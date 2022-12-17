A woman is seriously injured after jumping from the second floor of her Philadelphia home in order to escape a fire, according to 6ABC. It all began at around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday when a house fire broke out on the block of Leonard Street near Cheltenham Avenue in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, where authorities said arriving crews were met with intense flames that originated from the second floor.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO