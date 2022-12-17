ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Organization selects holiday decoration contest winners

By Andrew Gillies
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – 33 Jewels and Chase Restaurant & Lounge are the 2022 winners of the Downtown Organization sponsored annual Holiday Décor Contest.

While more than 40 businesses in the downtown area participated, there could be only one winner but this years competition had two first place winners.

There were two two-way ties for first and second with a difference of only .3 points between first and second place.

The awards are as follows:

  • 1st Place – 33 Jewels – 814 State Street “The Golden Peacock Nest Award”
  • 1st Chase Restaurant & Lounge - 1012 State Street “The Flying Reindeer Award”
  • 2nd Place - Kaleidoscope Flowers - 1341 State Street “The Crimson Christmas Award“
  • 2nd Place - State Street Axe Club - 427 State Street “The Grinchmas Award
