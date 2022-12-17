ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles lead the way with 8 players for inaugural Pro Bowl Games

The NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles had a league-best eight players, including quarterback Jalen Hurts, selected for the first Pro Bowl Games. The league announced rosters for the NFC and AFC on Wednesday. Players from both conferences will compete in weeklong skills competitions culminated with a flag football game on Sunday, February 5, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game in September.
DALLAS, PA
Bullet breaks through Pa. school window, no students injured: report

A stray bullet went through the window of a Philadelphia classroom on Tuesday, sending the school into lockdown, according to a story from the Philadelphia Inquirer. No students were injured, according to Virgil Sheppard, president of Hope Partnership for Education, a private middle school and adult education center. The incident...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Franco Harris of Pittsburgh Steelers ‘Immaculate Reception’ fame dies at 72: reports

NFL Hall of Famer Franco Harris of the Pittsburgh Steelers has died at 72, Pittsburgh-area news agencies are reporting. KDKA said his death has been confirmed by his family. WTAE said no cause of death has been released. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press his father passed away overnight. In addition to his son, Harris is survived by his wife, Dana Dokmanovich.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pa. State System of Higher Education names new president for Slippery Rock University

The provost and chief academic officer at Regis University in Denver, Colo., will take over the helm at Slippery Rock University on July 1. The State System of Higher Education’s governing board on Wednesday hired Karen Riley, 60, to succeed William Behre as the chief executive officer of this 8,500-student public university in Butler County. The details of her contract, including her salary, are still being finalized, said system spokesman Kevin Hensil.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Pa. man drives into wife’s home while carrying homemade dynamite: police

A Northampton man allegedly drove into the home of his estranged wife while holding several sticks of homemade dynamite, according to police. Joseph Avate threatened to kill himself and his wife with the explosives during the incident 7:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street, police said. Avate stumbled out of the car and appeared to have been drinking, police said.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Woman seriously injured after jumping to escape Pa. house fire: report

A woman is seriously injured after jumping from the second floor of her Philadelphia home in order to escape a fire, according to 6ABC. It all began at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday when a house fire broke out on the block of Leonard Street near Cheltenham Avenue in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, where authorities said arriving crews were met with intense flames that originated from the second floor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Woman killed by dump truck in Pa. neighborhood

A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon, according to reports. Emergency crews responded to the scene on the 5000 block of Second Avenue in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, police confirmed. According to WPXI, the woman had been struck by the dump truck when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Do it for Franco: Steelers vs. Raiders means even more now

This was going to be the biggest game of a subpar Steelers’ season long before the devastating – almost eerie news – that the author of the most unbelievable play in NFL history and catalyst for a football dynasty died just days before his signature No. 32 was going to be retired and raised to the rafters at Acrisure Stadium on Christmas Eve.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Body encased in concrete found at Pa. home: report

A gruesome discovery lead to crime scene investigators removing a body encased in concrete from a Philadelphia home on Monday afternoon, 6ABC reported. The home, located in the 5200 block of Burton Street in Wissinoming neighborhood, had previously been the focus of an investigation. The search began after investigators got a tip that a body of a woman missing for eight years was buried in the basement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
