Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Noozhawk
KCBX Ending FM Service on 89.5 FM KSBX, Serving Downtown Santa Barbara
KCBX has announced that after 39 years of bringing Santa Barbara residents a mix of news, entertainment and music, a change in atmospheric conditions due to climate change has created a frequency interference with another radio station. As a result, there is no avenue but to end the broadcast at...
Noozhawk
Bob Walsmith: A Talk With Todd Shea, Santa Barbara Association of Realtors 2023 President
It is customary for the incoming president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors (SBAOR) to write an article introducing himself/herself before the end of the year. Well, this year, we are going to be changing it up just a little bit. I sent Todd Shea, the 2023 SBAOR president,...
Noozhawk
Karen Telleen-Lawton: State of the Sea
As Mauna Loa showers the Big Island with spectacular fireworks and lava flows into the North Pacific, I wonder about its effects on the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument around the Hawaiian Islands. A recent National Geographic article reported on the state of the monument based on an October...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Bill Macfadyen Talks Column, BizHawk, Redesign, La Cumbre Plaza, State Street
Noozhawk founder and c0-owner Bill Macfadyen pulls back the curtain on the inner-workings of Noozhawk and discusses his popular column, BizHawk, and the role of the publication’s daily and evening newsletters. “We found that our readers want both the AM and PM report,” Macfadyen said. “They have sky-high open...
Noozhawk
Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities
The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Names Winners of Holiday Decoration Contest
The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission has announced the winners of its 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest. Winners are as follows for the contest’s residential category; judging took place Dec. 16. A total of 42 residential nominations were considered. Best overall: 1408 W. Pear Ave. 1st place: 921...
Noozhawk
SBCC Foundation Alumna Spotlight: Sofia Gotthold
In Spring 2022, Sofia Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors after four years of arduous work, earning three associate degrees—in biology, chemistry, and liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics. She was the 2022 recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships offered through the SBCC Foundation. She transferred the following fall to UC Santa Barbara to pursue a cell and molecular biology degree. Her dream is to go to medical school, specialize in neurology, and become a doctor.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce Recognizes ‘Goleta’s Finest’ at Gala Event
Longtime civic leader Jean Blois was honored with a lifetime achievement award by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce Saturday night during the Goleta’s Finest Community Awards Gala. In accepting her award, 95-year-old Blois said she was “so incredibly honored” by the recognition. Blois is...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council Welcomes New, Returning Members
The Santa Maria City Council gained a new member, welcomed one woman back for a second term and said goodbye to another Tuesday night. A swearing-in ceremony saw the addition of Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to replace Etta Waterfield as the District 4 representative on the panel. District 4 includes the southeast section of the city.
Noozhawk
Goleta Valley Library Offers Programming, Fun Events for All Ages
Between recurring events such as storytimes and Senior Happy Hour, along with special events like stuffed animal sleepovers and a Star Wars Jedi party, there’s always something going on at the Goleta Valley Library. Some of the staff members who organize and make these events such a success include...
Noozhawk
Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails
The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
Noozhawk
Mayor Osborne, Councilmen Starbuck, Vega Begin New Terms on Lompoc Council
Three members were sworn in Tuesday night to new terms on the Lompoc City Council, which remained unchanged after a trio of incumbents returned. In a short ceremony, Mayor Jenelle Osborne along with Councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega took the oath of office, which was administered by City Clerk Stacey Haddon.
Noozhawk
TOC: San Marcos Girls Win Opener, Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara Defeated
Michelle Arellanes and Mia Martinez-Tomatis each scored 19 points, and the San Marcos defense turned in a solid effort in a 60-53 girls basketball win over San Marcos of the CIF San Diego Section in a Green Division first-round game of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Tuesday at the Thunderhut.
Noozhawk
South County Citizen’s Academy Offers Inside Look at Law Enforcement
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara. The program is hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Cannabis Farm Required to Install Carbon Filters Within 2 Years
A Carpinteria Valley cannabis farm will install carbon filters for odor control in what concerned neighbors and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors say is a sign of progress for the industry. Carbon filtration is an effective form of odor control for cannabis operations, according to an industry-funded study...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle
Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Boys Soccer Advances to Winners’ Bracket at South Torrance Tournament
The San Marcos boys soccer team didn’t allow a goal in two matches at the South Torrance Tournament on Tuesday. The Royals opened with a 3-0 win over San Pedro and then drew with perennial power Bell Gardens, 0-0. They lost in a penalty-kick shootout, 5-4. Despite the setback,...
Noozhawk
Guadalupe Council Congratulates Bulldogs for Football Championship
The Guadalupe City Council recently recognized the members and coaches of a youth football team that captured a championship title. Talking a short walk from the council chambers to the nearby auditorium at City Hall during the Dec. 13 meeting, the mayor and three council members congratulated the Guadalupe Bulldogs and the Bulldog cheerleaders for winning the Central Coast Youth Football League Super Bowl in the Junior Division.
Noozhawk
Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
