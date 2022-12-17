ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Evan Crosby

10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year

St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Kangaroo spotted in High Ridge

A kangaroo was spotted Dec. 11 roaming around a road in High Ridge, Jefferson County Services Director Eric Larson said. He said Jefferson County Animal Control was not contacted about the kangaroo, which he believes was loose for just a short time. Larson said he believes the kangaroo was from...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fatal Accident In Washington County

(Blackwell) A Blackwell man was killed in a traffic accident late Tuesday afternoon on Highway 47 in Washington County. The highway patrol says a car driven by Robert Wilkinson of Blackwell was parked on the north shoulder of Highway 47. He apparently got out of his vehicle and was standing...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Sheriffs Office ready for winter storm

(Hillsboro) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will still have its deputies out and about Thursday despite the winter storm. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they will make use of their four-wheel drive vehicles and will take a close look at their calls for service to plan accordingly for the responses.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching winter storm

Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air conditioning, many are now without heat. Broken heat threatens residents safety amid approaching …. Six months after residents at an affordable housing complex in the Central West End were left without air...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Dan Gray Leaving FOX 2 News: Is the KPLR-TV Veteran Anchor Retiring?

Dan Gray is a great example of professionalism and positivity. With more than 50 years of experience in broadcasting, Gray has covered everything from politics and science to religion. He is undoubtedly an icon for his viewers in St. Louis, Missouri. Now, veteran anchor Dan Gray is leaving FOX 2 News after 15 years. Since then, St. Louis residents have had questions about his departure from KPLR-TV. They are especially curious as to whether or not he plans to retire or relocate from the city. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to KMOV 4 News Anchor Laura Hettiger?

Laura Hettiger is a talk show host and spearheads all traffic coverage at KMOV 4 News in St. Louis, Missouri. Due to her lively personality and excellent news reporting, she’s gained many followers. So, St. Louis residents became concerned when they didn’t see her on KMOV. They’re wondering what happened to Laura Hettiger and where she is now. To all of her viewers’ delight, Laura Hettiger has some excellent news to share that explains her absence. Here’s what Laura Hettiger had to say about her absence from KMOV 4 News.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
showmeinstitute.org

Taxpayers Getting Burned

As I have discussed many times before, some of the worst public policy ideas in Missouri have come from the various firefighter’s unions. Whether it was the tax grab in the Robertson Fire District (dominated by union interests) or the truly terrible idea to close the municipal fire departments in Mid-St. Louis County in favor of one giant (and union dominated) fire district, there are plenty of bad policies. But the continuing effort to replace the new fireman’s pension system in the City of St. Louis by reverting to the old system may be the worst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

Tuesday: Testing Lamar Johnson’s claim of innocence in a St. Louis court

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Last week, St. Louis Circuit Court Judge David Mason presided over multiple days of hearings as local prosecutors argued that Lamar Johnson, who was convicted of murder in 1995, is actually innocent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missourinetwork.tv

If it wasn’t for the city folks, the Lake of the Ozarks wouldn’t exist.

Union Electric Light and Power Company was an electric utility company that operated in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The company was founded in 1893 in St. Louis, Missouri, and initially provided electric lighting and power to customers in the city and surrounding areas. In the 1920s, the company built the Bagnell Dam on the Osage River, which created the Lake of the Ozarks and provided hydroelectric power to the region. The dam and lake were major engineering projects at the time and helped to spur economic development in the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis man accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A St. Louis man is accused of manufacturing fake vehicle temporary tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. He is accused of using a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced June 28 and Dec. 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

