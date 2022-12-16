Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Heights PD seeks help identifying person seen near old Knitting Mill warehouse before fire
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Elmira Heights Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen near the area of an old warehouse on Prescott Ave. on Dec. 5th before a fire broke out within. Police did not say if the person in question is a suspect or a person of interest.
GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Spencerport NY
On the west side of Rochester, New York, is a quaint village where I grew up called Spencerport. It runs along the Erie Canal. Check out the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum, which also serves as a visitors center. Spencerport is an important stop on the Western NY stretch of...
It’ll Soon Cost You More to Shop at Popular New York Wholesale Store
With the worst inflation in decades, Americans are looking to save whenever and wherever they can. It'll soon cost you a little more to buy in bulk at one Wholesale store in Central New York. Costco is raising its membership fees. The company's chief financial officer, Richard Galanti confirmed the...
New York Walmart stores to stop selling paper bags in January 2023
NEW YORK (WETM) – Walmart will officially be going paperless in New York after the New Year, several local stores have announced. This follows two years after the Empire State put a ban on single-use plastic bags. Signs at the Horseheads and Painted Post Walmart locations announced that all New York Stores will stop providing […]
Homeowners Getting $25K For No Effort In New York State
2 windmills on the property produce a $20,000-$25,000 yearly income. If you have ever driven from Albany to Buffalo, or from Rochester to the Southern Tier of New York State, you have seen many windmills on various hilltops. Ever wonder what the landowners make off of those?. New York State,...
wellsvillesun.com
Cannoli for Christmas ? She is more than ready for a forever home
I’m Cannoli, and I have sat in this very spot at the shelter for over a year growing more and more sad by the day. At first, I loved sitting on this perch because it meant I had the best view of the driveway as well as the door to my room. I used to press my face against the glass every time a car pulled up and would dart to the door to greet visitors. But now I don’t perk up when I hear vehicles making their way up against the gravel or when people talk or laugh nearby. I don’t believe that trying will make a difference in me getting adopted.
‘Very difficult’: Rochester non-profit helps homeless after encampments close
We have a firsthand look at how some charities are changing how they reach the homeless population of Rochester since the Loomis Street encampment was forced to move and winter sets in.
Road Trip to Iconic Christmas Movie Town in Upstate New York
Tis the most wonderful time of the year for so many reasons. Everyone seems to be a bit happier during the holiday season. There's more hot chocolate, cinnamon and gingerbread drinks available to warm our bodies from the cold. We can look forward to the exchanging and receiving of thoughtful...
rochesterfirst.com
Traveling Friday into Christmas weekend? You’ll want to read this…
It’s that time of year! Winter arrives on Wednesday, last minute Christmas shopping is cranking up and Mother Nature is about to throw a monkey wrench in travel plans beginning Friday. An intensifying are of low pressure is set to snarl travel across much of the eastern third of the United States later this week. WNY will very much be in the path of travel impacts. It’s still early, but I want this discussion to be an initial starting point for decision making as the week starts flying by. Understand everything referenced from here on is our best guidance at the time of writing. It can (and likely will) change as we start inching toward the end of the week. Stay up to date on the latest, but here’s how we see things right now-
wellsvillesun.com
100 acres added to Klipnocky State Forest, in northern Allegany County
In the winter of 2021, DEC acquired 100 acres in Klipnocky State Forest. Already a unique forest, this new property adds a new level of habitat diversity to the area. It is composed of 25 acres of hay fields and 55 acres of early successional habitat that is chock-full of blueberries, thornapple, and dogwoods. The remaining acreage has open ponds that are home to beavers and the occasional wood duck.
‘Very strange’: Friend of found student Kenny DeLand speaks on disappearance
MacCammon said he has a lot of questions to ask DeLand once he can get in touch.
New synthetic ice rink unveiled at Ontario Beach Park
Bello will be joined by former Buffalo Sabres player Don Luce.
nyspnews.com
Pavilion woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On December 17, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Kelly D. Judson, 49, of Pavilion, NY for Petit Larceny. On December 17, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Tops Supermarket on West Main Street in the town of Leroy for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with the store employee, and it was determined that Judson took grocery items valued at $126.78 passing all points of purchase without paying.
2 dead from head-on crash in Bath
In addition to state troopers, the Bath Fire Department and Bath Ambulance responded to the incident.
Two dead in vehicle accident in Bath
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Update – New York State Police have released additional information into the two-car vehicle accident in Bath that left two people dead on Saturday. State Police announced that while driving on County Route 11 in the Town of Bath, a vehicle in the northbound lane being operated by Brandi White, 39, […]
Occupied house struck multiple times by gunfire on Weldon St.
No suspects are in custody and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911.
13 WHAM
House engulfed in flames in Ontario County
Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts to close location in Western New York
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts will close its Batavia store next month as part of a small handful of store closures nationwide.
