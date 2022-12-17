ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanger, CA

Police respond to pellet gun on a Sanger Unified campus

By Dom McAndrew
 5 days ago

SANGER, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – What was described by officials as an “unloaded pellet gun” on the campus of a Sanger Unified school prompted a response by the Sanger Police Department on Friday.

Officials say that staff members were made aware of a student with an unloaded pellet gun on the campus of Washington Academic Middle School – and school district staff, campus safety officers, and Sanger Police officers all immediately secured the student. The item was later confiscated and turned over the law enforcement.

Officials add the incident was resolved within a few minutes and there was no threat at any time.

According to a letter sent by the school’s principal, both Washington Academic Middle School and Sanger Unified School District take student safety seriously – and ask that any students who see something should say something.

YourCentralValley.com

