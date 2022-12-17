Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Assault Subject Escapes
Evansville police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Way where a victim told officers a nearby man had been banned from the property. The officer yelled several times for the suspect to stop but he didn’t. The officer got back into his cruiser and finally stopped the...
WISH-TV
State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
vincennespbs.org
Man dead in apparent accidental shooting
An accidental shooting resulted in the death of a man in Greene County. The Sheriff’s Department says 21 year old Bryar Laws died from injuries at IU Health in Bloomington where he was transported after he was struck by a round from a semi-automatic handgun. Authorities say a 16...
wamwamfm.com
Jasper Police Department Explains Error in Martha Hale Fatality Case
The Jasper Police Department has issued a press release explaining the error in court documents against Martha Hale. The Jasper Police Department believes the charges were appropriate relating to the incident in which Ms. Hale was charged with OWI – Fatality, among other charges. According to the press release, the prosecutor’s office was not comfortable pursuing OWI-related charges due to the defenses available to the defendant in these types of cases. The release also shows JPD’s support of the prosecutor’s decision, saying that these types of cases are difficult to prove in court. The Jasper Police Department would like to remind the public that marijuana is still an illegal substance in Indiana. “Even though no charges for operating while intoxicated were filed in this incident, the Jasper Police Department is still going to enforce the laws of the state of Indiana to protect the citizens of the community.”
wevv.com
Evansville woman arrested, accused of DUI on busy east side roads without a front tire
A woman is facing multiple charges after authorities say she was driving on a busy Evansville road without a tire while under the influence. The incident happened at Green River Road and Division Street Friday morning. Police say the car was speeding, without a front drivers side tire, which later...
wevv.com
Evansville Police Looking for Hit-and-Run Suspect
The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man believed to have been involved in a recent hit-and-run. EPD says the incident happened on December 10th, around 6:00 p.m. They believe the male suspect drove through the parking lot located at 1500 N. Boeke, ran into...
14news.com
Man wanted for child molesting arrested in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police arrested a man who was wanted in Floyd County Indiana. Jonathan Svare was wanted on a child molesting charge. The Henderson County Detention Center shows Svare is due in court Tuesday. There’s no word on when he’ll be transported back to Floyd County....
witzamfm.com
No OWI Charges Filed in Fatal Jasper Crash
Jasper- On December 15th, first responders were called the scene of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Stephanie Taylor. Jasper police reported finding marijuana inside the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Martha Hale of Huntingburg. Officers say a chemical test done at the hospital showed a “presumptive positive” for marijuana. Hale was arrested and initially charged with Felony OWI Fatality and misdemeanor OWI and Possession charges.
wrul.com
Heffington And Franks Arrested Following Traffic Stop In Carmi
An Enfield man is in being held in the White County Jail after a routine traffic stop revealed he w as wanted on four warrants. On Sunday, December 18th, Officers with the Carmi Police Department stopped a vehicle being driven by 28 year old Anna Franks of 9th Street in Carmi. Franks was arrested for Driving while License Suspended and cited for Operation of an Uninsured Motor Vehicle. The passenger, 32 year old Austin Heffington of Enfield was wanted on four felony warrants. Two in Gallatin one in Saline and one in White County. Heffington is also being charged with Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle by passenger. Bond for Franks was set at $350. She paid bond and was released. Bond for Heffington has been set at $8,495.
14news.com
One person hospitalized after crash in Warrick Co., officials say
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash in Warrick County early Tuesday morning. Dispatchers say that happened on State Road 68 near Spurgeon Road in Lynnville. Officials on scene tell us a car over corrected and hit an electric pole. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says...
14news.com
New information: Child taken to hospital with bruises, woman arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have more information on a child neglect arrest we told you about. 28-year-old Destiny Folsom, of Oakland City, was booked into jail Friday night. She has since been released. Court records show it stems from an Evansville Police case on October 27. Folsom’s charges are...
WTHI
Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
Fatal crash on US 41 claims the lives of a Vincennes couple
KNOX CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on US 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard at around 6:40 p.m. Monday night. Troopers say a vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer which had stopped in the crossover due to on-coming traffic. The couple in the vehicle, Craig and Jane Wissel lost […]
wamwamfm.com
Man Reportedly Robbed of $40 at Knife Point in Washington
A robbery was reported around 9 p.m. yesterday near SE 1st St. and E Main St. The caller reported being robbed of $40 at knifepoint. The suspect was allegedly wearing jeans, a brown or black coat, and a white or gray hoodie under the coat. No more information was given...
EPD looking for missing man who never came home from work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a man who never came home from work. Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing on December 10. EPD says the last time that Colbert’s family made contact with him was on December 9 through text messages. Police note Colbert never […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/19)
Stephanie Cooper, 29, of Washington, was arrested for Battery on Law Enforcement, Battery w/Bodily Fluids, Resisting Law Enforcement, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Auto Theft. No bond was set. Jorge Lopez Ibarra, 19, of Mason, Texas, was arrested for OVWI. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was...
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to vehicle fire in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a vehicle fire on Wednesday evening. This happened near the intersection of Maxx Road and Lynch Road. Officials say the call originally came in around 5:15 p.m. Dispatch tells 14 News that several calls...
wevv.com
Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home
Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
vincennespbs.org
Gibson County sheriff announces retirement
The Gibson County Sheriff says he will soon be stepping down. Sheriff Tim Bottoms announced he’s retiring from the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office on December 31st. This comes after 38 years of service to the community. Bottoms began his career at the sheriff’s office as a volunteer reserve...
14news.com
EFD: One person displaced after outside deck catches fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to a late night fire on North Norman Avenue. Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say neighbors were the ones who made the call for the fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday. According to a press release, when crews arrived they...
