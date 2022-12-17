Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Now
CHP: 3-year-old boy ejected in car seat on Hwy 65 in multi-vehicle crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 3-year-old boy in a car seat was ejected from a vehicle, after a head-on crash on Highway 65 Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol. Around 5:15 p.m., Bakersfield CHP received a report of an injury crash with three vehicles on Highway 65...
Toddler among those injured in crash involving 3 vehicles
A toddler and four adults were injured following a crash involving three vehicles on State Route 65 on Tuesday, Dec 20.
Woman arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following suspected DUI crash
A woman was arrested in Southeast Bakersfield following a suspected DUI crash involving a power pole on Tuesday, Dec 20.
At least 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]
Toddler ejected after head on crash on Highway 65
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler strapped in its car seat was ejected from a vehicle after a head-on crash on Highway 65 late Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 65 and James Road. The toddler sustained major injuries due to the […]
1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 178
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon near Weldon, Calif. Around 5 p.m., California Highway Patrol deputies said they responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on State Route 178 east of Patterson Lane, according to a news release from the department. Deputies say […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Driver Pleads "No Contest" for November High Speed Chase
A Bakersfield woman has pleaded "no contest" to charges related to a November high-speed chase that spanned two counties. Around 11:23 a.m. on November 13, 2022, Taft police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Sixth Street on a white woman with an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest, later identified as Edwina Fowler, 46 of Taft.
CHP investigates burning body found alongside Hwy 99 in Bakersfield
Investigators say they determined the body to be a female between 20 and 40 with dark hair and a nose ring.
thesungazette.com
Man dead after police chase, officer involved shooting on Hwy 198
On Dec. 17 at 10:44 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff Office received a domestic violence call involving a firearm. The call came from a home located in Ivanhoe, Calif., where the victim on the other line stated her boyfriend had choked her and held a gun to her head. The call resulted in a police chase that ultimately led to an officer involved shooting on Highway 198 and Road 196.
PD: 2 arrested in SWAT operation after shots fired in Porterville
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two individuals were arrested following a search warrant involving the Porterville Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, after a negligent discharge of a firearm, which had occurred a short time earlier according to the Porterville Police Department. Officers say, that on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., the Porterville police responded […]
Hearing in deadly alleged DUI crash set for February
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with three felonies in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed a woman on Highway 58 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, appeared in court Monday and agreed to have his preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10. Held on $100,000 bail, Lopez-Gallegos […]
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Woodlake officer-involved shooting
IVANHOE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who died in an officer-involved shooting in Ivanhoe has been identified by the City of Woodlake Police Department. According to police, on Saturday at about 10:44 a.m., the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a service call regarding a domestic violence complaint with a firearm involved at the […]
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Southeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield police are investigating a shooting involving one of their officers in the area of E. Belle Terrace and Madison Street.
Toy drive, vigil held 2 years after Orrin, Orson West reported missing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two years have passed since the community was rocked by the disappearance of two young boys in California City. Dec. 21, 2020, was the day Orrin and Orson West were reported missing, sparking massive searches in the desert city in eastern Kern County, rewards offered totaling more than $100,000 for information […]
Bakersfield Californian
8 BPD officers fire at man, who dies at scene
A man died Tuesday morning after he was shot by Bakersfield Police Department officers. Police were called to railroads tracks near Madison Street and East Belle Terrace at 9:41 a.m. for reports of a man carrying a handgun, a BPD news release said.
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
KMPH.com
Police chase, shots fired in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Shots were fired following a police chase Saturday morning in Tulare County. There was a heavy police presence at the scene located on Highway 198 near Road 196, in Exeter. In a video submitted by a viewer, you can see a portion of the...
KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
Bakersfield Now
CHP investigating woman's body found burned on Highway 99
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (DEC. 20 5:00 P.M.): California Highway Patrol said a body of a woman was found burned on Highway 99, near the Hosking Avenue off-ramp Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol said on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at around 4:58 a.m., officers responded to a call...
wascotrib.com
Man dies in Wasco house fire
A man was killed and his wife injured and a family was left homeless after a fire shortly after midnight Sunday. The house fire occurred in the 800 block of Filburn Street at around 12:45 a.m., the Kern County Fire Department reported. Firefighters arrived to find the front side of...
Comments / 0