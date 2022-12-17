Read full article on original website
This Hartford Eatery Serves Best Fried Calamari In CT, Report Says
An upscale Connecticut steakhouse was named the eatery that serves the best calamari in the state in a new ranking from Eat This, Not That. On Friday, Nov. 18, the website published its list of the restaurants that serve the best fried calamari in all 50 states. According to the...
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Connecticut (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Connecticut. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Connecticut. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
New truck mileage tax begins Jan. 1, but will drivers actually pay?
Truckers are getting an unwelcome Christmas present this year. Starting Jan. 1, they'll have to pay a new “Highway Use Fee” to drive on Connecticut's busiest roads.
PODCAST: Connecticut evictions lead to homelessness and emotional damage
CT Mirror's Ginny Monk talks about the third article in her series exploring the effects of evictions on children in Connecticut.
WTNH.com
Holiday travel tips: Connecticut residents told to prepare before storm
(WTNH) – If you’re traveling for the holidays this week, you should start preparing now. A powerful storm is expected to hit Connecticut Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning. Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Connecticut Thursday night and Friday, which are likely to cause power outages.
For Four Consecutive Days, Maine Led the Nation in Power Outages
There's a new normal when it comes to storms in Maine, and nobody is all that pleased about it. That new normal consists of a heavy dose of power outages across the state, from rural towns to neighborhoods inside Maine's largest cities. Maine Topped the Nation for 4 Days in...
Connecticut pension funds approach negative 15% returns
A rough year on Wall Street is having a big effect on Connecticut's pension funds, which are showing losses approaching 15 percent. The post Connecticut pension funds approach negative 15% returns appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Danbury Makes List of Top 10 Places in Connecticut You Should Never Move to
Nick Johnson is a Youtuber with hundreds of thousands of subscribers. He does the kind of videos that tell you this place is fun, this place is not fun, this is a good place to live and this is a bad place, etc. Nick has gotten so much feedback from his work on social media that he's become a consultant, telling families where they should/should not move based on their needs.
Connecticut police union OKs contract with pay raises, other perks
(The Center Square) – Connecticut state troopers will be the highest paid law enforcement officials in the state under a newly approved contract, which includes pay raises and other perks. The Connecticut State Police Union, which represents about 840 rank and file troopers and sergeants, said it has ratified a four-year contract negotiated with Gov. Ned Lamont's administration that includes a 2.5% pay raise, a double-digit increase in starting pay, and annual lump sum payments of 2% for senior troopers. ...
These Are the Most Popular Dog Names in New England
I'm not sure I like the idea of my four-legged, furry, fun-loving best friend having a popular dog name. I like the idea of unique when it comes to my pups' names, you know what I mean? Still, no matter what, it's usually personal and special to you, and that's what counts.
This Diner In Middletown Serves Best French Toast In State, Report Says
A Connecticut diner was named the eatery that serves the best French toast in the state thanks to its banana-bread-inspired dish, according to a new report from Eat This, Not That. O'Rourke's Diner, located in Middletown in Middlesex County, serves the best French toast in Connecticut, according to the report.
hk-now.com
New Laws Taking Effect in Connecticut on January 1, 2023
(December 20, 2022) —With a new year comes new laws going into effect after work completed in recent years by legislators at the State Capitol. Among the new state laws to go into effect in 2023 are several policies to support children’s health and wellness:. The state’s “Bottle...
New York’s Long Island Sound Has a Lobster Trap Problem
Sitting between New York and Connecticut, the Long Island Sound apparently has up to 1.2 million abandoned lobster traps sitting on the sea floor. According to a report by John Moritz of CT Insider, there are somewhere between 800,000 and 1.2 million abandon lobster traps on the floor of the Long Island Sound, some with sea critters trapped inside.
wiltonbulletin.com
Zillow forecast shows all Connecticut metros except one are set to have their home prices go up in 2023
While home prices in most major metropolitan areas in Connecticut are predicted to go up in 2023, prices in the Bridgeport metropolitan statistical area (MSA) are expected to see a significant decline, according to a new report by Zillow. Home prices in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area are expected to fall...
hamlethub.com
Eversource sends storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents
Today, Eversource sent an important storm preparedness message to Connecticut residents as a significant winter storm is forecasted to impact our area tomorrow evening through early Saturday. Please read the message from Eversource regarding the forecasted storm below. We're tracking and preparing for a significant storm across New England Thursday...
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: Let coyotes live in peace in CT
The scaremongering by Connecticut wildlife officials and media continues, as the recent article “Coyote confrontations on rise in dense areas of CT, officials warn,” attests. The reporter cites state wildlife and local animal control officials’ alarm over an “attempted attack” by a coyote on two large dogs in...
State police ratify deal to make them best-paid cops in Connecticut
The contract is intended to bolster the recruitment and retention of troopers with dramatically higher starting pay and other inducements.
Here’s how long $1M will last you in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A dollar doesn’t go as far as it used to, and the same goes for a million of them. Still, it won’t last as long in Connecticut as it will in other states, according to a GOBankingRates analysis. The ranking places the Constitution State as the eighth-worst state for a […]
aarp.org
Thousands of Connecticut Ratepayers Sign Petition Opposing United Illuminating Company Rate Increase Request
AARP Connecticut submitted to the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) a petition that was signed by thousands of Connecticut residents in the 17 towns serviced by United Illuminating Company opposing the utility provider’s request to implement a rate increase on the regulated delivery portion of electric bills. This will significantly raise the cost of electricity for Connecticut ratepayers, who already pay the highest retail electricity price in the continental United States, by nearly 15% over three years. If approved, the rate increase would be in addition to a significant increase in the cost of deregulated supply that will take effect on January 1, 2023.
trumbulltimes.com
Rat and mouse pesticides killing birds of prey in CT, advocates say
A Connecticut state senator and wildlife advocates are pushing for a ban on rat and mouse pesticides that have poisoned birds of prey and other animals. Owls, hawks and other birds that eat the toxic rodents drown in their own blood, a horrific death that raptor rehabilitator Christine Cummings said she has seen too often.
