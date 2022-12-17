Read full article on original website
Dozens of athletes across East Tennessee take talents to next level
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday marked the first day of the early signing period and dozens of athletes across East Tennessee put pen to paper to take their talents to the next level. KNOXVILLE CATHOLIC:. The day started in Knoxville, where Catholic represented three athletes ready to embark on a...
Local lineman inks with Tennessee
A versatile, local lineman with intriguing potential on both sides of the ball was officially announced Wednesday as a Tennessee signee, adding another major piece for his hometown university. Knoxville Catholic High School’s Trevor Duncan — a four-star prospect for much of the recruiting process — had a ceremony at...
Vols tune-up for SEC play with big win over Austin Peay
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In their final game before conference play and the holiday break, No. 8 Tennessee downed Austin Peay, 86-44, on Wednesday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in front of a season-best crowd of 18,120. The victory marked a historic one for coach Rick Barnes, who logged his 100th...
Big Alabama running back signs with Tennessee
A Tennessee running back room that needed more size is about to get more size. Khalifa Keith, a 5-foot-9, 235-pound battering ram from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama, signed with Tennessee on Wednesday and was officially announced as a member of the Vols’ 2023 recruiting class — a class that’s currently ranked in the top 10 nationally in 247Sports’ Team Recruiting Rankings.
Sevier Co. High School senior Garrett Hawkins signs with Austin Peay
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County High School senior Garrett Hawkins said he’ll attend Austin Peay next fall to continue his education. He was recruited to play Division 1 college football and signed his letter of intent on Wednesday in the Field House at Sevier County High School. He...
Blue Angels arrival in Smyrna
The Vols have at least one fan in Miami, according to a video from the city’s zoo. Josh Heupel and the Tennessee football staff officially welcomed a list of newcomers to the program. City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather. Updated: 11 hours ago. Widespread arctic air will...
Tennessee baseball leads nation with five players on preseason All-American Teams
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee baseball is showing no signs of a setback after a record 10 Vols were taken in the 2022 MLB Draft. Ahead of their 2023 college baseball season, the preseason honors are starting to roll in, and Tennessee had five players named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams on Monday.
Second Chance Christmas
Carmen Simpher and her family, from Maryville, traveled to Peru and got stuck due to civil unrest and deadly protests. Demolition project clears land for new facility at Y-12 After over 20 years out of service, the Biology Complex in the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge has officially been demolished.
East Tenn. seniors to be gifted meals on Christmas day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With frigid temperatures on the way, Mobile Meals is preparing to deliver meals and do wellness checks for homebound seniors on Christmas Day. “What we do is providing more than just a meal. Our volunteers are also checking in with them, making sure they’re okay and providing that social support that a lot of our seniors lack, especially those inside their homes,” said Community Engagement Manager for Mobile Meals, Sara Keel.
East Tenn. woman battling addiction gets second-chance Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman shared her journey through addiction and how she got her family back in time for Christmas. Five years ago, Krista Hill lost custody of her 7-year-old daughter due to drug addiction. “After I lost custody of my daughter, I went down a spiraling hole. I wanted to die, didn’t want to live,” Hill said.
Neyland beer vendor appears for license suspension/revocation hearing
Ski season will open at Ober Gatlinburg, thanks to sub-freezing temperatures in East Tennessee. A 2015 University of Tennessee alumni brought some Rocky Top to Hollywood recently. Body of missing kayaker found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Updated: 5 hours ago. A recovery effort is underway in the Great...
Sevier Co. preparing for extreme cold blast
About 150 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors, regardless of weather. Teen dies after Knoxville shooting, suspects at large. Knoxville Police Department officers were already nearby when they heard multiple gunshots. Two children died from flu in Tennessee, Dept. of Health officials say. Updated: 9 hours ago. Tennessee Department of...
Hospitality association donates to East Tenn. charities
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association donated several thousand dollars to several charities in Sevier County. The association holds a golf tournament each year to raise money for several organizations that help the community. This year, the tournament was very successful; the group was able to help another charity for the very first time: Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries.
Missing man out of Cumberland County found safe in Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing 85-year-old man early Wednesday Morning. Officials were looking for 85-year-old Sammie Barnwell out of Cumberland County. The TBI says Barnwell was found safe in Naples, Florida. Officials are thanking the community for helping spread...
City of Knoxville begins prepping for winter weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread arctic air will be moving into East Tennessee by the end of the week, bringing chances of some snow in the area. The WVLT Weather Team reported there would be dangerously cold air at night, with lows in the single digits, making the “feel like” temperatures below zero.
Drag show sparks controversy at Knox County commission meeting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, “A Drag Queen Christmas” show will be performed at the Tennessee Theatre, which has been a show met with criticism and defense from both sides of the issue. Pastor Ken Peters is one of the people organizing efforts to speak out against...
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
East Tennessee family stuck in Peru returns home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family trip to Peru turned into a nightmare after deadly protests broke out in Peru. The protests began after Peru’s President Pedro Castillo was impeached for trying to dissolve congress. Carmen Simpher, a woman from Maryville, planned a family trip to Peru to visit...
Here is a list of Christmas lights to check out with your family to Find Your Fun
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Christmas is almost here and there are a lot of local spots to check out some Christmas lights in this week’s Find Your Fun!. The Muddy Creek Christmas Light display is running now through Jan. 2. You can go check out the 61,000 lights at 742 Lakeview Road in Lenoir City. The show runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and then from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and then on the weekends from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Menorah car parade celebrates Hanukkah
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A car menorah parade brought some Hanukkah joy to downtown Knoxville on Wednesday night. The parade of about 30 cars left the Knoxville Jewish Day School, each one with a menorah on the roof. The cars arrived at World’s Fair Park where Mayor Indya Kincannon helped...
