Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
4 Bars Worth Visiting in Lancaster City and Beyond This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
USPS Confirms Delays for the Upcoming HolidaysBryan DijkhuizenLancaster, PA
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaBernville, PA
Related
Cedar Cliff girls basketball defeats Hershey in Mid-Penn Conference Keystone contest
Thirteen different Cedar Cliff girls basketball players hit the scoresheet as the Colts defeated Hershey, 67-15, in a Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball game Wednesday night. Alexis Buie led all scorers with 16 points and Olivia Jones added 11 for Cedar Cliff, who is now 8-0 on the season. Hershey is...
Lower Dauphin wrestlers survive plucky Mechanicsburg to notch first dual win of season
Lower Dauphin wrestlers took their Wednesday night trip to Mechanicsburg seriously and understood the Wildcats posed a legitimate threat to win their Mid-Penn Keystone Division matchup. And through the early bouts of the evening, Mechanicsburg did push Lower Dauphin, but a slight edge in experience and a hefty dose of firepower from its “Murderer’s Row” lifted LD to a 36-21 win.
Well-balanced offensive performance leads Hershey boys basketball to lopsided win against divisional foe Cedar Cliff
Hershey (3-2) picked up a convincing 65-27 victory against Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Keystone action Tuesday. The Trojans led 40-15 by halftime en route to the blowout. The Trojans saw 11 different players record points, highlighted by a 15-point performance by Matthew Dedonatis. Teammates Eamon Callahan and Joey Alander netted 10 points in the win, while Marcus Sweeny chipped in 8 points, respectively.
Tyshawn Russell’s 24-point outing sparks Bishop McDevitt boys basketball in convincing victory against Camp Hill
Bishop McDevitt cruised to a lopsided 87-48 victory against Camp Hill in Mid-Penn Capital action Tuesday. After a tightly-contested first quarter, the Crusaders strung together a 27-14 second-quarter run to blow things wide open. The Crusaders outscored the Lions 23-4 in the fourth quarter to ice the ‘W’.
Lower Dauphin wrestlers take down Mechanicsburg in Keystone Division dual meet
The Lower Dauphin wrestling team defeated Mechanicsburg, 36-21, in a Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet Wednesday night. 215: Will Gray (LD) d Jayden Connors (M) 2-1; 285: Aaron Moyer (LD) d Davon Hutchinson (M) F 5:17; 107: JJ Gould (M) d Hayden Bohensky (LD) F 2:17; 114: Will Palese (M) d Riley Winsett (LD) F 1:20; 121: Cael Rossi (LD) d Tyler Budman (M) 6-4; 127: Jacob Gesford (LD) d Cole Sweitzer (M) 12-6; 133: Griffin Barilla (LD) d Gavin Renard (M) F 1:27; 139: Clayton Koser (LD) d Jude Ayala (M) F 3:44; 145: Abel Brunk (M) d Luke Mease (LD) 9-2; 152: Parker Sample (M) d Joey Swartz (LD) 4-1; 160: Isaac Ulrich (LD) d Steve Morisani (M) F 3:57; 172: Marshal Stahl (LD) d Zach Lamancusa (M) 15-9; 189: Antonio Zeno (M) d Nathan Stuckey (LD) 11-6.
District 3 wrestling box scores: West Perry wins PECO Tournament, busy night in the L-L
The 2022 Carlisle Christmas Classic wrestling tournament — A look around District 3 wrestling with box scores and results from Tuesday night:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Susquenita wrestling records victory over Halifax
The Susquenita wrestling registered a 54-18 dual meet victory over Halifax Wednesday night. 114: Kale Quigley (SUSQ) over Gracie Woodring (HAH) (Fall 0:23) 121: Mason McLendon (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 127: Bryce Hefenfinger (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 133: Micah Ocasio (HAH) over Jack Stoesz (SUSQ) (Fall 2:51) 139: Athan Robinson (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 145: Peter Ranck (HAH) over Billy Syster (SUSQ) (Fall 1:11) 152: Colton Reed (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 160: Dylan Fulton (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 172: Joshua Kauffman (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 189: Louie Frisenda (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 215: Miles Asper (SUSQ) over (HAH) (For.) 285: Nicholas Carroll (HAH) over (SUSQ) (For.) 107: Double Forfeit.
