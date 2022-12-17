Read full article on original website
Wisconsin COVID-19 case average declines over weekend
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin declined slightly over the weekend. The state Department of Health Services reported the rolling seven-day average at 1,024, its lowest level since Dec. 11. There were 1,045 new cases reported on Monday. Seven-day average test positivity stood at 9.9%. Eleven new deaths...
Wisconsin sees record-breaking $4.6 billion surplus in state's general fund
MADISON (WLUK) -- With the state's bi-annual budget on the horizon, Wisconsin is expected to see a $6.6 billion budget surplus. Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday the final balance of the state's general fund for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The state's Annual Comprehensive Financial Report shows a record positive balance...
Wisconsin reports first pediatric flu-related death of the season
(WLUK) -- State health officials confirmed a child diagnosed with influenza has died. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says this is the first pediatric influenza-associated death of the 2022-2023 season. Officials did not say how old the child was or where the child was from. Nationwide, 30 pediatric...
'Budgets are about priorities': Evers listens to Green Bay's state budget concerns
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- With concerns ranging from healthcare to education, Wisconsinites got the chance to make their voices heard about how they want the state to use its budget. Gov. Tony Evers hosted a state budget listening session Tuesday evening at UW-Green Bay. With a room full of concerned...
Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 32 dogs, puppies from southern breeding facilities
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than two dozen dogs rescued from a commercial breeding facility will be up for adoption soon. Last week, the Wisconsin Humane Society welcomed 32 dogs and puppies surrendered from breeding facilities across the south. WHS volunteers drove to Missouri to get the dogs and they...
Emergency officials warn Wisconsinites to prepare for Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Brooklyn makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, the federal government is urging residents to be prepared. According to Regional Administrator Tom Sivak with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Winter Storm Brooklyn is one of the largest storms the agency has seen this season. FEMA is...
Northeast Wisconsin schools brace for anticipated winter storm
(WLUK) -- Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they're already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow when it comes to delaying...
Be prepared for hazardous travel, possible power outages during Winter Storm Brooklyn
(WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Brooklyn approaches, officials are encouraging Wisconsinites to take necessary steps now to ensure they are prepared. Winter Storm Brooklyn is forecasted to arrive in the area Wednesday night, snowing overnight and much into Thursday. Friday the storm will bring strong winds, producing blizzard-like conditions. In...
Winter Storm Brooklyn to bring snow and wind to Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin's second named winter storm of the season will bring snow and wind to the area just before Christmas. Right now it looks like Winter Storm Brooklyn will have accumulating snow starting Wednesday night and continuing into Friday. There's a Winter Storm watch in effect for all...
