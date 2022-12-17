Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Rental Registration Committee reviews alternative program
SIDNEY – The Rental Registration Ad Hoc Committee – started in response to a rental registration program ordinance introduced to City Council on Nov. 28 – reviewed a staff-proposed alternative rental registration program at a meeting on Dec. 20. After hearing concerns from the committee’s landlords from...
Sidney Daily News
Deputy director employment offer pending
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections held a special meeting to discuss the authorization of the board to extend an offer of employment to a qualified candidate for the position of Deputy Director. During the special meeting Tuesday afternoon, the board discussed extending an offer of employment...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— All the barbershops will be open on next Friday night until a later hour and will close on Christmas day at 6 o’clock p.m. The Blume High school basketball team of Wapakoneta came to Sidney last evening and were defeated by the Sidney High team by a score of 21 to 14. Members of the local team included: Payne, Green, Wheeler, Cowan, and McVay.
Sidney Daily News
Tree Board discusses budget, hazards and tree list
SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board discussed hazardous trees, the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list and the 2023 budget during a meeting on Dec. 15. The urban forestry budget has increased from $83,700 in 2022 to $90,025 in 2023 due to increases in the travel and training and tree maintenance categories.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
VEVS breaks ground on Project Opportunity
VERSAILLES — A large crowd braved the cold to gather outside Versailles Exempted Village Schools (VEVS) at 280 Marker Road in celebration of Project Opportunity’s groundbreaking on Thursday, Dec. 15. Aaron Moran, VEVS Superintendent, thanked board members, teachers, students, and construction teams from Level MB and Garmann Miller...
Sidney Daily News
Broadband coverage information sought
SIDNEY — The Federal Communications Commission recently released new broadband maps that will be used to determine the amount of funding Ohio will receive to expand broadband access throughout the state. To improve the maps and ensure Ohio receives as much support as possible, the Shelby County Commissioners need your help.
Sidney Daily News
Special delivery
Fully stocked shelves at the Shelby County Veterans Services on Monday, Dec. 19. Chris Roediger, left, and Dan Hamilton wheel donated food into the Shelby County Veterans Services offices on Monday, Dec. 19. More than 1,900 canned or boxed items were collected by Shelby County employees for Agape and the Veterans Service Food Pantry.
Sidney Daily News
Dickman Supply acquires Lyons Electrical Supply and Lighting Showroom
SIDNEY — Jason Geise, president of Dickman Supply Inc., announced the purchase of Lyons Electrical Supply Company and Lighting Showroom from the Lyons family. The purchase of the landmark Dayton business marks the fifth location for Dickman Supply and expands the company’s geographical footprint in Indiana and Ohio.
Sidney Daily News
Live Healthy, Get Active with the Senior Center
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is partnering with Wilson Health to start a new program called Live Healthy, Get Active for senior center members and patients from Wilson Health in Sidney. The exercise program begins in the new year, Jan. 3, 2023, and is a continuing...
Sidney Daily News
Botkins lights up with Christmas cheer
BOTKINS — The community of Botkins is again celebrating the holidays with their third annual exterior illumination contest. Anyone can participate by simply adding some holiday cheer to the outside of their homes. The contest has already begun for the 2022 holiday season, but there is still plenty of...
Sidney Daily News
A free ride
Maleigha Dotson, 7, of Sidney, gives Kael Franklin, 5, of Piqua, a piggyback ride during recreation time while they were attending the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Child Development Center on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Maleigha is the daughter of Kenya Steel and Ryan Robinson. Kael is the son of Alyssa Withrow.
Sidney Daily News
Genealogical society plans show and tell
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Genealogical Society is hosting a Show and Tell and Share a Memory program during their next monthly meeting on Jan. 10, 2023. The meeting will be held at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main Ave., Sidney, rather than the Wallace Learning and Innovation Center. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will center around members’ discoveries through their genealogical research.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-11:34 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 2000 block of Michigan Street. -10:37 p.m.: crime in progress. Douglas Leroy Selanders, 42, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence. -4:59 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road. -4:16 p.m.: crash. Police responded...
Sidney Daily News
Wreaths Across America
Saluting during a Wreaths Across America ceremony are, left to right, Marine Corp. Vietnam veterans Pat Kinsella and Darrell Spangler, both of Sidney, and Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 member Aiden Campbell, of Piqua. The wreath was placed in honor of the Marine Corp.. After the ceremony volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of veterans at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17. The ceremony was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-9:23 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Anna. -11:40 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Center. Village log. TUESDAY. -12:30 p.m.: property damage. Anna Police responded to property...
Sidney Daily News
Fatal shooting involves officers
SIDNEY — A Wednesday morning shooting at Sidney Foodtown has left one person dead. According to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Spokesperson Steve Irwin, the Sidney Police Department requested the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) investigate a fatal officer involved shooting. The identity of the person killed was not released. Irwin said the name should be released Thursday.
Sidney Daily News
Presents, presents everywhere
Kids run for presents during a Rolling Hills Skate Christmas present scramble on Saturday, Dec. 17. Alexus Fry, 10, of Sidney, uses her chin to make off with strategically stacked presents during a Rolling Hills Skate Christmas present scramble on Saturday, Dec. 17. Alexus is the daughter of Stephanie Fry.
Sidney Daily News
Civil Service Commission certifies police chief candidate scores
SIDNEY – The Civil Service Commission certified scores and ranking for five candidates for the police chief position on Dec. 15. The city manager will then select his choice from the top three candidates and send out a conditional offer to the candidate. If the offer is accepted, the new chief will start on Jan. 23.
Sidney Daily News
Houston royalty
Houston High School hosted its homecoming dance Saturday night. Crowned king was Alex Kellersmith, son of Chad and Cara Kellersmith of Piqua. The queen is Addy Frohne, daughter of John and Nancy Frohne of Sidney.
Comments / 0