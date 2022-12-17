First responders deliver holiday gifts to kids in the hospital

Grandville's police and fire departments rolled up to the front of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids to make a very special delivery on Friday.

They partnered with Michigan-based First Responders Children's Foundation as part of their now annual Toy Express Program.

FOX 17

Bob Stanberry, the Senior Director of Strategic Relationships and National Public Safety Liaison for the First Responders Children's Foundation stated, "Usually when we show up, it's the worst day of someone's life. This is a time where we can actually give back to the community."

The foundation has a warehouse in South Haven, Michigan where they distribute toys all over the country. This is just one stop along the way! About 1,500 toys were delivered Friday alone.

FOX 17

The officers and first responders stated that they truly enjoyed joining the community.

Spencer Slaghuis shared, "We actually have a whole store set up that is free to our patients and families where they can come up. They can shop for their parents, they can shop for their sibling. They can pick out a gift for each one of them for free."

This is only the second year of the program, but the foundation's Toy Express Program has already delivered toys to kids in 150 cities across the country.

Spencer Slaghuis shared with FOX 17 that they want to "reach as many families as possible, [and] we will give them out until they're gone."

