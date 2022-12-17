Saluting during a Wreaths Across America ceremony are, left to right, Marine Corp. Vietnam veterans Pat Kinsella and Darrell Spangler, both of Sidney, and Sidney Boy Scout Troop 97 member Aiden Campbell, of Piqua. The wreath was placed in honor of the Marine Corp.. After the ceremony volunteers placed wreaths on the graves of veterans at Graceland Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17. The ceremony was organized by the Shelby County Historical Society.

PIQUA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO