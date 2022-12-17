Deputy escorts teen home from hospital months after crash

Thanks for signing up!

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Logan Heath returned home to a big welcome from the community after spending the last couple months in the hospital.

Heath was hurt in a crash on State Route 589 in October when his truck hit a pothole that popped the rear right tire. This sent the truck into a guardrail and rolling through a nearby cornfield, throwing Heath from the vehicle.

He was found two hours after the crash by Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chris VanMeter, who first responded to the crash and located Heath in the cornfield.

Deputy VanMeter escorted Heath home from the hospital Wednesday, with the community lining the way and cheering him on.

