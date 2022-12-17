Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Times
Mulcahy: Sandwich-board lady an Aspen icon
Over four decades ago, when Aspen was on the verge of re-inventing itself again, downtown consisted of small, one-of-a-kind shops — shops owned by people who were part of the fabric of the community and supplied the needs of the diverse and eccentric citizenry, as well as visitors. Back...
Aspen Times
Richards: Lots of Aspen memories
Thank you for posting my letter. It was an honor to see my thoughts about Ed Pfab in The Aspen Times. There is one important fact that I forgot to add that would help to identify who I am. I am the author of the book Ski Pioneers: Ernie Blake, His Friends and the Making of Taos Ski Valley. This is pertinent because, although Ski Pioneers centers around Ernie Blake and Taos Ski Valley, there are many references to and interviews in Ski Pioneers with some of the main characters that made up Aspen’s beginnings and skiing in the West, in general.
Aspen Times
Paley: Recaptured soul in Aspen
Friday’s opening of PARC Aspen was filled with emotion and reflective moments. It began with days of anxiety on what it would be like to return to a space that has captured unforgettable memories. Our bar table was a small group with decades of local history in this incredible...
Aspen Times
Paussa: Not that easy
Tiziano and Enrica worked for 25 years to make l’Hostaria a locals’ gathering place. Part of the recipe was the time and services they donated to non-profits. The new place in the old space is called PARC. They don’t get to move into the address and magically be the new locals’ spot. The donation they made is the owner’s thousands of dollars to the Lauren Boebert campaign.
Aspen Times
Aspen Times
Stephenson: Parting shots
In an article written by Megan Tackett in the Aspen Daily News, Joe Disalvo is quoted: “I’ve known every jail administrator that’s been at that jail since the jail opened. Kim Vallario, bar none, was the best, most professional, most experienced walking in there.”. I have a...
Aspen Times
Backe: How about Sumerset’s recapture?
Great story on methane issues. I wonder if there could be a follow-up story on the Somerset recapture and electrical generation. Sarah Tory mentioned in her story about lesson learned from this project. I visited this site when it opened and it seemed to be a great project. I be...
Aspen Times
Aarons: Preferred Alternative will make it worse
To all voters — especially any who have viewed the city’s presentation about the proposed Preferred Alternative: be aware it is highly inaccurate. For example, the city’s rendering conveniently airbrushes adjacent neighborhoods out of the picture, eliminating over 40 residences, as well as a substantial number of parking spaces. This is not educational. It’s propaganda.
Aspen Times
Veazy III: Parsing enterprise
Maurice Emmer’s letter, “Business as usual” (Aspen Daily News, Dec. 17) with his dusty, tattered sage insight of “Time again for a few indistinguishable enemies of free enterprise to step up and run for City Council again” is a supposedly philosopher’s stone for his “golden snipes or golden visionary from on high.” Does anyone recall how many times Maurice Emmer, Esq., ran for a seat on the Aspen City Council?
Comments / 0