SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Santa Cruz said they arrested a woman who was passed out in her car at the 120 block of 3rd Street Friday at 5:45 a.m.

Angelina Pedroza Lopez, 37, was contacted by officers who determined she was DUI. While being arrested, she told officers that she left her 4-year-old daughter alone.

Lopez's daughter was found alone in the suspect's home. Police contacted Child Protective Services to take custody of the child.

Lopez was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County Jail. She faces several charges, including child endangerment and DUI, said police. Her bail is set at $50,000.

The post CHP arrest DUI woman who said she left her daughter alone at home appeared first on KION546 .