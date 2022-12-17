Read full article on original website
Related
SRX Announces 2023 Schedule and Tracks
Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) have announced their 2023 season schedule. The races will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding. The series will kick off its 2023 schedule at Stafford...
DIRTcar National, Regional Champions to be Recognized at Awards Banquet
The chase for national and regional championship gold is complete. It’s time to crown the kings of the 39th DIRTcar Racing season. Each champion and special award winner will be honored at the annual DIRTcar awards banquet on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Springfield Crowne Plaza. Late Model and...
2023 Nascar Cup Series Is Bigger & Better - Eight Talking Points
NASCAR unveiled its 2023 Cup Series schedule, and fans are in for a treat. The upcoming series may be similar to its 2022 counterpart, but there are some fairly big changes to expect. The 2023 NASCAR bucket list includes novelties such as the Bristol Motor Speedway and pre-season Clash at...
Stafford Speedway to host SRX Racing July 13th for Thursday Night Thunder Live on ESPN
Superstar Racing Experience officials have announced their 2023 season schedule and for the 3rd consecutive season will make a stop at Stafford Speedway. Stafford Springs, CT will host the first event of the 2023 season, Thursday, July 13th. The entire SRX schedule will air live on ESPN under the “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.
Movin’ on up! Rahal Excited to Contend for Overall Wins
Bobby Rahal is justifiably proud as he surveys Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s brand-new race shop from his upper-level corner office. The expansive facility in the northern Indianapolis suburb houses Rahal’s IndyCar effort along with BMW M Team RLL, the German marque’s works partner, fielding a pair of BMW M Hybrid V8 prototypes in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Lap Sponsorship With Limited Edition Signed Matt Hirschman Trading Card Released for Stafford's 2023 NAPA Spring Sizzler
Stafford Speedway officials have announced a new lap sponsor program for the 2023 NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Each lap sponsor will receive a limited edition signed Matt Hirschman 50th Spring Sizzler Champion trading card in honor of Matt’s triumph in the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®. The Matt Hirschman trading cards will only be available with a lap sponsorship and will be numbered 1 to 100 corresponding to the lap purchased.
2023 Tri State Pro Stock Series Announced
The Tri State Pro Stock Challenge Series has announced its 2023 schedule with 15 races across California and Oregon scheduled. Drivers will compete for a championship with all 15 races counting in the standings. Teams in the Tri State Pro Stock Challenge Series is a culmination of several west coast...
2023 Drivers Recruitment Day postponed to February 3
The December 16 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Drivers Recruitment Program test day has been postponed due to a cold weather wave in France and has been rescheduled for February 3rd, 2023. The new date for the Drivers Recruitment Day will allow drivers from all over the world to properly enjoy the Pure Racing experience and have a chance to enter the 2023 NWES season.
Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports Partner with Jessie Rees Foundation for Six Races in 2023
One of the most powerful and inspirational speeches across the American sports landscape was given at the inaugural ESPY Awards on March 4, 1993, when Jim Valvano was presented the Arthur Ashe Courage Award. There, he addressed an audience filled with his friends, family and contemporaries. Of course, Valvano had been diagnosed with terminal cancer – the award an acknowledgement of his condition – and passed away less than two months later.
The Million Dollar Drag Race is moving to World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023
Next season there will be one million exciting reasons to head to the Midwest as World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will become the new host venue for the 28th annual Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race on September 12-16, 2023. Folk Promotions considered countless race tracks in search...
Hickory Motor Speedway Date Completes ASA STARS 2023 Schedule
The lone date missing from the 2023 ASA STARS National Tour is no longer a mystery. Series officials announced today that Thursday, May 25 will be the race date for the national pavement Super Late Model series event at the Hickory Motor Speedway in North Carolina. The midweek race serves...
Brayton Laster to Return for a Pair of Races with Mullins Racing
After making his ARCA Menards Series debut with Mullins Racing last season, 20-year-old Brayton Laster will return to the team for a pair of events in 2023. Laster, from Greenwood, Indiana, will once again compete in the opening race of the ARCA Menards Series season at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18 and the third race of the year at Talladega Superspeedway on April 22.
JDC-Miller Plays the GTP Waiting Game
Good things come to those who wait. At least John Church and his colleagues at JDC-Miller MotorSports hope so. For while the likes of the factory teams for Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche – the manufacturers competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new top prototype class, Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) – are pounding around racetracks preparing for a new era of IMSA competition, JDC-Miller MotorSports is playing a waiting game.
INDYCAR, MAHLE Powertrain Reach Milestones with Hybrid System
For the past two years, MAHLE Powertrain has worked with INDYCAR to develop an innovative, first-of-its-kind hybrid system for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to provide on-demand acceleration at the driver’s request. With several milestones now met by MAHLE Powertrain, INDYCAR, in collaboration with Chevrolet and Honda Performance Development, will...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty will ride in the 2023 Rose Parade®
NASCAR is turning the 2023 Rose Parade® presented by Honda into a royal processional fit for “The King.”. The sanctioning body announced today that Richard Petty will ride atop its historic float “Always Forward” that celebrates NASCAR’s 75th anniversary and the upcoming Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. The parade, which will be held on Monday, Jan. 2., is part of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® which also features the famed Rose Bowl Game®.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0