Line Mountain wrestling tops Newport
The Line Mountain wrestling team defeated Newport, 38-32, in a dual meet Wednesday night. 172: Kohen Shingara (LMH) over Kaj Miller (NEHS) (MD 12-3) 189: Max Johnson (LMH) over (NEHS) (For.) 215: Perry Wright (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 285: Caleb Lesher (NEHS) over Jackson Kauwell (LMH) (Fall 1:14) 107: Double Forfeit 114: Roman Polcha (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 121: Bradyn Schadel (LMH) over Micheal Cleaver (NEHS) (Fall 2:57) 127: Evan Rice (NEHS) over (LMH) (For.) 133: Lane Wright (NEHS) over Chris Walker (LMH) (Fall 0:56) 139: Nolan Baumert (LMH) over Noah Bryner (NEHS) (Fall 3:17) 145: Lane Schadel (LMH) over Mason Messick (NEHS) (MD 12-2) 152: Cainan Benner (NEHS) over Ethan Lenker (LMH) (Fall 3:34) 160: Dalton Schadel (LMH) over Tucker Otstott (NEHS) (Fall 1:03).
J’ven Williams says ‘love’ convinced him to stay home with Penn State on signing day
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
Roman Catholic’s Jameial Lyons ready to chase his dreams at Penn State
It doesn’t take long talking to Jameial Lyons to understand that when he signed with Penn State Wednesday it was a whole lot more than a football move.
‘I was astounded’: Penn State teammates impressed with Drew Allar’s development
Already holding an insurmountable lead, it didn’t really affect the outcome of the game. But the play of the day during Penn State’s win at Indiana last month was Drew Allar’s bullet to Harrison Wallace III. Allar rolled right and, instead of waltzing into the end zone himself from a few yards out, he ripped a tight-window throw to Wallace for a score that showed off his arm and left many shaking their heads in disbelief.
Scenes from Penn State football National Signing Day 2022: photos
Coach James Franklin and staff made several calls across the nation Wednesday morning in celebration of National Signing Day for the 2023 recruiting class. Today marks National Signing Day for several Division 1 football programs in the country, looking forward to building onto their program in preparation for the 2023-2024 season. Recruiting for the Nittany Lions began at 7 a.m. this morning.
Meet Penn State’s 2023 recruiting class: Full breakdown from signing day
Early signing day is almost in the books. Penn State wrapped up most of its 2023 recruiting cycle with 22 prospects signing their national letters of intent on Wednesday. Penn State’s only verbal commit who has yet to sign is four-star safety Conrad Hussey. The Florida native, after visiting Florida State and Miami the last two weekends, is scheduled to make his decision on Wednesday night.
Four Penn State players get Teslas for a year in NIL deal with Pa. company
Four Penn State University Nittany Lion football players will be driving Teslas around campus as part of a Name-Image-Likeness deal signed with Pa.-based Inch & Co. Inch & Co. said Abdul Carter, Drew Allar, Kalen King and Olu Fashanu each received a Tesla with the company logo on the side. Inch said the players will own the cars for one year.
Signing day 2023: What Penn State football fans should expect
The early signing period is finally here. After months and, in some cases, years of camps, visits, letters, calls and texts, thousands of 2023 prospects will send in their signed letters of intent on Wednesday — making verbal commitments official. There will be surprises across the country; there always...
‘They are getting a dog’: Lamont Payne ready to get to work after signing with Penn State
Lamont Payne had to admit this is all a bit surreal. Kids say that word —surreal — a lot on singing day, and it is warranted because it is a life-changing time for them and their families. But when Payne, who inked his letter of intent with Penn State Wednesday, found himself talking about things being surreal, he didn’t leave it with the family. He talked about his community, too.
FOX43.com
Trone Outdoor Motorsports set to race two cars in 2023 | Fast Lane
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — At the end of the racing season, we weren’t sure who would be in the No. 39, racing around Central Pa, after both Troy Wagaman Jr. and Cameron Smith got some seat time. It was only fitting that they both picked up their first...
James Franklin, Penn State mourn Franco Harris’ death: ‘A true steward of the Blue and White’
“The Immaculate Reception,” perhaps the most iconic play in NFL history, was Franco Harris’ doing. With the Pittsburgh Steelers trailing the Oakland Raiders with 22 seconds left in the 1972 divisional round, Harris caught a ricocheted pass inches from the Three Rivers Stadium turf and scored a game-winning touchdown.
2023 signing day: James Franklin on Penn State’s early enrollees, positions of need and steals
From 7 a.m. until noon, James Franklin sat in the same chair in the Lasch Building with coaches and staffers surrounding him. There was NFL draft music, and there were former Penn State standouts like Tamba Hali, Pat Freiermuth, Paul Posluszny and Jaquan Brisker calling in to announce the future of the program.
lebtown.com
Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces
Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0