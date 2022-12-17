ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solvang, CA

Noozhawk

Karen Telleen-Lawton: State of the Sea

As Mauna Loa showers the Big Island with spectacular fireworks and lava flows into the North Pacific, I wonder about its effects on the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument around the Hawaiian Islands. A recent National Geographic article reported on the state of the monument based on an October...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Hillside Holiday Display Shines Light on Abilities

The Hillside 6th Annual Shining Light on Abilities is open for community members to visit and view the festive display of holiday decorations and lights nightly through Dec. 31 at Hillside, 1235 Veronica Springs Road. Admission is free. Earlier this month, the Assistance League of Santa Barbara carolers led by...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Names Winners of Holiday Decoration Contest

The Lompoc Beautification and Appearance Commission has announced the winners of its 28th annual Lompoc Holiday Decoration Contest. Winners are as follows for the contest’s residential category; judging took place Dec. 16. A total of 42 residential nominations were considered. Best overall: 1408 W. Pear Ave. 1st place: 921...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

SBCC Foundation Alumna Spotlight: Sofia Gotthold

In Spring 2022, Sofia Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors after four years of arduous work, earning three associate degrees—in biology, chemistry, and liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics. She was the 2022 recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships offered through the SBCC Foundation. She transferred the following fall to UC Santa Barbara to pursue a cell and molecular biology degree. Her dream is to go to medical school, specialize in neurology, and become a doctor.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Council Welcomes New, Returning Members

The Santa Maria City Council gained a new member, welcomed one woman back for a second term and said goodbye to another Tuesday night. A swearing-in ceremony saw the addition of Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to replace Etta Waterfield as the District 4 representative on the panel. District 4 includes the southeast section of the city.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Goleta Valley Library Offers Programming, Fun Events for All Ages

Between recurring events such as storytimes and Senior Happy Hour, along with special events like stuffed animal sleepovers and a Star Wars Jedi party, there’s always something going on at the Goleta Valley Library. Some of the staff members who organize and make these events such a success include...
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails

The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Mayor Osborne, Councilmen Starbuck, Vega Begin New Terms on Lompoc Council

Three members were sworn in Tuesday night to new terms on the Lompoc City Council, which remained unchanged after a trio of incumbents returned. In a short ceremony, Mayor Jenelle Osborne along with Councilmen Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega took the oath of office, which was administered by City Clerk Stacey Haddon.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

TOC: San Marcos Girls Win Opener, Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara Defeated

Michelle Arellanes and Mia Martinez-Tomatis each scored 19 points, and the San Marcos defense turned in a solid effort in a 60-53 girls basketball win over San Marcos of the CIF San Diego Section in a Green Division first-round game of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Tuesday at the Thunderhut.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle

Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Noozhawk

Guadalupe Council Congratulates Bulldogs for Football Championship

The Guadalupe City Council recently recognized the members and coaches of a youth football team that captured a championship title. Talking a short walk from the council chambers to the nearby auditorium at City Hall during the Dec. 13 meeting, the mayor and three council members congratulated the Guadalupe Bulldogs and the Bulldog cheerleaders for winning the Central Coast Youth Football League Super Bowl in the Junior Division.
GUADALUPE, CA
Noozhawk

Injuries Reported in 2-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 Near Los Alamos

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 near Los Alamos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes, about a quarter mile south of Alisos Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ALAMOS, CA

