ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Why USC football’s Dorian Singer addition will propel Caleb Williams to second Heisman Trophy

In his first season as USC’s starting quarterback, Caleb Williams lit the Pac-12 ablaze. While a loss in the Pac-12 Championship kept them out of the playoffs, Williams did enough to earn the 2022 Heisman. While it is far too early to say that he will win it again in 2023, there is a real […] The post Why USC football’s Dorian Singer addition will propel Caleb Williams to second Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits

Deion Sanders is well-respected throughout the sports world. His coaching prowess has been impressive without question, as he helped to draw no shortage of attention to Jackson State football. He is now preparing to take over head coaching duties for Colorado football. However, his hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for some previous Buffaloes’ commits, […] The post Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOULDER, CO
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams

While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31

Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed

San Francisco Giants fans had reason to be concerned on Tuesday, as Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed with no explanation given. Now, it’s known why the move was made. The Giants postponed the press conference to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, sources told the Associated Press. “The people […] The post The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit

Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl snub draws rabid reactions all over NFL Twitter

If it were up to the fans — and fans only — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be a shoo-in Pro Bowler for this season. Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, even though he has officially gotten the most number of fan votes among NFL players, he still missed the Pro Bowl vote. Apparently, he was not […] The post Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl snub draws rabid reactions all over NFL Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing

The San Francisco Giants failed to re-sign Carlos Rodon this offseason but added to their rotation depth nonetheless. One of those additions, Sean Manaea, has spoken publicly for the first time as a Giants pitcher. Manaea spoke with reporters on a Zoom call as the team announced the trade. It was here he admitted his […] The post Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA

Just days after losing 5-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore to UCLA following a recruiting coup, the Oregon Ducks have landed a quarterback of their own after Austin Novosad committed to the school on Wednesday morning. The nation’s No. 9 ranked quarterback posted an image on Twitter early Wednesday confirming his change in commitment from Baylor […] The post Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

Patriots QB Mac Jones vocal on wearing emotions on his sleeve

FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones has made a bit of a habit of showing his emotions, particularly his frustration, over the New England Patriots’ last three games. The first notable (and loudest) instance came in the Patriots’ Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills when Jones noticeably yelled expletives about the “short” passing game failures. A week later, he dropped another expletive and appeared to wave off Matt Patricia during the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones showed his frustration again as the Patriots failed to score a touchdown when they had four plays within the 2-yard line, with two touchdowns taken away either due to a timeout or penalty called, against the Raiders.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline list of six Pro Bowl QBs

The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters have been announced and there’s no position more contentious than quarterback. Announced as the six QBs making the cut are Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow for the AFC while Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and Seattle Seahawks’ […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline list of six Pro Bowl QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off in Week 15’s Monday Night Football. When Packers’ kicker Mason Crosby steps on the field, he will be making Green Bay history. Crosby will be making his 255th straight start for the Packers, tying the legendary quarterback Brett Favre for most consecutive […] The post Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
126K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy