army Times
Deluge of money for Ukraine puts Pentagon’s top cops on high alert
WASHINGTON ― With Congress on track to hit $100 billion in aid this year to help Ukraine repel Russia, the Pentagon’s law enforcement agency is watching for signs of fraud and abuse in the contracts being awarded. The Defense Criminal Investigative Service’s Ukraine focus is on the Pentagon’s...
Army Times
Barriers still prevent women from joining special ops, watchdog says
Inconsistent policies to prevent gender discrimination and sexual harassment are among the barriers to why women make up less than 10% of U.S. special operations forces, according to a government watchdog report released on Dec 15. The number of women within Special Operations Command, or SOCOM, the military’s unified combatant...
Army Times
Specialist killed in pedestrian mishap on Fort Bragg identified
A combat medic assigned to 18th Field Artillery Brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina died following injuries from a pedestrian mishap on the installation on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Army officials identified Spc. John Michael De Leon, 31, on Monday as the pedestrian killed in the incident. According to the...
Army Times
Taliban releases 2 Americans held in Afghanistan
The Taliban have released two Americans held in Afghanistan in what appeared to be a “goodwill gesture,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday. The release was not part of any larger prisoner swap, and no money changed hands, he told reporters. A senior administration official said the...
Army Times
Recalling the Vietnam War’s ‘Christmas bombings’
Editors Note: This commentary first appeared on The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to their newsletter. I woke up early on the morning of Dec. 6, 1972, to pack and say tearful goodbyes to my wife, Martie, and our one-year-old daughter,...
Army Times
Know the difference between Montgomery, post-9/11 GI Bills before 2023
When pursuing an education after the military, veterans are often faced with the choice between using the Montgomery GI Bill or the Post-9/11 GI Bill. Which of these benefits is right for you depends on your educational goals and service history. Both the Montgomery and the Post-9/11 GI Bills offer...
