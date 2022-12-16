ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Suspicious package causes brief lockdown at Bears’ facility

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears’ practice facility was briefly on lockdown Wednesday because of a suspicious package. Team spokesman Brandon Faber says police were called. No one was allowed to leave or enter the team’s suburban campus for about an hour. The Bears practice about 30 miles north of Soldier Field. Chicago is scheduled to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
Purdue reprimands campus official for mocking Asian remark

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University says its Board of Trustees has formally reprimanded the top official of its northwestern Indiana campuses over his mocking of Asian languages during a recent commencement ceremony. The faculty senate of Purdue University Northwest has demanded the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon despite his apology over his impression of a fake Asian-sounding language during the Dec. 10 event. The university’s statement released Thursday called Keon’s action an “offhand attempt at humor” that was “extremely offensive and insensitive” but took no further action against him. Faculty senate Chairman Thomas Roach said 87% of faculty members who responded to a poll voted no-confidence in Keon.
HAMMOND, IN
Valparaiso earns 77-67 win against Stonehill

VALPARAISO, Ind. — Led by Nick Edwards’ 20 points, the Valparaiso Beacons defeated the Stonehill Skyhawks 77-67 on Wednesday. The Beacons improved to 6-7 with the win and the Skyhawks fell to 4-10.
VALPARAISO, IN

