It was another Take Me Home Tuesday in our studios yesterday, and "Bear" made the holiday season merry and bright!. Allison from the Humane Society of Western Montana brought in this handsome boy, Bear, who is as charming as he is beautiful. He wears well his shaggy brindle coat of brown with well-defined streaks of black, and walks proudly on some pretty good-sized feet. At just over one year old, he is mostly full-grown, but Allison said he may still fill out a bit more.
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After wrapping up the 2022 football season at 8 and 5, KGVO News caught up with University of Montana head football Coach Bobby Hauck on what happens after the last whistle blows in the last game of the season. Hauck first expressed pride in the...
2022 was a great year for MMA in Montana. Sean O'Malley from Helena became the #1 ranked fighter of the bantamweight division in the UFC and we've had more MMA events than I can ever remember us having, including Mountain Force's show in Helena last Saturday. The entire card was stacked with action but what stands out to me about that night are the first-round victories by 2 brothers fighting out of Dog Pound Fight Team in Missoula.
Problems with a roof are forcing Missoula County Public Schools administrators to cancel classes at Sentinel High School until the situation can be checked completely checked out. Word of the closure came Monday evening after problems developed with a roof in an older part of the high school. MCPS spokeswoman...
To quote the legendary Britney Spears "whoops, I did it again" not in a flirtatious way, but in a self-deprecating-and-anxious-as-hell sort of way. I've only had 30 Christmases so far, but it feels like I'm last-minute shopping for the millionth time. Oh well. The emergency trips to stores all across town have become another holiday tradition for me, and I've grown some fondness for it. From a seasoned veteran, here's what it's like last-minute shopping in Missoula.
Students and staff at Missoula's Sentinel High School won't have to worry about Wednesday's snow and cold. That's because problems with a portion of the school's roof are forcing the district to cancel classes again Wednesday. The problems first developed Monday evening when it was noticed that there was a...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On Monday, Habitat for Humanity received a major gift of land in Missoula that could possibly mean up to 100 new affordable homes for qualifying families. KGVO News spoke with Habitat’s Executive Director and City Councilor Heather Harp about the historic gift of land for...
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
Apparently Missoula is really interested in Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, we Googled it more than anywhere else in the country we nearly Googled it more than anywhere else in the country. Today I found out about Google's Local Year in Search, which is kind of like Spotify Wrapped, in...
Christmas vacation brings much joy to children and sometimes a lot of stress to parents. What activities can you find to help keep them out of trouble? What do they like to do that will hold their attention? Who got in the closet where the presents are hidden? How did that get broken? Why is the dog wearing my track suit?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The National Weather Service Office in Missoula is calling for bitter cold below zero temperatures to arrive in west central and southwest Montana by Sunday, and may continue through Christmas Day. KGVO News spoke to Meteorologist Brian Conlin who described the forecast. “We have moderate...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte broke the news for Missoulians on Friday as he welcomed Amazon to Montana with a huge new warehouse near the Missoula International Airport that will be used as a delivery station. If you Guessed that new Warehouse was for Amazon, you...
Winter isn't even officially here yet, and already Missoula the most snow since Bill Clinton was re-elected, the Nintendo 64 was brand new, and there was the first outbreak of Mad Cow Disease. And anyone who survived one of the worst winters in the recent history of the Pacific Northwest,...
If you'd like to see what Christmas in Montana used to be, there's no better destination than Philipsburg, the historic Granite County community that's still the greatest historical landmark west of the Divide. Every year, for more than a hundred years, the merchants of Philipsburg have celebrated the season with...
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 15, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a male with a handgun threatening people at the Johnson Street Shelter. Shelter staff relayed information from other residents that a male with a red bandana had brandished...
An aggressive initiative has been launched, intended to benefit in-state Montana students. Only time will tell if it goes far enough. UM News Service informed us today (Tuesday) that the University of Montana has introduced the Grizzly Promise. It is a program whose mission is to ensure that Montana students will not turn away from a college education because of financial barriers.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - It can be so heartbreaking when you see deer digging through the snow banks to find what little vegetation there might be to eat, that it’s tempting to throw out some bread or other food for the deer, however, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and the Missoula Police Department both warn that feeding urban wildlife is illegal.
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 17, 2022, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a call regarding a male threatening a female with an axe at a bus stop. Dispatchers notified officers that the female victim walked from the bus stop to Target with the male following her with the axe.
The end of the year is coming soon. This is a great opportunity to take a look at local organizations that can use your help. Missoula has so many great organizations that are here to help our friends and neighbors. The need is growing. We work with a lot of...
