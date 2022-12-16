New false alarm sliding scale

The Brenham Fire Department announced a new policy regarding false alarms at the city council meeting on Thursday. The previous policy stated that the first 12 false alarms would not be charged, and every false alarm after that during the year would be a $30 charge. The new policy works more on a sliding scale.

The new fee structure states that after three false alarms in a calendar year, there is no charge. However, the fourth through sixth false alarms carry a fee of $50, while the seventh through ninth will assess a $75 fee and any false alarms after that will result in a $100 fee.