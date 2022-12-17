Read full article on original website
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
myleaderpaper.com
Kangaroo spotted in High Ridge
A kangaroo was spotted Dec. 11 roaming around a road in High Ridge, Jefferson County Services Director Eric Larson said. He said Jefferson County Animal Control was not contacted about the kangaroo, which he believes was loose for just a short time. Larson said he believes the kangaroo was from...
I-Team: St. Charles traffic stop leads to counterfeit temp tag operation
ST. LOUIS — St. Charles police have discovered many of the temporary license plate tags and license plates across the St. Louis area are fake. And, so are the insurance documents drivers have been showing police during traffic stops. Now, the U.S. Secret Service, Missouri Department of Revenue, St....
myleaderpaper.com
Good News: Johnson named Herculaneum Citizen of the Month
Herculaneum city officials recently named Tracy Johnson their Citizen of the Month for October 2022. Johnson works in the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. She was recognized at the Nov. 7 Herculaneum Board of Aldermen meeting.
Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase
Authorities say that Lucas Henson burned 7 acres of Mark Twain National Forest, pointed a crossbow at a federal agent and ran into a river on his way to getting arrested
mymoinfo.com
Fatal Accident In Washington County
(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
FOX2now.com
1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into senior living apartment building
One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior apartment building, hitting residents sitting in the lobby. 1 dead, 2 injured after elderly driver crashes into …. One person is dead and two are injured after an elderly driver crashed into a senior...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriffs Office ready for winter storm
(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will still have its deputies out and about Thursday despite the winter storm. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they will make use of their four-wheel drive vehicles and will take a close look at their calls for service to plan accordingly for the responses.
Mercy launches a multi-cancer early detection test
Mercy Hospital in St. Louis will begin testing for many cancers early in their development.
FOX2now.com
Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching winter storm
Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air conditioning, many are now without heat. Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching …. Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air...
earnthenecklace.com
Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?
Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
Man who shot at state trooper may be in St. Louis area, highway patrol says
ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol believe a man who shot at one of their colleagues may be in the St. Louis area. According to a public bulletin from the MSHP, the shooting happened on Sunday, Dec. 18, just before 1:20 a.m. in Carter County, located in the Ozarks in southeast Missouri.
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?
Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
showmeinstitute.org
Taxpayers Getting Burned
As I have discussed many times before, some of the worst public policy ideas in Missouri have come from the various firefighter’s unions. Whether it was the tax grab in the Robertson Fire District (dominated by union interests) or the truly terrible idea to close the municipal fire departments in Mid-St. Louis County in favor of one giant (and union dominated) fire district, there are plenty of bad policies. But the continuing effort to replace the new fireman’s pension system in the City of St. Louis by reverting to the old system may be the worst.
Secret Service Busts Fake Temp Tag Maker in St. Louis
Mario Cooks allegedly sold fake temp tags and fake Missouri plates prior to his arrest last week
St. Louis man accused of making fake temp tags
A St. Louis man has been indicted for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle tags for vehicles.
stlpublicradio.org
Tuesday: Testing Lamar Johnson’s claim of innocence in a St. Louis court
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Last week, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason presided over multiple days of hearings as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is actually innocent.
missourinetwork.tv
If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.
Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
KMOV
St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
Loved ones of slain St. Louis man fight to keep case from going cold
ST. LOUIS — Two years after their loved one was murdered, a St. Louis family is still searching for answers. As the world races around, Destiny Barnett cannot help but think what could have been. “I lost Chris, Dec. 24, 2020,” Barnett said. “Christmas Eve.”. 21-year-old Chris...
