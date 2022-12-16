ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, NY

WHEC TV-10

Good Question: What’s next for the Spirit of Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This good question is about a piece of history floating on the Genesee River. Once, the Spirit of Rochester was the place to be, a busy tourist attraction with room for more than 500 people onboard. Now, the boat has transformed from a popular lunch and dinner cruise to an empty vessel. The Spirit of Rochester is a ghost of a bygone era but it’s still raising some questions.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

GoFundMe organized for family of Church Street fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a fire burned one of Elmira’s historic homes on Church Street, resulting in heavy damage to the roof and third floor. On Wednesday, a GoFundMe was set up and organized for the Matthews family to help in a time of need. The GoFundMe says that the mansion […]
ELMIRA, NY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Restaurants In Spencerport NY

On the west side of Rochester, New York, is a quaint village where I grew up called Spencerport. It runs along the Erie Canal. Check out the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum, which also serves as a visitors center. Spencerport is an important stop on the Western NY stretch of...
SPENCERPORT, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Cannoli for Christmas ? She is more than ready for a forever home

I’m Cannoli, and I have sat in this very spot at the shelter for over a year growing more and more sad by the day. At first, I loved sitting on this perch because it meant I had the best view of the driveway as well as the door to my room. I used to press my face against the glass every time a car pulled up and would dart to the door to greet visitors. But now I don’t perk up when I hear vehicles making their way up against the gravel or when people talk or laugh nearby. I don’t believe that trying will make a difference in me getting adopted.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Traveling Friday into Christmas weekend? You’ll want to read this…

It’s that time of year! Winter arrives on Wednesday, last minute Christmas shopping is cranking up and Mother Nature is about to throw a monkey wrench in travel plans beginning Friday. An intensifying are of low pressure is set to snarl travel across much of the eastern third of the United States later this week. WNY will very much be in the path of travel impacts. It’s still early, but I want this discussion to be an initial starting point for decision making as the week starts flying by. Understand everything referenced from here on is our best guidance at the time of writing. It can (and likely will) change as we start inching toward the end of the week. Stay up to date on the latest, but here’s how we see things right now-
ROCHESTER, NY
wellsvillesun.com

100 acres added to Klipnocky State Forest, in northern Allegany County

In the winter of 2021, DEC acquired 100 acres in Klipnocky State Forest. Already a unique forest, this new property adds a new level of habitat diversity to the area. It is composed of 25 acres of hay fields and 55 acres of early successional habitat that is chock-full of blueberries, thornapple, and dogwoods. The remaining acreage has open ponds that are home to beavers and the occasional wood duck.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Pavilion woman arrested for Petit Larceny

On December 17, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Kelly D. Judson, 49, of Pavilion, NY for Petit Larceny. On December 17, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Tops Supermarket on West Main Street in the town of Leroy for a larceny complaint. Troopers worked with the store employee, and it was determined that Judson took grocery items valued at $126.78 passing all points of purchase without paying.
PAVILION, NY
WETM 18 News

Two dead in vehicle accident in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Update – New York State Police have released additional information into the two-car vehicle accident in Bath that left two people dead on Saturday. State Police announced that while driving on County Route 11 in the Town of Bath, a vehicle in the northbound lane being operated by Brandi White, 39, […]
BATH, NY
13 WHAM

House engulfed in flames in Ontario County

Hopewell, N.Y — No one was hurt Thursday night as fire engulfed a home in Ontario County. Crews responded around 5 p.m. Thursday to a house on Algerine Street in Hopewell. They said the fire appeared to have started on the first floor of the building before engulfing the home.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY

