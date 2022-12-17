In Spring 2022, Sofia Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors after four years of arduous work, earning three associate degrees—in biology, chemistry, and liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics. She was the 2022 recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships offered through the SBCC Foundation. She transferred the following fall to UC Santa Barbara to pursue a cell and molecular biology degree. Her dream is to go to medical school, specialize in neurology, and become a doctor.

