Read full article on original website
Related
WECT
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office charges two with trafficking heroin
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges. “Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling drugs
CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in part of the county. 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton was arrested Monday and served with outstanding warrants for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, and habitual felon.
WECT
1 dead in Holly Springs officer-involved shooting, suspect acted ‘erratically,’ police say
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in Holly Springs, according to the Holly Springs Police Department. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Cobalt Creek Way, which is the northern part of the Wake County town. At 9:33...
cbs17
Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
Suspect, officers identified in deadly Holly Springs shooting
Holly Springs Police Department released the identity of the man officers killed when they say he attacked them with a knife.
cbs17
Have you seen this truck? It could be connected to recent larcenies, Sampson County sheriff says
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton is asking the public’s help to identify a white pickup truck. He said it may be connected with recent larcenies in the county. He shared a picture of the truck. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigator Matthew...
WECT
Arson investigation: Child dies, others in critical condition after house fire, Cumberland County deputies say
LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) - The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said a child died and three other family members were critically injured in a fire in Linden early Wednesday morning. At about 1:55 a.m., fire officials said they were called to fire at a mobile home in the 8000 block...
Man arrested in robbery that Cumberland County deputy responded to moments before his death
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man was arrested in connection with a robbery that a Cumberland County Sheriff's deputy was responding to before being hit by an accused drunk driver in a fatal crash. Antonio Craig Bradley was arrested in a robbery that occurred on Friday, Dec. 16, at the...
WECT
Family of man left beaten in ditch react to suspects’ house arrest
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - As Demetreus Powell continues to recover from a brutal where he was left in a ditch for dead, two of his accused attackers will now spend Christmas on house arrest instead of behind bars. November 26 was a nightmare for Powell’s family after a friend found...
cbs17
Suspect arrested in Circle K robbery that happened just before Cumberland County deputy was killed, officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies Monday said they arrested the robbery suspect who triggered an incident that led to a deputy being hit and killed by a DWI driver early Friday morning. Deputy Oscar Bolanos-Anavisca Jr., 23, was hit by a car around 2:45 a.m. Friday after...
orangeandbluepress.com
Murder-Suicide: Client Shot His Attorney Before Turning the Gun On Himself
A murder-suicide incident at a North Carolina law firm on Monday after a client shot dead his lawyer and turned the gun on himself. A lawyer at the firm Riddle and Brantley are remembered as a hero for giving his life to save others when a client opened fire in the law offices. According to authorities published by New York Post Police are investigating a murder-suicide after an attorney was killed by his client inside his law office then the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the Riddle & Brantley legal offices at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
2 dead in murder-suicide at law office in Goldsboro, police say
The incident was initially reported as a shooting at the Riddle and Brantley Law Firm at 601 N. Spence Ave., according to a news release from Goldsboro police.
Rockingham Police file murder charge in October homicide
ROCKINGHAM — Police have made an arrest in a late October shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Investigators with the Rockingham Police Department on Tuesday charged 18-year-old Camron Medley with murder in connection to the shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot between Cook Out and Captain D’s on East Broad Avenue.
WRAL
Man arrested in robbery that Cumberland deputy was investigating when hit by driver
Antonio Bradley is in custody after a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville. Antonio Bradley is in custody after a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.
WECT
Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches. This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.
sandhillssentinel.com
Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop
A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
1 arrested after exposing himself to employee at North Carolina business, police say
Officers soon found the suspect in the Ramsey Street area and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.
foxwilmington.com
Two additional arrests made in connection to November assault of Bladenboro resident
BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that two additional arrests have been made in a case concerning the assault of a Bladenboro resident. According to the release, two juveniles are in custody in connection to the Nov. 26 assault that left 40-year-old Demetreus...
WMBF
Troopers identify St. Pauls woman hit, killed on I-95 after being involved in separate crash
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A St. Pauls woman was hit and killed along I-95 near Lumberton after being involved in a separate crash. Troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the northbound lanes near mile marker 26. According to First...
Gov. Cooper responds to WRAL story featuring intense Highway Patrol chase, controversial arrest
On Monday, WRAL Investigates showed you a controversial North Carolina State Highway patrol stop and arrest. We sent our story to Gov. Roy Cooper and he's responded. The governor oversees the Department of Public Safety, which oversees Highway Patrol. We asked Governor Cooper to respond to dash cam video we obtained through a court order.
Comments / 4