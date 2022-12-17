ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest.com

Honking car horn illegal in Washington despite rising road rage trends

By law, it is illegal to use your horn in Washington state outside of emergency use — and local residents are blaming transplants for the increased aggression on the roads. “Drivers of ‘old Seattle’ tend to be law-abiding and polite, but also slow and passive-aggressive,” Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center, told Axios. “They do not appreciate flippant horn use. Newcomers to Seattle, by contrast, often drive faster and use their horns more frequently.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Why honking your horn is illegal in Washington

Have you noticed some people around here seem super insulted when you tap the horn to let them know the light has turned green? They could be among the passive-aggressive but law-abiding drivers of yesterday's Seattle. Why it matters: Conflict around the proper use of horns is one visible, or...
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022

As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington State AG Files Lawsuit Against Three National Pharmacy Chains, Announces Resolutions with Five Drug Companies Totaling More Than $400 Million

OLYMPIA - Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed lawsuits against Albertsons, Krogers and Rite Aid for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. On Wednesday, Ferguson also announced five resolutions with other drug companies that sold or produced opioids, totaling more than $400 million for Washington state. Ferguson...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records

The Idaho Board of Medicine did not review patient records before closing a complaint that alleged Dr. Ryan Cole was providing substandard medical care to COVID-19 patients in other states, according to public records and statements by Cole and his attorney. Because of state laws that protect doctors, the Idaho Board of Medicine’s decision would […] The post Idaho medical board closed a complaint against Dr. Cole — before it even saw patient records appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Warren Jeffs' nephew charged with kidnapping girl in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has filed kidnapping charges against the nephew of imprisoned polygamous leader Warren Jeffs, saying that he and his sister’s 10-year-old daughter have gone missing, apparently to keep the girl from her mother upon orders Jeffs issued from prison in Texas. In court...
KINGSTON, UT
brewpublic.com

pFriem Family Brewers Moves to Columbia Distributing in Washington State

As pFriem Family Brewers set its sights on growth and expansion, the Hood River, Oregon based brewer will move its portfolio in Washington State to Columbia Distributing. Through the brewery’s first decade in operation it chose to work with five smaller distributors throughout the state of Washington. These distribution partners were Craig Stein Beverage, Northwest Beverages, Odom Corp, Dickerson, and Columbia Dist. – Wenatchee.
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

A tumbleweed Christmas tree? Yeah, it's a thing in eastern WA, apparently...

Tumbleweeds are apparently worthy of Christmas decor, according to a number of current and former eastern Washington residents. On Monday, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) reposted a Facebook post from the Nicodemus National Historic Site out of Kansas. The post was a picture of a tumbleweed that was adorned with Christmas ornaments and lights as part of a longstanding prairie tradition.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

WA Gun Law organization refutes statewide assault weapon ban

Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a bill to ban assault weapons at a news conference in Tukwila earlier this week, all while proposing for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety. “I’ve been predicting a lot of this, nothing really actually came as a shock to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

For moms in recovery, these home visitors offer a lifeline

Toni Gardner is the type of person who will set up a lawn chair outside the hotel room of someone with a drug addiction, then wait for hours for a foot in the door to connect. People who’ve been on the other side of those doors call her “Wonder Woman,” “a boss” and “one of the best.”
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gee Scott: Should we upzone the entire state of Washington?

Democrats pushed for a bill last year in Olympia that would have overturned local zoning laws statewide to open up the market for more “missing middle housing” — including duplexes, triplexes, backyard cottages, and tiny lot homes — in Washington state. While that bill failed, Gov....
WASHINGTON STATE

