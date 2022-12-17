ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to

Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
Connecticut police union OKs contract with pay raises, other perks

(The Center Square) – Connecticut state troopers will be the highest paid law enforcement officials in the state under a newly approved contract, which includes pay raises and other perks. The Connecticut State Police Union, which represents about 840 rank and file troopers and sergeants, said it has ratified a four-year contract negotiated with Gov. Ned Lamont's administration that includes a 2.5% pay raise, a double-digit increase in starting pay, and annual lump sum payments of 2% for senior troopers. ...
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England

I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023

(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents

Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT

The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
Thousands of Connecticut Ratepayers Sign Petition Opposing United Illuminating Company Rate Increase Request

AARP Connecticut submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) a petition that was signed by thousands of Connecticut residents in the 17 towns serviced by United Illuminating Company opposing the utility provider’s request to implement a rate increase on the regulated delivery portion of electric bills. This will significantly raise the cost of electricity for Connecticut ratepayers, who already pay the highest retail electricity price in the continental United States, by nearly 15% over three years. If approved, the rate increase would be in addition to a significant increase in the cost of deregulated supply that will take effect on January 1, 2023.
Rat and mouse pesticides killing birds of prey in CT, advocates say

A Connecticut state senator and wildlife advocates are pushing for a ban on rat and mouse pesticides that have poisoned birds of prey and other animals. Owls, hawks and other birds that eat the toxic rodents drown in their own blood, a horrific death that raptor rehabilitator Christine Cummings said she has seen too often.
