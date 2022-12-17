ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

WECT

Bladen County Sheriff’s Office charges two with trafficking heroin

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of two Elizabethtown residents on drug trafficking-related charges. “Over the past several months, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous community complaints alleging the sale and delivery of controlled substances in the 2000 block of Hwy 701 North in the Elizabethtown area of Bladen County,” said the BCSO in a release.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling drugs

CLARKTON, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling drugs in part of the county. 43-year-old James Alvin Ratliff of Clarkton was arrested Monday and served with outstanding warrants for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of keeping or selling controlled substances, and habitual felon.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ man arrested: police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Another member of the Fayetteville Police Department’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. On Tuesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team received information that Raequan Alamin Williams was in the area of the 1900 block of Slater Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
orangeandbluepress.com

Murder-Suicide: Client Shot His Attorney Before Turning the Gun On Himself

A murder-suicide incident at a North Carolina law firm on Monday after a client shot dead his lawyer and turned the gun on himself. A lawyer at the firm Riddle and Brantley are remembered as a hero for giving his life to save others when a client opened fire in the law offices. According to authorities published by New York Post Police are investigating a murder-suicide after an attorney was killed by his client inside his law office then the client turned the gun on himself. The shooting occurred at the Riddle & Brantley legal offices at about 4:15 p.m. on Monday.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

Rockingham Police file murder charge in October homicide

ROCKINGHAM — Police have made an arrest in a late October shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Investigators with the Rockingham Police Department on Tuesday charged 18-year-old Camron Medley with murder in connection to the shooting that occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot between Cook Out and Captain D’s on East Broad Avenue.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WECT

Law enforcement agencies see fewer porch pirates, more car break-ins this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This time of year, law enforcement often sees an uptick in thefts and robberies as thieves go after packages left in unlocked cars or on porches. This year, many local sheriff’s offices are not seeing many of those cases. Brunswick, Bladen and Pender County sheriff’s officials say they haven’t had reports of many porch pirate cases. Leland Police have only had two cases of stolen packages in the last month.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Woman with 4 children in car tries to flee traffic stop

A woman with four children in her car allegedly tried to flee from a deputy during a traffic stop on Friday. A deputy with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department “attempted to initiate a traffic stop for multiple violations in the Southern Pines area,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC

