nbcboston.com
Baker Leaves Mass. With New Green Energy Plan for 2050
By the year 2050, the Baker administration envisions virtually all of the state's more than 5 million light-duty vehicles will run on electric power instead of fossil fuels, 80% of Massachusetts homes will be heated and cooled with electric heat pumps, and the statewide electrical infrastructure will be able to handle two and a half times more load than in 2020.
nbcboston.com
Mass. Health Secretary Marylou Sudders to Step Down
Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders is retiring from her role, according to an email sent to state workers on Monday morning and obtained by the Boston Business Journal. The Massachusetts governor's office and the Executive Office of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to requests...
nbcboston.com
Dropping a Check or Cash in the Mail? You Might Want to Avoid Those Blue USPS Boxes
Thieves are targeting the big blue United State Postal Service mailboxes in at least two Massachusetts towns, and if you've mailed a check in one of them, your bank account information could be compromised. On Monday, Needham police warned that they were investigating reports of potential mail thefts from boxes...
nbcboston.com
Couple Charged in Ponzi Scheme Targeting Mass. Haitian Community
A couple from Randolph, Massachusetts, is facing charges alleging that they set up a Ponzi scheme targeting members of the Haitian community in Massachusetts, bilking them out of more than $5 million. The Secretary of State's Securities Division on Monday filed an administrative complaint against Milendophe Duperier and Vanessa Joseph...
nbcboston.com
Shoebert Alert? Seal Spotted in Cape Cod Cranberry Bog
A seal made its way into one of Cape Cod's famous cranberry bogs this weekend, and animal rescue groups were monitoring the "unusual" situation. The gray seal was swimming in the Falmouth since at least Saturday, according to NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic. "While the location is unusual for a seal,...
