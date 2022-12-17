ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo tattoo artist turns Bills' highlights into artwork

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 5 days ago
Buffalo-born tattoo artist, Johnny Flowers, has been tattooing clients for 14 years.

He started drawing Bills players frequently after his drawing of a Josh Allen stiff arm against the Rams went viral. Flowers says he picked up some colored pencils, something he hasn't done in years, and started drawing.

"I did the first one as practice. And I put it up on the Bills Mafia page, sent it out to some friends, and it quickly blew up from there," Flowers said.

Weeks later, a Von Miller/Ed Oliver sack during a Bills loss to the Vikings became the drawing Flowers said he had the most fun creating. The drawing of the sack was also Flowers' favorite, but it was also his most challenging drawing yet.

"I was fitting three guys into a 9 by 12 piece of paper. It was a challenge but I had the most fun with that one so far," Flowers said.

Flowers watches every Bills game and says during certain moments, his phone will blow up with friends and family requesting that he draw certain plays.

His creations have become so popular now that some Bills players have even reached out to him with interest regarding his drawings. Certain players like

Fans of Flowers' work can potentially look forward to his drawing every year now, as the artist said he would like to do the drawings every Bills season.

You can check out more of Flowers' original artwork and tattoo portfolio, here .

