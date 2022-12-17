Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Responds to SNL Parody
Jennifer Coolidge has absolutely become a household name, between decades of starring in beloved films and a now-award-winning tenure on The White Lotus. The actress' mannerisms and energy have become so specific that they're almost instantly recognizable — something that the recent holiday episode of Saturday Night Live decided to play with, through a sketch of cast member Chloe Fineman impersonating Coolidge reacting to a string of holiday-related things. In a post on her Instagram, Coolidge reacted to the sketch, and praised Fineman's portrayal of her.
ComicBook
Spider-Man 4 Producer Addresses the Status of the Sequel
It's been a year since Spider-Man: Far From Home landed in theaters and entirely upended everything audiences knew about Tom Holland's Peter Parker, and with no updates about the character's future emerging in the year since that film's release, fans have been left to speculate about what to expect for Spider-Man's future. Producer on the franchise Tom Rothman did confirm, however, that there will be a Spider-Man 4, though he denied offering any insight into what to expect from such a film and emphasized that there won't be a rush to make it happen.
ComicBook
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Director Speaks Out on Shia LaBeouf's Role in New Film
Shia LaBeouf's Mutt, introduced in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, will not appear in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, according to the film's director, James Mangold. During a new interview, the Logan director promised that audiences would learn what Mutt has been up to since the last time we saw him onscreen, but while Indy will be spending a lot of time with his goddaughter (played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge), his biological son is going to be out of the picture this time around. The character was one of a number of elements of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull that fans of the franchise didn't like, and have complained about in the years since.
ComicBook
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
ComicBook
Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Provides Updates on Margot Robbie, Johnny Depp, and Franchise Future
Despite the worldwide success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise over the past two decades, the live-action movie series has stagnated in recent years, though producer Jerry Bruckheimer offered some updates on the franchise and what the future holds for it. During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker addressed what the future could hold for a reported Margot Robbie-led spinoff, the script that is currently being developed for the next installment, and what longtime star Johnny Depp's future could be with the series. Currently, there is no announced release date for any film in the series.
ComicBook
James Gunn Reacts to Dwayne Johnson's Statement About Black Adam's DCU Future
The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing once again — but not in the way that some might have been expecting. On Tuesday, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to social media to confirm that a Black Adam sequel is not part of DC Studios' initial plans, with James Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing movies, television shows, games, and more going forward. While Johnson confirmed that his character "will not be in their first chapter of storytelling", he did hint that all of the parties involved will be "exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters."
ComicBook
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
ComicBook
The Marvels Fans Really, Really, Really Want a Trailer
Marvel's 2023 slate is as busy as ever. Things begin in February with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania before Marvel Studios dominates summer with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May and The Marvels in July. As it stands now, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has release teaser trailers for two of its three film offerings, and fans have noticed the glaring omission.
ComicBook
Baz Luhrmann's Elvis: Priscilla Presley Reveals What King of Rock Would Think of Austin Butler
One of the most buzzworthy dramas of this year might have been Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's maximalist take on the life of Elvis Presley. The film has largely been a hit thanks to the performance of Austin Butler in the titular role, with the actor already garnering awards attention for his portrayal. In a recent interview with Deadline, Luhrmann spoke about one unique component of the film's success — a ringing endorsement from Elvis' widow, Priscilla Presley. As Luhrmann put it, Priscilla Presley wrote him a letter after watching the film, in which she shared what she believes Elvia would have thought of Butler's performance.
ComicBook
Reacher: Prime Video Boss Has Good News for Season 2 Release Date
Good news, Reacher fans. The wait for the second season of the popular Prime Video series may not be all that long. In an interview with Collider, Amazon Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders teased that the second season of the Alan Ritchson-starring series could debut sometime in 2023. Production on Season 2 has only been underway for a couple of months.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Reveals Marvel's Ability to Move Timelines Was Key in Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman will soon return to the land of Marvel. Just under two years from now, the beloved actor will finally make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut thanks to Deadpool 3, a film he'll appear in alongside Ryan Reynolds. Though Jackman himself has sworn off reprising the iconic X-Man since the release of Logan, the actor said in one recent interview Marvel's multiverse is a major reason why he chose to come back.
ComicBook
The Witcher Showrunner Hints at Reason Behind Henry Cavill Exit
After Season 3, Liam Hemsworth will be playing Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series. Why Henry Cavill has stepped away from the role of a character he loves so much, we still don't know. Whether it's pure professionalism or an NDA or both, all parties involved aren't providing any details on the matter. Because of this, assumptions and speculation are dominating the narrative. Many assume Cavill stepped away from the role to pursue other roles, such as Superman and Warhammer. However, reports from various sources have claimed the real reason Cavill has stepped away is due to creative differences with the writers and producers of the show. Naturally, these reports have bolstered protests against the show, which are largely centered around its deviation from the source material.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Anticipated Animated Movie
Ember, the upcoming animated project from Klaus filmmaker Sergio Pablos, has been cancelled by Netflix. The film is the latest animated title to be cut by Netflix, following Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire as well as Antiracist Baby and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten which were all scrapped earlier this year. According to Variety, the decision to scrap Ember — as well as the previously scrapped animated projects — isn't cost-related and is instead creatively driven.
ComicBook
Taylor Swift's Oscar Chances Are Looking Good
On Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories and for musician Taylor Swift, her chances at a nomination are looking good. Her song "Carolina" from Where the Crawdads Sing is included on the shortlist for Music (Original Song). "Carolina" is one of the 15 songs in the running, a list that also includes songs from Amsterdam, Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere All at Once just to name a few.
ComicBook
Barbie Star Margot Robbie Promises "Everything You've Ever Dreamed Of"
Barbie star Margot Robbie says that the movie will be "everything you ever dreamed of." The Harley Quinn actress sat down with Carey Mulligan for Variety's Actors on Actors series. During their conversation, the Promising Young Woman star couldn't help but ask about the wildly-anticipated toy movie. With the trailer premiering to near-universal applause last week, a lot of fans are energized by the early returns. Besides the 2001 nod in the intro, there's also a deep love for the history of Barbie that radiates through the short teaser. Director Greta Gerwig has brought out her fastball for the IP entry. Ryan Gosling looks appropriately tan and handsome. And, all the fans are waiting for even more stills of the wild outfits. Just like them, Mulligan asked about the dream houses before seeing the clip. But, now, the full-scale of this spectacle is kind of out of the bag.
ComicBook
James Cameron Astonished Saturday Night Live Spent So Much Money Making Fun of Avatar's Papyrus Font
Avatar: The Way of Water's James Cameron has heard the Saturday Night Live Papyrus jokes. On BBC Radio 1 with Ali Plumb, the director had to explain himself. It was a pretty fun little bit of conversation that saw the beloved filmmaker tell the world that he didn't even know that they had borrowed the font. (In actuality they didn't, but we'll get to that later!) He saw the SNL sketch after someone brought it to his attention. Cameron was absolutely stunned that they would go to such great lengths for the concept. After all, the way the Ryan Gosling sketch was filmed is very different than the rest of the NBC variety show. But, when you've got a good idea, you have to run with it. In a way, people remember that silly Papyrus sketch just as much as the original theatrical run of the movie. But, the director takes any and all jabs at his premise in stride. Check out his full comments down below!
ComicBook
National Treasure 3 Producer Reveals Good News for Nicolas Cage Sequel
Earlier this month, Disney+ released National Treasure: Edge of History, a television-based spin-off of the fan-favorite, conspiracy-laden film franchise. While a third feature film has been brewing for years, National Treasure producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently made some comments that would make it seem Nic Cage is finally on board to return to the franchise.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill to Get "Heroic Sendoff" in The Witcher
The Witcher Season 3 will be the final one for series star Henry Cavill, and Netflix is aiming to end things on a high note. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Lauren Hissrich revealed that the team aims to deliver "the most heroic sendoff" for Cavill's take on Geralt of Rivia. A big part of Season 3 will revolve around events from the Andrzej Sapkowski book Time of Contempt (with one pretty notable location from Blood of Elves). While the season wasn't written with Cavill's departure in mind, Hissrich does see this as an ending of sorts for the character, with Geralt having a new mission in Season 4.
ComicBook
Superman Fan Art Imagines Wolfgang Novogratz as James Gunn’s Man of Steel
Warner Bros. Discovery has been going through a major transitional period due to the recent merger completing. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav made it his mission to find a Kevin Feige type leader for their new DC Studios imprint, and they found it in James Gunn and Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran recently delivered an official slate of projects that includes a Superman movie that's being written by the director and will not feature Henry Cavill. The new Superman movie will focus on a much younger Man of Steel who just arrived in Metropolis and is working at the Daily Planet. Fans have been wondering who could play the character with names like David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, and even Wolfgang Novogratz. The latter of the names has starred in a bunch of Netflix movies and even has the look to play Superman. One artist took it upon themselves to design what the actor could look like as the iconic DC character.
Comments / 0