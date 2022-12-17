ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon GOP state Sen. with stormy political career resigns

By The Associated Press
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cot7p_0jlcDy4s00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A Republican state senator who once led Oregon’s GOP party, and who railed against pandemic safety measures, Democratic senators and even members of his own party, has abruptly resigned as a lawmaker.

And so ends, at least for now, the stormy political career of Sen. Dallas Heard, a lawmaker from rural southwest Oregon who said Thursday that his resignation is effective on Jan. 1, in the middle of his four-year term.

Heard has publicly called fellow lawmakers “fools” and was once escorted from the Oregon state Senate floor for refusing to wear a mask . He said that he would have worn a mask if asked, but that he objected to being ordered to wear one.

Republicans’ disappointing results in the November election may have factored into Heard’s decision, though he said that he is leaving because he wants to dedicate his time to his children.

PDX announces increased airport parking fees

During a demonstration by supporters of former President Donald Trump outside the Oregon State Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Heard pointed at the building and shouted through a megaphone: “Don’t be violent, take action, trust in God and take down these fools in 2022.”

But in November, Democratic candidate and former House Speaker Tina Kotek beat Republican candidate Christine Drazan by 3.5 percentage points. Democrats also retained control of both the Oregon House and Senate.

In his note on Thursday, Heard expressed disappointment at the low turnout of conservative voters.

“We have been losing this state and nation because collectively we are doing almost nothing to fight the good fight,” Heard wrote. “We must do better than this if we hope to stand a chance.”

In March, Heard quit as chair of the Oregon Republican Party and said that “communist psychological warfare tactics” were being used within his own party.

Last year, Heard showed up at a high school in his district intending to give a speech about fundamental individual rights. He was approached by a school resource officer and told to leave, News-Review, a local newspaper, reported .

Without sharing specific examples, Heard said on Thursday that “the country as a whole has seen an ever-growing movement of evil rising that is determined to take our children’s hearts and minds away from their parents.”

After 93 years, North Portland’s Columbia Pool is permanently closed

County commissioners in Heard’s district in southwest Oregon will select a replacement to complete his term, which ends in January 2025.

Asked for comment on the resignation, Senate Republican leader Tim Knopp’s spokesperson forwarded a statement in which Knopp thanked Heard for his service.

Oregon state Rep. David Brock Smith, a Republican from southwest Oregon, said Friday that he wants to succeed Heard. Heard endorsed Smith in a joint statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Opinion: Thank you, Gov. Brown

Tapogna is the past president of ECONorthwest, an economic consulting firm, and has worked on public policy issues for state and local governments for 25 years. He lives in Portland. Oregon has been governed for 163 years by 38 individuals. Those governors have led and managed the state through wartime,...
OREGON STATE
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Oregon Republican Caucus responds to DEQ’s ban on gas-powered vehicles by 2035

Following California’s lead, on Monday, the Environmental Quality Commission adopted an Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, effectively banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and requiring manufacturers to follow suit. Senator Fred Girod (R-Stayton) and Senator Lynn Findley (R-Vale) released the following statement: “This action was taken covertly behind closed doors by administrative rule using the Governor’s executive order, usurping authority from the Legislature. It appears to be...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR ELECT KOTEK TO LAUNCH “ONE OREGON” LISTENING TOUR

Wednesday in Yamhill County, Governor-elect Tina Kotek will launch her “One Oregon Listening Tour”, in which she will visit every county in Oregon. A release said the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, especially when it comes to delivering results on housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction care, and successful schools.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Heads of two Oregon agencies stepping down as Gov.-elect Tina Kotek prepares to take office

The directors of two more state agencies confirmed this week that they will step down in early January as Governor-elect Tina Kotek takes office. The resignations of Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps and Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack come a month after Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announced he would also be stepping down at the end of Governor Kate Brown’s term.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

REACTION TO HEARD RESIGNATION CONTINUES

Reaction continues to come in to State Senator Dallas Heard’s announcement that he is resigning from the Oregon State Legislature, effective January 1st. State Representative Christine Goodwin said, “Dallas Heard is a friend and colleague and I’ve appreciated the conversations we’ve had about serving in the Legislature”. Goodwin said, “He holds to his principled beliefs, despite the pressure to do otherwise. I understand the demands and stresses on family in doing the work of a Legislator and being away from home so much. It was a tough decision to retire his seat and I respect placing his young family as a priority in his life”.
OREGON STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Look! 😍 26 Oregon Laws That are Laugh-Out-Loud Funny and Weird

Nicknamed the 'Beaver State' by early animal trappers, Oregon became America's 33rd state in 1859!. According to our pals over at National Geographic, the origin of the state's name is still debated among history buffs. Some swear it's derived from the French word "ouragan," which means hurricane. Other folks think Oregon's name comes from "ooligan," the Native American word for fish.
OREGON STATE
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Controlling Gun Rights | Constitution Corner

Oregon voters narrowly adopted Measure 114, a gun control measure that limits gun purchases and magazine size. The state courts are embroiled in a constitutional conflict. Find out what happened and what’s in this episode of Constitution Corner. We would like to thank the John Birch Society for letting...
OREGON STATE
btimesherald.com

Ban on Measure 114 to stay in effect

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 in Burns, Harney County Circuit Court Judge Robert S. Raschio ruled that he would continue a temporary restraining order on Measure 114 (M114) until he receives notice from the state on the new permit system to purchase a firearm in the state of Oregon. M114 passed...
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
newsnationnow.com

Rising overdoses bring Oregon’s drug laws into question

(NewsNation) — An increase in overdose deaths in Oregon has drawn renewed attention to the state’s law decriminalization of certain drugs. Oregon passed a measure in 2020 to decriminalize drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl. The measure also redirected tax revenue from marijuana sales to fund addiction services.
OREGON STATE
KXL

Oregon Homeless Number On The Rise

(Portland, OR) — Homelessness in Oregon increased 22-percent this year compared to 2020. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report which estimated the number of homeless people on a single night last January was 14-thousand-655. The number of homeless youths declined 19-percent over the last two years.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Oregon

Located in the Pacific Northwest, Oregon can experience temperatures that drop below freezing. In fact, it holds cold temperature records for all states in the PNW. Today, we’re learning about one famously cold town, along with factors that contribute to its frigid temperatures. From its elevation and geographical location to its weather patterns, we will discover the coldest place in Oregon! Let’s get started.
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain and Ice Causing Many Crashes in Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Immorality of killing includes abortion

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commuted the death sentence of 17 convicted felons. Her reasons:. “Unlike previous commutations I’ve granted to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary growth and rehabilitation, this commutation is not based on any rehabilitative efforts by the individuals on death row,” Brown said. “Instead, it reflects the recognition that the death penalty is immoral. It is an irreversible punishment that does not allow for correction; is wasteful of taxpayer dollars; does not make communities safer; and cannot be and never has been administered fairly and equitably.”
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

49K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy