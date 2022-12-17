KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With frigid temperatures on the way, Mobile Meals is preparing to deliver meals and do wellness checks for homebound seniors on Christmas Day. “What we do is providing more than just a meal. Our volunteers are also checking in with them, making sure they’re okay and providing that social support that a lot of our seniors lack, especially those inside their homes,” said Community Engagement Manager for Mobile Meals, Sara Keel.

