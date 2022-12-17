It was another Take Me Home Tuesday in our studios yesterday, and "Bear" made the holiday season merry and bright!. Allison from the Humane Society of Western Montana brought in this handsome boy, Bear, who is as charming as he is beautiful. He wears well his shaggy brindle coat of brown with well-defined streaks of black, and walks proudly on some pretty good-sized feet. At just over one year old, he is mostly full-grown, but Allison said he may still fill out a bit more.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 17 HOURS AGO