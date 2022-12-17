Man injured in Horn Lake shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man’s body was found lying in the street after being shot on Friday.
At around 5 p.m., Horn Lake Police responded to a call that gunshots were being fired and that a male was lying on the ground in the 7000 block of Hampton.
Upon arrival, they located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Officers aided the victim until EMS arrived to continue emergency care. The man was taken to the Regional One Medical Center.
The male victim is in critical condition, according to reports.
Horn Lake Officers and Investigators have detained one person of interest in this incident. The names of the victim and the person of interest are not being released at this time.
Officers say this is an ongoing investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
