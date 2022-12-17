Read full article on original website
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Why USC football’s Dorian Singer addition will propel Caleb Williams to second Heisman Trophy
In his first season as USC’s starting quarterback, Caleb Williams lit the Pac-12 ablaze. While a loss in the Pac-12 Championship kept them out of the playoffs, Williams did enough to earn the 2022 Heisman. While it is far too early to say that he will win it again in 2023, there is a real […] The post Why USC football’s Dorian Singer addition will propel Caleb Williams to second Heisman Trophy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits
Deion Sanders is well-respected throughout the sports world. His coaching prowess has been impressive without question, as he helped to draw no shortage of attention to Jackson State football. He is now preparing to take over head coaching duties for Colorado football. However, his hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for some previous Buffaloes’ commits, […] The post Why Deion Sanders’ hiring has been a ‘huge mess’ for Colorado football commits appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams
While Aaron Rodgers propelled the Green Bay Packers to a crucial Monday Night Football win against the Los Angeles Rams, it did come with some ugly history to it. Rodgers finished with one touchdown against one interception in the game, all while completing 22-of-30 passes for 229 yards in the 24-12 win. His interception, however, […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ insane streak comes to an end after brutal interception vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Super Bowl champion Ronnie Hillman passes away at 31
Former Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman passed away at the age of 31 on Wednesday. Hillman’s family delivered the heartbreaking news through his Instagram account on Wednesday. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother & father, Ronnie K Hillman Jr....
The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed
San Francisco Giants fans had reason to be concerned on Tuesday, as Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed with no explanation given. Now, it’s known why the move was made. The Giants postponed the press conference to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, sources told the Associated Press. “The people […] The post The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Lions’ best-case scenario to clinch playoff spot even before Week 18 vs. Packers
The Detroit Lions have a chance at a playoff spot no one saw them clinching this season. And not only that, they have a chance to do it prior to their Week 18 showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Lions are soaring after defeating the New...
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl snub draws rabid reactions all over NFL Twitter
If it were up to the fans — and fans only — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa would be a shoo-in Pro Bowler for this season. Unfortunately for Tagovailoa, even though he has officially gotten the most number of fan votes among NFL players, he still missed the Pro Bowl vote. Apparently, he was not […] The post Tua Tagovailoa Pro Bowl snub draws rabid reactions all over NFL Twitter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing
The San Francisco Giants failed to re-sign Carlos Rodon this offseason but added to their rotation depth nonetheless. One of those additions, Sean Manaea, has spoken publicly for the first time as a Giants pitcher. Manaea spoke with reporters on a Zoom call as the team announced the trade. It was here he admitted his […] The post Sean Manaea’s eye-opening ‘lazy’ admission after Giants signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA
Just days after losing 5-star quarterback prospect Dante Moore to UCLA following a recruiting coup, the Oregon Ducks have landed a quarterback of their own after Austin Novosad committed to the school on Wednesday morning. The nation’s No. 9 ranked quarterback posted an image on Twitter early Wednesday confirming his change in commitment from Baylor […] The post Ducks secure major Early Signing Day QB flip after losing Dante Moore to UCLA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots QB Mac Jones vocal on wearing emotions on his sleeve
FOXBOROUGH – Mac Jones has made a bit of a habit of showing his emotions, particularly his frustration, over the New England Patriots’ last three games. The first notable (and loudest) instance came in the Patriots’ Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills when Jones noticeably yelled expletives about the “short” passing game failures. A week later, he dropped another expletive and appeared to wave off Matt Patricia during the Patriots’ win over the Arizona Cardinals. Jones showed his frustration again as the Patriots failed to score a touchdown when they had four plays within the 2-yard line, with two touchdowns taken away either due to a timeout or penalty called, against the Raiders.
NFL Pro Bowl snubs: Christian McCaffrey headlines 5 biggest misses from 2023 squad
The National Football League announced the 2023 Pro Bowl rosters on Wednesday. Most of the players named were not a surprise, but every year there are at least a handful with legitimate gripes. This year was no exception and if anything, the Pro Bowl snubs were even more egregious in 2022 than most years.
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline list of six Pro Bowl QBs
The 2023 NFL Pro Bowl rosters have been announced and there’s no position more contentious than quarterback. Announced as the six QBs making the cut are Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow for the AFC while Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts, Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, and Seattle Seahawks’ […] The post Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts headline list of six Pro Bowl QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Hunter spurns Jackson State, joins Colorado football to follow Deion Sanders
Cornerback Travis Hunter has decided to follow his former Jackson State Tigers head coach for the next chapter of his football career. Hunter is joining the Colorado Buffaloes, who are now coached by Deion Sanders, per Ari Meirov. With Hunter transferring to Colorado football, the Tigers will be minus yet another key figure of their 2021 squad.
Christian McCaffrey Pro Bowl snub has 49ers fans outraged
Debating about the Pro Bowl snubs is an unofficial annual tradition in the NFL world. For this year, the biggest snub that appears to be lighting Twitter on fire is that of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, as further underscored by David Lombardi of The Athletic. Christian McCaffrey...
Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off in Week 15’s Monday Night Football. When Packers’ kicker Mason Crosby steps on the field, he will be making Green Bay history. Crosby will be making his 255th straight start for the Packers, tying the legendary quarterback Brett Favre for most consecutive […] The post Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
