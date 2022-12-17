ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Blessing Corner prepares all year for their Christmas Extravaganza

By Dominique LaVigne, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 Bakersfield
KERO 23 Bakersfield
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jUyB_0jlcH0DN00

Volunteers at the Blessing Corner in Bakersfield have been wrapping gifts for weeks in preparation for their Christmas Extravaganza, and one local mother says her family wouldn't have anything this year if it wasn't for the event.

Lavonnia Moore's daughter Natasha Jones was shot 7 times in her home by a man she had considered a friend.

"I'm the mother of the victim of a crime that my daughter been into, and she been gone away from us for nine months, and so we've been having a bad struggle with the kids and everything," said Moore.

Jones was released from the hospital in a wheelchair after 9 months of treatment. Moore says she spent the money that would normally go to toys for the kids on hospital bills and basic necessities like clothes, diapers, and food.

"It's been terrible, you know, but it's getting better. In and out of the hospital and stuff. It's been terrible, but Jesus has been the one helping us get by," said Moore.

The Blessing Corner always gives Moore's family food when they need it, and Moore says she's grateful that Blessing Corner Pastors Bonnie and John Turner reach out to serve the community.

Bonnie Turner, Executive Director of Blessing Corner, is not surprised families are needing help.

"The way that things are right now in the world, in the environment, where gas is ridiculous and food prices have gone astray, everyone is coming to us," said Turner.

Turner's daughter Nicole has been serving at the Blessing Corner for 5 years. She says serving the community is a calling, and where there's a need, she always wants to help.

"I remember a point in time where we didn't have this opportunity, where we didn't have access to these things, and I understood how it felt to not be able to get this for Christmas, or just in general getting anything for Christmas, and I know that especially with the times now, with covid and the different things that have happened, I know it's a struggle for a lot of families," said Nicole Turner.

Bonnie Turner says the ministry works year-round to prepare for the Christmas Extravaganza by preparing food, wrapping gifts, and sorting clothes.

"We believe that it's the sincere job of every ministry to make sure that its community is taken care of, so we serve because the Lord has served us," said Turner.

Lavonnia Moore says the Blessing Corner has made a difference in her family's life, and she's looking forward to celebrating Christmas with her family all together this year.

"The Blessing Corner is helping us, so I think that's a blessing, and they gonna be so happy this year to even see their mama home," said Moore. "She came home for Thanksgiving and she her for Christmas for them."

Turner says the ministry is still in need of toys and volunteers to help wrap gifts for the holidays. If you would like to volunteer or donate, please visit the Blessing Corner Ministries website for more information.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET 17

Victory Outreach Bakersfield to hold toy giveaway Wednesday

Victory Outreach spokesperson Eberardo Sanchez joined 17 News to talk about the toy giveaway happening Wednesday at the Victory Outreach Bakersfield campus. Sanchez said Victory Outreach has 1,000 toys for tomorrow’s event. Participants will have to pre-register at 5 p.m. Wednesday, the pre-registration process will help organizers direct children to choose toys by their age category.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Thousands of kids may not have a Christmas next year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Toys for Tots drive gives tens of thousands of toys year after year to kids throughout Kern but now it’s losing its warehouse and it desperately needs to find a new home. “I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Doughty said. “I don’t know if there will be a Toys […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the Week: 12/20

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Meet the Pet of the Week, Sydney, from Bakersfield SPCA!. If you would like to adopt Sydney or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
wascotrib.com

Pet of the Week: Introducing Starsky

Starsky came into the Wasco animal Shelter as a stray and is an approximately 2-4 years old. He's a male cane corso. He is great with staff and other dogs and can be described as friendly, gentle, playful, protective and quiet. It is unknown if Starsky is house/crate trained at the time. Dogs are not tested with children. His behavior towards children is unknown. Starsky will be available for adoption on Friday, Dec. 16.
WASCO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 Bakersfield

KERO 23 Bakersfield

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 Bakersfield, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy