The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
CNN

Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Tuesday, Dec. 20

(Re Saturday, Dec. 17’s Page A8, “Varying Voices” column.) In Ben Shapiro’s inflammatory “”slippery slope” Opinion article, he fails to acknowledge at least one point: In those 16 years he references, we have gained a radically right Supreme Court majority.
Citrus County Chronicle

EXPLAINER: How the latest US aid makes Ukraine stronger

WASHINGTON (AP) — The presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Wednesday puts a dramatic exclamation point on the Biden administration's latest announcement of military aid to the war-torn nation. In ways big and small, the massive $1.85 billion package will expand the abilities of Zelenskyy's troops...
Citrus County Chronicle

Congress to bestow medal to Emmett Till and his mother

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley,. The bill, which passed the Senate in January, is meant to honor Till and...
