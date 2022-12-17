ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox designate 1B Eric Hosmer for assignment

The Boston Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday.

The transaction opens up a 40-man roster spot for right-hander Wyatt Mills, whom Boston acquired from the Kansas City Royals for minor league right-hander Jacob Wallace earlier Friday.

The Red Sox are expected to release Hosmer if he clears waivers.

Hosmer, 33, was acquired from the San Diego Padres at the trade deadline. He batted .244 with four RBIs in 14 games for Boston.

Hosmer batted .272 with eight homers and 40 RBIs in 90 games for San Diego prior to the trade.

Hosmer was a star player for the Kansas City Royals earlier in his career. He helped that franchise reach two World Series with the Royals winning the title in 2015 during seven seasons with the club.

After the 2017 season, Hosmer signed an eight-year, $144 million deal with the Padres and but didn’t make the same type of impact in 4 1/2 seasons. San Diego tried to trade Hosmer in each of the past two seasons before consummating the trade with Boston.

Hosmer is owed $39 million over the final three seasons of his contract with the Padres scheduled to pay nearly all of it.

Mills went 0-1 with 4.60 ERA in 27 appearances split between the Seattle Mariners (eight games) and Royals (19) in 2022. Overall, he has a 6.21 ERA in 38 big league appearances.

Wallace, 24, went 8-2 with a 3.81 ERA in 47 relief appearances for Double-A Portland this season.

–Field Level Media

