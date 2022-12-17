ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin COVID-19 case average declines over weekend

MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin declined slightly over the weekend. The state Department of Health Services reported the rolling seven-day average at 1,024, its lowest level since Dec. 11. There were 1,045 new cases reported on Monday. Seven-day average test positivity stood at 9.9%. Eleven new deaths...
Wisconsin sees record-breaking $4.6 billion surplus in state's general fund

MADISON (WLUK) -- With the state's bi-annual budget on the horizon, Wisconsin is expected to see a $6.6 billion budget surplus. Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday the final balance of the state's general fund for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The state's Annual Comprehensive Financial Report shows a record positive balance...
Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu-related death of the season

(WLUK) -- State health officials confirmed a child diagnosed with influenza has died. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says this is the first pediatric influenza-associated death of the 2022-2023 season. Officials did not say how old the child was or where the child was from. Nationwide, 30 pediatric...
Northeast Wisconsin schools brace for anticipated winter storm

(WLUK) -- Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they're already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow when it comes to delaying...
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. There's a Winter Storm watch in effect for all...
