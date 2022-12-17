Read full article on original website
Tyshawn Russell’s 24-point outing sparks Bishop McDevitt boys basketball in convincing victory against Camp Hill
Bishop McDevitt cruised to a lopsided 87-48 victory against Camp Hill in Mid-Penn Capital action Tuesday. After a tightly-contested first quarter, the Crusaders strung together a 27-14 second-quarter run to blow things wide open. The Crusaders outscored the Lions 23-4 in the fourth quarter to ice the ‘W’.
Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell ready to tackle new position after signing with James Madison
Riley Robell is about to flip the script. No, not like when he steps on a football field and loses his mind — like he did when he dominated Aliquippa’s “Trench Dawgs” from his defensive tackle spot to help Bishop McDevitt win the 4A state title a couple weeks ago — but in a much more tangible way.
J’ven Williams says ‘love’ convinced him to stay home with Penn State on signing day
J’ven Williams will admit that he didn’t think this moment would be possible long ago. The guard from Wyomissing signed with Penn State Wednesday as one of the true gems of this Nittany Lions class.
James Franklin, Penn State mourn Franco Harris’ death: ‘A true steward of the Blue and White’
“The Immaculate Reception,” perhaps the most iconic play in NFL history, was Franco Harris’ doing. With the Pittsburgh Steelers trailing the Oakland Raiders with 22 seconds left in the 1972 divisional round, Harris caught a ricocheted pass inches from the Three Rivers Stadium turf and scored a game-winning touchdown.
‘One of the finest gentlemen’: NFL remembers Steeler Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Franco Harris, the Hall of Fame running back whose heads-up thinking authored the “Immaculate Reception,” considered the most iconic play in NFL history, has died. He was 72.
Eagles lead the way with 8 players for inaugural Pro Bowl Games
The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
PennLive.com
Bullet breaks through Pa. school window, no students injured: report
A stray bullet went through the window of a Philadelphia classroom on Tuesday, sending the school into lockdown, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. No students were injured, according to Virgil Sheppard, president of Hope Partnership for Education, a private middle school and adult education center. The incident...
Franco Harris of Pittsburgh Steelers ‘Immaculate Reception’ fame dies at 72: reports
NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers has died at 72, Pittsburgh-area news agencies are reporting. KDKA said his death has been confirmed by his family. WTAE said no cause of death has been released. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. In addition to his son, Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich.
Pa. State System of Higher Education names new president for Slippery Rock University
The provost and chief academic officer at Regis University in Denver, Colo., will take over the helm at Slippery Rock University on July 1. The State System of Higher Education’s governing board on Wednesday hired Karen Riley, 60, to succeed William Behre as the chief executive officer of this 8,500-student public university in Butler County. The details of her contract, including her salary, are still being finalized, said system spokesman Kevin Hensil.
Pa. man drives into wife’s home while carrying homemade dynamite: police
A Northampton man allegedly drove into the home of his estranged wife while holding several sticks of homemade dynamite, according to police. Joseph Avate threatened to kill himself and his wife with the explosives during the incident 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street, police said. Avate stumbled out of the car and appeared to have been drinking, police said.
Woman seriously injured after jumping to escape Pa. house fire: report
A woman is seriously injured after jumping from the second floor of her Philadelphia home in order to escape a fire, according to 6ABC. It all began at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday when a house fire broke out on the block of Leonard Street near Cheltenham Avenue in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, where authorities said arriving crews were met with intense flames that originated from the second floor.
Woman killed by dump truck in Pa. neighborhood
A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, police confirmed. According to WPXI, the woman had been struck by the dump truck when...
Sean Lannon, accused of slaying 5, sentenced in N.J. for murder of ‘gentle soul’
Michael Dabkowski’s family remembered him Wednesday morning as a “gentle soul” who was always willing to help others. They also spoke about the grief they endured when he was brutally taken away from them in March 2021 by a man Dabkowski had mentored as a child. Sean...
Firefighter, police officer help rescue man from central Pa. apartment fire
A firefighter and police officer helped get a Lancaster County man to safety when his apartment building caught fire Tuesday evening, police said. Ephrata police said the first arriving officer and a firefighter helped a man rescue his male roommate after their first-floor apartment filled with smoke around 7:22 p.m. on the 300 block of West Main Street.
Do it for Franco: Steelers vs. Raiders means even more now
This was going to be the biggest game of a subpar Steelers’ season long before the devastating – almost eerie news – that the author of the most unbelievable play in NFL history and catalyst for a football dynasty died just days before his signature No. 32 was going to be retired and raised to the rafters at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve.
Body encased in concrete found at Pa. home: report
A gruesome discovery lead to crime scene investigators removing a body encased in concrete from a Philadelphia home on Monday afternoon, 6ABC reported. The home, located in the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming neighborhood, had previously been the focus of an investigation. The search began after investigators got a tip that a body of a woman missing for eight years was buried in the basement.
Pa. area bakery’s shoo-fly pies highlighted on ‘Today’ show
When it comes to the holiday season, homemade pies almost always become center stage. So in that case, there’s no better time than any for Bird-in-Hand Bakery & Café and its shoo-fly pies to take center stage too. The bakery, café was the focus of a “Today” show segment on Tuesday morning, according to Lancaster Online.
Son sues after Pa. woman, 87, dies months after tripping over traffic cone
The son of an elderly Mount Lebanon woman who died in September has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the municipality and the construction company doing work along Washington Road, alleging that her death was caused by injuries she suffered months earlier when she tripped on an oversized traffic cone.
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
Pa. man dies of stab wounds months after attack, son’s arrest: coroner
A 61-year-old man who was stabbed Aug. 27, allegedly by his son, in Palmer Township has died, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Joseph S. Rizzolino was pronounced dead at 7:06 a.m. Monday at Good Shepherd Speciality Hospital in Bethlehem, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release. After an...
