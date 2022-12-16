ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brenham, TX

New false alarm sliding scale

By Jason May j.may@brenhambanner.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago

The Brenham Fire Department announced a new policy regarding false alarms at the city council meeting on Thursday. The previous policy stated that the first 12 false alarms would not be charged, and every false alarm after that during the year would be a $30 charge. The new policy works more on a sliding scale.

The new fee structure states that after three false alarms in a calendar year, there is no charge. However, the fourth through sixth false alarms carry a fee of $50, while the seventh through ninth will assess a $75 fee and any false alarms after that will result in a $100 fee.

Comments / 0

Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy