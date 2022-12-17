Read full article on original website
LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail
The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured. The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.
UPDATE: Suspect in custody after standoff on I-71 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:40 p.m.:. A Cincinnati man is in custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a pursuit and eventual standoff in Warren County Wednesday afternoon. Troopers from the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to I-71 on reports of...
WLWT 5
Butler County auditor found guilty on felony charge, not guilty on other counts
An elected Butler County official was found guilty on Wednesday after being accused of unlawful interest in a public contract. Butler County auditor Roger Reynolds was facing five charges, including bribery, unlawful interest in a public contract and unlawful use of authority. Reynolds, a lifelong Butler County resident, has been...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police standoff along I-71 in Warren Co.
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Multiple law enforcement agencies are currently in pursuit of a red SUV in Warren County. The pursuit began on Interstate 71, but the exact circumstances leading to the chase are currently unknown. The pursuit has resulted in a standoff with police at I-71 and the Jeremiah Morrow Bridge.
wkdzradio.com
Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
13abc.com
Victim identified in fatal Washington Twp. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - The victim of a fatal shooting on Sunday in Washington Township has been identified, according to the Washington Township Police Department. Police say the victim has been identified as 18-year-old Keichell Cardell of Toledo. According to WTPD, on Dec. 18 at 12:20 a.m., officers were...
YAHOO!
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
Dec. 20—Thirteen people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:. Dwight McClanahan, 31: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer. Brandy Wheeler, 36, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Christopher Dean, 38, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs,...
YAHOO!
Former pastor at Monroe church charged with crimes in Ohio
A former Monroe pastor is facing criminal charges in Ohio. Robert Auxter, 75, of Monroe, who had been a pastor and a deacon at Monroe’s Grace Lutheran Church, is charged with two felony counts of gross sexual imposition by the Ottawa Common Pleas Court of Ottawa County in Port Clinton, Ohio.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 1 in Bengals banner theft
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police say an arrest has been made after a Bengals banner was stolen from Paycor Stadium last month. Police say Zachary Nelson, 24, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering and felony grand theft after taking a 20x8 Bengals banner from a Paycor Stadium parking garage.
WLWT 5
Hamilton police searching for man last seen in November
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man. Officials say William Lee Campbell, 46, was last seen on the west side of Hamilton on November 14, 2022. Police say Campbell is around 5-foot 6-inches and 160 pounds with brown...
YAHOO!
Live updates: Dayton gun violence advocate offers $10,000 to find missing twin
The search continued Wednesday for Kason Thomas, who remains unaccounted for after he and his twin brother were left in a running car while their mother picked up a food order from a restaurant in Columbus' Short North neighborhood around 9:45 p.m. Monday. When she turned around, police said, the...
Man accused of Butler Twp. quadruple homicide enters insanity plea
DAYTON — The man accused of killing four people in Butler Twp. earlier this year has changed his plea. Attorneys for Stephen Marlow, 39, entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity Monday afternoon, according to court records filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. During a...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash involving a police vehicle on South Gilmore at Mack Road in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19
Family, coworkers tried to help NKY woman before boyfriend allegedly killed her
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of an Independence woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend last week say he had abused her many times in the past. Amberly Harris, 32, was found in the bedroom of her Independence home Thursday. Police say her coworkers asked for a wellbeing check upon her missing multiple days of work.
YAHOO!
13 dogs die in Clark County fire, two firefighters injured
Dec. 20—Thirteen dogs died in a fire at a home near Cherry Drive in Springfield Twp. that also left two firefighters injured. The firefighters sustained injuries described as non-life threatening Sunday night while fighting a fire that destroyed a house in Clark County just west of the Springfield city limits.
WLWT 5
OSP investigating 8-vehicle crash on I-75 in Warren County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury, multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Turtle Creek Township on Tuesday evening. Police say the eight-vehicle crash occured on northbound Interstate 75 near the 32 mile marker at approximately 4:48 p.m. Multiple occupants from multiple involved vehicles...
Fox 19
Closing arguments Tuesday in Butler County auditor’s corruption trial
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Closing arguments are about to begin in the public corruption trial of Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds. Once those are complete, the judge will read jury instructions to jurors and, depending on how late that goes, deliberations could begin as soon as Tuesday afternoon. The first day of testimony was exactly one week ago.
WLWT 5
East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
Troy police asking for help identifying theft, pursuit suspect
TROY — The Troy Police Department is reaching out to the public for help identifying a suspect in a theft incident from Sunday. Following the theft incident, Troy officers later located the suspect’s vehicle in a residential area where she fled at a high rate of speed, a spokesperson for the police department said in a social media post.
