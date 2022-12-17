ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found guilty of gang-related murder

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, three felony assault charges, participating in a street gang and possessing a firearm by a felon. The Uptown Bakers criminal street gang threw a house party on Baylor Street in northeast Bakersfield in April 2017. A gang member left the party to buy products from an am/pm on Mount Vernon and Columbus Street, a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release said.
Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
Woman accused of assault, vandalism during protest gets year in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to all charges — including assaulting an officer — filed against her following a protest two years ago in Downtown Bakersfield. Xandria Beltran-Gomez was sentenced Tuesday and also received two years’ felony probation, court records show. She […]
Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
Man convicted of 1979 slaying of Dawn Koons seeks more DNA testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted three years ago of the 1979 murder of a Bakersfield waitress, Prentice Foreman is continuing to proclaim his innocence and has asked an attorney be appointed to investigate the possibility of further DNA testing. If the request is granted, a judge will appoint an attorney to look into the matter. […]
Ex-Delano inmate sentenced to federal prison for EDD fraud

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former inmate at Kern Valley State Prison was sentenced Monday to five years and five months in federal prison for his part in a $25 million unemployment insurance fraud scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is the first of 18 defendants charged to plead guilty and be sentenced. Daryol Richmond, […]
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Woodlake officer-involved shooting

IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Ivanhoe has been identified by the City of Woodlake Police Department. According to police, on Saturday at about 10:44 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a service call regarding a domestic violence complaint with a firearm involved at the […]
Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
Man dead after police chase, officer involved shooting on Hwy 198

On Dec. 17 at 10:44 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff Office received a domestic violence call involving a firearm. The call came from a home located in Ivanhoe, Calif., where the victim on the other line stated her boyfriend had choked her and held a gun to her head. The call resulted in a police chase that ultimately led to an officer involved shooting on Highway 198 and Road 196.
Man convicted of attempted murder for 2021 Downtown Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces life in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder following a March 2021 shooting that wounded a person in Downtown Bakersfield, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. A Kern County jury convicted Derrick Lamonte Rice, 39, on Thursday for attempted murder, assault with a firearm […]
Hearing in deadly alleged DUI crash set for February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with three felonies in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed a woman on Highway 58 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, appeared in court Monday and agreed to have his preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10. Held on $100,000 bail, Lopez-Gallegos […]
