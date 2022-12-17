‘A Place in the Field’ Director Nicole Mejia Signs with A3 Artists Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

Writer, director, and producer Nicole Mejia has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation.

Mejia’s directorial debut feature “A Place in the Field” was acquired for theatrical distribution by Lionsgate and Grindstone and is slated to arrive in 2023. The drama tells the story of Army Veteran, Gio Scuderi, who struggles to cope after the suicide of his best friend, Herbert Davis. After receiving a package from his old pal, he sets out on a road trip across the American Southwest where he encounters people from all walks of life. Don DiPetta, Khorri Ellis, Xochitl Portillo and Bluesmon Del Vecchio penned the film. DiPetta, Mejia and Heliya Alam produced the picture.

She is the inaugural Directing Fellow for the Adelante Lab, a television shadowing fellowship created by the Latinx House in partnership with Netflix, Sundance and Shondaland. Her short film, “Mancha,” was awarded the LALIFF/Netflix Fellowship.

On the acting side, her TV credits include “Good Girls” and Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here.” She also starred in the 2018 film “Fury of the Fist and the Golden Fleece.”

Originally from Honduras, Mejia is an American Film Institute alum where she was awarded the Audi Fellowship for Women and the Franklin J. Schaffner Award for Excellence in Directing. Her film, “My Life Stopped at 15,” based on her personal story of healing from sexual abuse, won the ASC Heritage Award and was selected for the 2022 Camerimage’s Film and Art School Etudes Competition.

Mejia continues to be represented by Luber Roklin Entertainment.