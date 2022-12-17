ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarred Brooks has high aspirations, including Demetrious Johnson fight, as ONE strawweight champion

By Simon Samano, MMA Junkie Radio
 5 days ago
Ever since he left the UFC in 2018, Jarred Brooks has been on a roll. Now he can call himself champion.

Brooks, who’s bounced between competing at 125 and 135 pounds in his career, claimed the ONE Championship strawweight (125) title earlier this month when he defeated Joshua Pacio by unanimous decision at ONE 164. While it might not be his ideal scenario, it’ll certainly do.

“It’s not the weight class that I would like to be a world champion in, but we’ve got time,” Brooks, who’s on a seven-fight winning streak, told MMA Junkie Radio. “That’s all that matters.”

Time for what exactly? Big things, he hopes.

At 29, Brooks – who went 2-2 in the UFC, including a split decision loss to Deiveson Figuieredo – is in the prime of his career. He said he would like to defend the ONE strawweight title “a couple of times,” but then he wants to move up to face one of the greatest fighters of all time.

“I would also like to fight Demetrious Johnson,” Brooks said. “Demetrious Johnson’s the GOAT. Would love to fight him.”

Brooks (20-2) said he’d also be open to a super fight with John Lineker if the promotion was into it. And while he’s not necessarily holding out hope of a cross promotion between ONE and the UFC, running it back with Figueiredo or getting a shot at Brandon Moreno would be something he desires.

You can watch Brooks’ full interview with MMA Junkie Radio in the video above.

